Key Matchups: Two young offensive minds preparing for a chess match in the Big Easy

AJ Cole vs. Daniel Carlson

While this isn't necessarily a "matchup" we'll see this Sunday, it is a chance for two longtime teammates and close friends to share the field again, this time on opposite sidelines.

AJ Cole and Daniel Carlson remain good friends as the punter spent seven seasons holding the ball for Carlson's field goals and extra points. As Raiders teammates, they racked up three First-Team All-Pro selections together.

This is Cole's first NFL season not playing alongside Carlson, as the kicker signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. To start the season, the former Raider is 4-of-5 on field goal attempts, only missing a potential game-winning 62-yarder in Week 1 against the Lions.

"It's going to be kind of weird having him on the other sideline," Cole said. "We played so many games together, but I'm excited to see him. I'm excited to compete against him. Really I'm just happy he's on a team and happy that he's playing good football."

Cole has also been playing good football. He's tied for second in the league in punts downed inside the 20-yard line (five) and third in net punt yardage (428). His 72-yard punt in Week 1 is the second-longest across the league so far.

"I think as a collective, punt team and special teams in general, our job is 50% field position, 50% momentum," Cole said. "When we can send the defense out to the field feeling like stacking a good play ... heading on the field with momentum is huge. I think it's a big part of our job and it's been fun to win a couple of games and feel like special teams has been a part of that."