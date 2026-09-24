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Key Matchups: Two young offensive minds preparing for a chess match in the Big Easy

Sep 24, 2026 at 12:30 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders head into Caesars Superdome looking to keep building momentum and to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2021.

It won't be an easy task against an explosive New Orleans Saints offense that is ranked seventh in total yardage and second in passing offense.

Here are three matchups to follow in Week 3.

Klint Kubiak vs. Kellen Moore

In a way, these two head coaches are birds of a feather.

Both played college football in the Mountain West Conference at the same time – Kubiak as a safety at Colorado State and Moore as an All-American quarterback at Boise State. They traded the cleats for headsets, both becoming quarterbacks coaches for the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys, respectively.

Moving up the ladder, they've showcased their football prowess and creativity as offensive coordinators for multiple teams. As a result, they've been the offensive play-callers for the last two Super Bowl champions.

And now, as first and second-year head coaches, they're leading the charge.

Moore and the Saints won four of their last five games in 2025, averaging nearly 355 total yards of offense in that stretch. Two games into the 2026 season, quarterback Tyler Shough leads the league in passing yards (662) and pass completions (62).

"They're a hot team," Kubiak said of the Saints, who he served as an offensive coordinator for in 2024. "They're playing really good football, playing in their place. Very loud environment. Will be a great challenge for our team."

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As for Kubiak in his two first two games as an NFL head coach, his offense has scored 26 points in each of their victories. This is the first time since 2017 that a Raiders team has scored that many points in consecutive games to start a season. Not to mention Kirk Cousins is tied for the league-lead in passing touchdowns (six).

If the Raiders nab another win, Kubiak will become the third head coach in franchise history to start his tenure 3-0, joining Bill Callahan (2002) and John Madden (1969).

"I haven't spent a ton of time around Klint, but obviously know his family [decently]," Moore said. "One of his brothers [Klein Kubiak] used to work in Dallas when I was there."

"I have a ton of respect for the way these guys are playing, the way they're preparing this football team," Moore added. "To me, these guys are doing it the right way. Their play style, their relentlessness, I love the way these guys are playing."

AJ Cole vs. Daniel Carlson

While this isn't necessarily a "matchup" we'll see this Sunday, it is a chance for two longtime teammates and close friends to share the field again, this time on opposite sidelines.

AJ Cole and Daniel Carlson remain good friends as the punter spent seven seasons holding the ball for Carlson's field goals and extra points. As Raiders teammates, they racked up three First-Team All-Pro selections together.

This is Cole's first NFL season not playing alongside Carlson, as the kicker signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. To start the season, the former Raider is 4-of-5 on field goal attempts, only missing a potential game-winning 62-yarder in Week 1 against the Lions.

"It's going to be kind of weird having him on the other sideline," Cole said. "We played so many games together, but I'm excited to see him. I'm excited to compete against him. Really I'm just happy he's on a team and happy that he's playing good football."

Cole has also been playing good football. He's tied for second in the league in punts downed inside the 20-yard line (five) and third in net punt yardage (428). His 72-yard punt in Week 1 is the second-longest across the league so far.

"I think as a collective, punt team and special teams in general, our job is 50% field position, 50% momentum," Cole said. "When we can send the defense out to the field feeling like stacking a good play ... heading on the field with momentum is huge. I think it's a big part of our job and it's been fun to win a couple of games and feel like special teams has been a part of that."

While the two friends won't directly line up against each other, both of their roles on special teams could be imperative in the outcome of the game.

Ashton Jeanty vs. Saints run defense

Feeding Ashton Jeanty the ball must remain a priority.

Jeanty leads the Raiders with 210 scrimmage yards, which is tied for seventh-most in the league among running backs.

However in Week 2 against the Chargers, he averaged 2.3 yards a carry and had three dropped passes that would've been for first down gains. Additionally, he was held to no explosive runs (10+ yards) for the fifth time in his NFL career.

The Raiders' lead back looks to turn things around against a Saints team that's allowed five yards a carry in their first two games. Two Saints he identified as threats are linebacker Kaden Ellis, who has 15 total tackles, and Chase Young, who is leading the team in sacks (1.5).

"They like to put five bigs on the line," Jeanty said. "They got a good pass rusher in 99 [Chase Young]. They like to blitz the linebackers, 55 [Kaden Ellis]. So I think it just comes back to the basics. Detailing it and protecting on third downs and being great in the run game."

Practice Photos: Wednesday 9.23.26

Take a look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center, as the Raiders begin preparation for their Week 3 matchup against the Saints.

Las Vegas Raiders pads before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders pads before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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A Las Vegas Raiders helmet before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A Las Vegas Raiders helmet before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Ronnie Bell (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Ronnie Bell (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) and guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) and guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders senior special teams coach Marquice Williams and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders senior special teams coach Marquice Williams and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Evan Neal (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Evan Neal (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97)during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97)during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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The Las Vegas Raiders linebackers during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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The Las Vegas Raiders linebackers during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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