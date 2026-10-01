Alice Cooper, Michelle Williams highlight Sunday's gameday entertainment

Known as the architect of shock-rock, Alice Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, bringing his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new. With his influence on rock & roll and popular culture long since acknowledged, there is little that Alice Cooper hasn't achieved in his remarkable career, including platinum albums, sold-out tours and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Currently booked through the end of 2027 touring across the U.S., Australia and Europe, Alice recently released "The Revenge of Alice Cooper," a reunion album of the original Alice Cooper band that rocked the world in the '70's – their first new album together since 1973, once again produced by Bob Ezrin. As if that wasn't enough, "Alice's Attic," Alice's nightly radio show, continues to air in dozens of cities in the USA, Germany, New Zealand and Australia. Honoring this long-running show, Alice was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2025. Beyond his work in radio and entertainment, Alice is also preparing to tell his story in his own words. His autobiography, "Devil On My Shoulder," is set to be published in October 2026.