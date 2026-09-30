 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

Mailbag | Las Vegas Raiders | Raiders.com

Presented By

Raiders Mailbag: Cody White's emergence and combatting the Chiefs offense among hot topics

Sep 30, 2026 at 03:13 PM
Author Image
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Malachi Abu'Bakr Muhammad asks:

"Is Cody White going to be on the 53-man roster?

With Jack Bech placed on the injured/reserve list after suffering a forearm injury in Week 3, Cody White was signed to the active roster Tuesday.

White was elevated from the practice squad in the first three games of the season, therefore, per league rules, the team would've needed to sign him to the roster anyway if he was going to play another game this season.

Kubiak said the receiver has "earned it" and rightfully so. All three of White's catches have been for touchdowns, and he leads the Raiders in that category. He's also been a factor on special teams with four tackles.

"Excited that the opportunity came for me to be able to be on the 53," White said, "and just keep giving our team an opportunity to keep going out there and getting wins."

Related Links

Daniel Flores asks:

"What's the defensive plan to shut down Travis Kelce?"

Shutting down Travis Kelce is easier said than done.

Throughout the tight end's Hall of Fame bound career, he's caught 134 passes for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns when going up against the Raiders. His ability to find open spaces on the field is remarkable, and his connection with Patrick Mahomes has only elevated over the years.

However, the 36-year-old hasn't had the same success against the Silver and Black in recent memory. In 2025, he accounted for just six catches for 66 yards in the Kansas City's two annual matchups against Las Vegas. And while still notching his 11th consecutive Pro Bowl selection, he caught his least amount of passes in 2025 since his third season in the league.

Yet any sign of regression has quickly been put to rest in 2026. Through three games, the tight end leads the Chiefs in receptions (14) and receiving yards (231), and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (2). Definitely not the best news for a Raiders defense that allowed four touchdowns to Saints tight ends in Week 3.

The Raiders should have some help in slowing down Kelce with the return of rookie safety Treydan Stukes. Before missing Week 3 while in concussion protocol, he allowed a 20% completion percentage in coverage. Getting the safety back on the field could bring an much needed variable in shadowing Kelce.

"It's definitely a fun challenge," Stukes said. "I've always been a guy that enjoys the highest level of competition. With a Hall of Famer like Travis Kelce, we're looking forward to getting that challenge and trying to step up to the plate and doing what we can do to stop him."

Paul Adams asks:

"What's the Raiders' biggest defensive priority against Kansas City? Do you sell out to stop Walker and the run game, or focus more on pressuring Mahomes and limiting the passing attack?"

To quote linebacker Nakobe Dean: "Stop the run, then you have fun"

Of course Mahomes is going to be a huge threat. With Andy Reid's playbook plus elite speed at the receiver position, Mahomes could wreck the game with his arm. But if the Raiders defense can make the Chiefs one-dimensional, it will make Rob Leonard's job a little easier play-calling against the dynamic quarterback.

But once again, easier said than done since Kenneth Walker has been on a tear.

The Chiefs picked up the running back in free agency, fresh off winning Super Bowl MVP with the Seattle Seahawks in Kubiak's offense. Through three games, he's been a bowling ball at the line of scrimmage as he leads the NFL in rushing yards (360) and is averaging 5.5 yards a carry. Needless to say, Walker has been reaping the benefits of running between Pro Bowlers Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith on the interior.

"Kenneth is a tremendous back," Kubiak said Wednesday. "He's playing as good as anybody in the league right now, and we have to stop him. He's a really good player."

mailbag_promo_082626

Raiders Mailbag

Raider Nation, here's your chance to ask a question for Digital Team Reporter Levi Edwards.

Submit your question

Cinema in Silver and Black: Week 3 vs. Saints

View director of photography Michael Clemens' take on cinematic photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 3 win against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Caesars Superdome prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints.
1 / 29

Caesars Superdome prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Footballs prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome.
2 / 29

Footballs prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
3 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
4 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
5 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
6 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
7 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
8 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
9 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
10 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
11 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
12 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
13 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
14 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
15 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
16 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
17 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
18 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
19 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
20 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
21 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
22 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders returners walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
23 / 29

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
24 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
25 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
26 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
27 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
28 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
29 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: How can the Silver and Black get the run game going against the Saints?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards dives into Brock Bowers' potential return, the run game and more with New Orleans on the horizon.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Which newcomers made the biggest impact in Week 1?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions after the team's victory over the Dolphins.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What's the biggest challenge Miami presents?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about the upcoming season opener.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What are the biggest questions about the Raiders' 53-man roster?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards dives into fan questions around the Raiders 53-man roster.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What's the possibility of the Raiders keeping 3 quarterbacks on the roster?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions as preseason wraps up.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Will new faces at linebacker change tone of the defense?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards fields fan questions ahead of the team's second preseason game.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Who to keep an eye on in preseason opener

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards takes a look at a few players with something to prove Thursday night.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Which 2025 draft pick could make a leap in their sophomore campaign?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about some of the team's rising players through six practices of training camp.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What are some position competitions to expect in camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards discusses the most competitive position groups with training camp on the horizon.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What might the defense be evolving into this season?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions on the moves made to bolster the defense this offseason.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What does cornerback depth look like right now?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about position groups with training camp almost a month away.

Advertising