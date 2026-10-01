Maxx Crosby doesn't need every snap to leave his mark

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said Crosby has bought into the plan, which has long-range goals, too.

"He knows it has winning with the end goal, winning the long game of being available for the whole season," Kubiak said. "And Maxx is about winning, so he understands that."

And while Crosby has enjoyed individual success with five Pro Bowl nods and a pair of second-team All-Pro selections, it's been a different story on the team side. Because sans that wild 2021 playoff season, in which the Raiders went 10-7, they entered this season with a combined 36-64 record since Crosby was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Here's what's different, though - the Raiders are not only 3-0 for the first time since 2021, they have already matched last season's win total and, with the Chiefs coming to town Sunday, the Raiders can be 4-0 for the first time since 2002.

Yes, the Super Bowl season. But that's a different conversation for a different day.

Because Crosby, who has played for five different general managers and six different head coaches with the Raiders, sees a certain calm after a turbulent offseason.

One in which the Raiders added significant pieces on defense, like linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, defensive end Kwity Paye and draft picks like free safety Treydan Stukes to join returners like edge rusher Malcolm Koonce and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway, for example. All for a defense that had four takeaways in the fourth quarter at New Orleans for first-year defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, Crosby's former D-line coach.

From turbulent waters to placid shores?

Remember, Crosby was shut down with two games to go last season and underwent a knee procedure, then his offseason trade to the Ravens fell through.

"For me it's always been something I want to continue growing and getting better at and evolving and that's what comes with this business. If you want to be the best at what you do, you've got to be a leader across the board, and that's something that I focus on every single day," Crosby said.

"So yeah, there's been a lot of change here, so that was a challenge for me at times. Just, you have a new coach, a different coach, and you've got to learn how he is and what he wants and try to relay certain things to the locker room. For me … the biggest thing that I've always leaned back on is just being authentic. Having great relationships with my teammates, you know, spending time outside the building."