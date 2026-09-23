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Bucky's Breakdown: The Raiders are rolling behind Kirk Cousins' steady hand

Sep 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

I am not ready to suggest that Kirk Cousins is on the verge of a vintage run culminating in an MVP award like Rich Gannon's magical 2002 season or Jim Plunkett's improbable Super Bowl XV MVP run, but the 15-year pro could make an indelible mark on the franchise by helping transform the culture under new head coach Klint Kubiak.

After helping the Raiders race out to a 2-0 start that has the rest of the league buzzing, Cousins' leadership skills and efficient play have helped the Silver and Black play the kind of winning football that would make Al Davis smile. The four-time Pro Bowler bounced back from an up-and-down debut, completing 19-of-29 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception, in Week 2.

Cousins connected with eight different receivers, including Cody White, who finished with two catches and two touchdowns after earning an elevation from the practice squad. Cousins' experience and expertise in Kubiak's scheme remind me of a pass-first point guard operating within a half-court offense. The ball doesn't stay in his hands long, as he quickly flips it to the open man and lets him ring up chunk plays on easy completions.

Studying the tape against the Chargers, Cousins' timing and ball placement were exceptional; he routinely hit his intended receivers between the numbers with darts and soft tosses at various ranges. The veteran's feathery touch and impeccable timing made it hard for defenders to make plays on the ball, even when they were in perfect position.

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With Cousins on a bit of a heater against an undisciplined secondary, the Raiders' passing game was cooking, fooling the Chargers with misdirection and deception in the backfield and on the perimeter through clever play design. The veteran capitalized on the Chargers' missteps by attacking coverage voids with aggressive downfield throws. Cousins finished with four completions of at least 20 yards, including a pair of bombs to Tre Tucker of 40 and 42 yards, respectively.

The veteran's success directing Kubiak's offense is not surprising, given his eye-popping numbers during their time together in Minnesota. Cousins completed 66.3% of his passes for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2021 with Kubiak calling the plays. The chemistry and connection between the quarterback and play-caller were clear to anyone who watched their work on tape. Flawless execution of play-action tosses and rhythm throws let him string together completions while setting up scripted "winners" that put points on the board.

While Cousins' on-field performance is certainly praiseworthy, he is instrumental in raising the locker room standard with his words and actions. Look no further than his inspiring pregame speech and the example he has set for Fernando Mendoza and others through his work ethic, preparation and superb communication skills. He has also shown the "presidential" characteristics expected of a franchise quarterback.

From his command of the huddle and orchestration of the offense to his production and performance, Cousins has been exactly what the Raiders needed in a QB1 in the twilight of his career. Although the veteran isn't putting up MVP-caliber numbers like the aforementioned legends, Cousins is following a path eerily similar to the one blazed by Ken Stabler in 1976 on the way to leading the Raiders to Super Bowl XI.

While it is premature to call for a Super Bowl run for this edition of the Raiders, Cousins' winning pedigree and sharpshooter skills have helped Kubiak revive a franchise that was once synonymous with winning.

Cinema in Silver and Black: Week 2 vs. Chargers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' take on cinematic photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

A helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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A helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard's radio before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard's radio before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) huddles with the team before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) huddles with the team before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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