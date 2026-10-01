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Alice Cooper, Michelle Williams highlight Sunday's gameday entertainment

Oct 01, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff
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Rock icon Alice Cooper will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium for halftime when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs.

Known as the architect of shock-rock, Alice Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, bringing his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new. With his influence on rock & roll and popular culture long since acknowledged, there is little that Alice Cooper hasn't achieved in his remarkable career, including platinum albums, sold-out tours and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Currently booked through the end of 2027 touring across the U.S., Australia and Europe, Alice recently released "The Revenge of Alice Cooper," a reunion album of the original Alice Cooper band that rocked the world in the '70's – their first new album together since 1973, once again produced by Bob Ezrin. As if that wasn't enough, "Alice's Attic," Alice's nightly radio show, continues to air in dozens of cities in the USA, Germany, New Zealand and Australia. Honoring this long-running show, Alice was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2025. Beyond his work in radio and entertainment, Alice is also preparing to tell his story in his own words. His autobiography, "Devil On My Shoulder," is set to be published in October 2026.

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and author Michelle Williams will perform the National Anthem. Williams rose to fame as a member of the iconic R&B group Destiny's Child. As one of the best-selling female groups of all time, Destiny's Child sold over 50 million albums worldwide, earned multiple Grammy Awards, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Building on that success, Michelle launched a solo career, releasing four albums that showcase her signature blend of gospel, R&B, and pop. Her catalog includes hits such as "Say Yes," "We Break the Dawn," and "The Greatest." With a career spanning more than two decades, Michelle Williams continues to be celebrated for her powerful vocals, versatility and lasting impact on music.

The Raiders House Band returns for its sixth year of entertaining Raider Nation. This All-Star ensemble is an exciting, innovative and dynamic 15-piece orchestra led by David Perrico's powerful trumpet and stunning vocalists, featuring an all-female acoustic string section. The house band is comprised of world-class Las Vegas musicians who have performed with the likes of superstar entertainers Celine Dion, Santana, Beyonce, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, Shania Twain and Diana Ross.

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