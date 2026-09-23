Bucky's Breakdown: The Raiders are rolling behind Kirk Cousins' steady hand

With Cousins on a bit of a heater against an undisciplined secondary, the Raiders' passing game was cooking, fooling the Chargers with misdirection and deception in the backfield and on the perimeter through clever play design. The veteran capitalized on the Chargers' missteps by attacking coverage voids with aggressive downfield throws. Cousins finished with four completions of at least 20 yards, including a pair of bombs to Tre Tucker of 40 and 42 yards, respectively.

The veteran's success directing Kubiak's offense is not surprising, given his eye-popping numbers during their time together in Minnesota. Cousins completed 66.3% of his passes for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2021 with Kubiak calling the plays. The chemistry and connection between the quarterback and play-caller were clear to anyone who watched their work on tape. Flawless execution of play-action tosses and rhythm throws let him string together completions while setting up scripted "winners" that put points on the board.

While Cousins' on-field performance is certainly praiseworthy, he is instrumental in raising the locker room standard with his words and actions. Look no further than his inspiring pregame speech and the example he has set for Fernando Mendoza and others through his work ethic, preparation and superb communication skills. He has also shown the "presidential" characteristics expected of a franchise quarterback.

From his command of the huddle and orchestration of the offense to his production and performance, Cousins has been exactly what the Raiders needed in a QB1 in the twilight of his career. Although the veteran isn't putting up MVP-caliber numbers like the aforementioned legends, Cousins is following a path eerily similar to the one blazed by Ken Stabler in 1976 on the way to leading the Raiders to Super Bowl XI.