Community Ambulance named first-ever Official Ambulance Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. - Community Ambulance today announced a new partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders, becoming the first Official Ambulance Partner in the team's history.

As part of the partnership, Community Ambulance has unveiled a specially designed ambulance featuring Raiders branding. The ambulance will be part of Community Ambulance's EMS presence at Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium and will also make appearances at select community events throughout Southern Nevada.

The partnership brings together two organizations with strong ties to Southern Nevada and a shared commitment to serving the community. Beyond game days, Community Ambulance and the Raiders will work together on select community programs and outreach efforts, creating additional opportunities to engage with fans and local residents.

"We've had the opportunity to care for Raider Nation at Allegiant Stadium since the beginning, so becoming the first Official Ambulance Partner in Raiders history is something our entire team is incredibly proud of," said Brian Rogers, Partner/COO of Community Ambulance. "This partnership gives us another way to combine what we do every day, serving our community, with an organization that has become such an important part of Southern Nevada.

"Community Ambulance has been a trusted presence at Allegiant Stadium, and we are proud to welcome them as the first Official Ambulance Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders," said Qiava Martinez, SVP and Chief Sales Officer. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to serving Raider Nation and Southern Nevada, both on game days and throughout the community."

The partnership builds on Community Ambulance's continued commitment to Southern Nevada through emergency medical services, public education, community outreach and partnerships with organizations through the region.

About Community Ambulance