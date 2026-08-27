Las Vegas' long-standing gap in specialized pediatric care meets a franchise level response as the Raiders deliver a $25 million gift to Intermountain Health

The Raiders organization and Intermountain Health have worked closely since the team's relocation to Las Vegas, yet discussion for their most impactful collaboration didn't begin until less than a year ago.

And while the talks have been recent, Intermountain Health's mission has been decades in the making.

Las Vegas is the largest metropolitan area in the United States without a stand-alone children's hospital. This has forced local families to seek treatment across state lines for children needing specialized care or extensive rehabilitation.

"Too many children have to leave the state for complex medical and surgical care," said Mitchell Cloward, Region President of Intermountain Health. "With the Intermountain Health Nevada Children's Hospital, we are strengthening, addressing, and extending access to comprehensive health care – giving every kid every chance to thrive."

When Intermountain Health presented their plans to build a children's hospital in Southern Nevada to Raiders majority owner Mark Davis, he stopped them in the middle of their pitch.

"Literally halfway through, he was all in," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO of MGM Resorts International and co-chair of the Intermountain Health Foundation's Nevada Campaign for Kids. "[He's] like, 'Yes, I can help. Let's figure out how to do it, when to do it.' And the scale in which the Raiders have stepped up for the foundation of this is just fantastic. The timing couldn't be better."

On Monday, the Raiders and Intermountain Health announced a $25 million gift to help build the Intermountain Health Nevada Children's Hospital. The gift was led by Raiders owners Mark Davis, Egon Durban and Michael Meldman – each of whom contributed $5 million toward the development – and the Raiders, which committed the additional $10 million.

"To me, there's nothing more important than watching one child grow and prosper," Meldman said. "The children's hospital here will unfortunately see sick children come in, but the beauty of it is seeing healthy children come out. That's the culmination of giving, where you can really, really make an impact."

This 828,000 square-foot hospital will be located on a 33-acre campus and feature 180 patient beds, with room to grow. It will provide advanced emergency services designed specifically for children and a full spectrum outpatient center alongside inpatient and specialty care. Groundbreaking is set to happen in October.

"When we recruit players and when we recruit staff ... people ask about healthcare and education for their kids and it's very important," Davis said. "There's definitely great doctors and everything else, but there wasn't a central place for children. And so, when this was brought to our attention, it made so much sense to be a part of this."

In recognition of this landmark gift, which is the largest of its kind in franchise history, the bistro and inpatient rehabilitation gym inside the hospital will bear the name of the Las Vegas Raiders.

"We hope this investment amplifies Intermountain's fundraising efforts to get this hospital built," Raiders President and Las Vegas native Sandra Douglass Morgan said. "From a team perspective, it's incredibly important for our staff, our players, and our alumni to know that not only is the team donating a large amount, but ownership individually has chosen to really get behind this."