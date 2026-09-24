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Hezekiah Masses named Rookie of the Week for Week 2

Sep 24, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

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Cornerback Hezekiah Masses has been named the NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 2.

Masses earned the recognition via fan vote and was one of four nominees alongside Broncos RB Jonah Coleman, Buccaneers LB Josiah Trotter and Browns WR Denzel Boston.

In the Raiders' 26-14 win over the Chargers, the rookie corner totaled five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss, two interceptions and two passes deflections.

He is the seventh rookie in Raiders history to record two interceptions in a game and the first since Henry Williams in 1979.

"I think you've seen a guy from the moment he got here that was always very confident in himself, trusts his abilities," Head Coach Klint Kubiak said Wednesday. "Very coachable, and again, it's a really good start. Really good first game for him, and now he's got the attention of the other side of the ball. So, got to go do it again."

Two games into his rookie campaign, Masses has been targeted seven times and allowed two receptions for 16 yards, two interceptions, three passes defensed and a 0.0 passer rating. Masses and Rams' Trent McDuffie are the only two corners in the NFL to allow a 0.0 passer rating (min. 5 targets) so far in 2026, per Raiders PR.

Masses was also named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance and is the first Raiders rookie to earn the honor since Maxx Crosby during the 2019 season.

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