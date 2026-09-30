Raiders Mailbag: Cody White's emergence and combatting the Chiefs offense among hot topics

Daniel Flores asks:

"What's the defensive plan to shut down Travis Kelce?"

Shutting down Travis Kelce is easier said than done.

Throughout the tight end's Hall of Fame bound career, he's caught 134 passes for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns when going up against the Raiders. His ability to find open spaces on the field is remarkable, and his connection with Patrick Mahomes has only elevated over the years.

However, the 36-year-old hasn't had the same success against the Silver and Black in recent memory. In 2025, he accounted for just six catches for 66 yards in the Kansas City's two annual matchups against Las Vegas. And while still notching his 11th consecutive Pro Bowl selection, he caught his least amount of passes in 2025 since his third season in the league.

Yet any sign of regression has quickly been put to rest in 2026. Through three games, the tight end leads the Chiefs in receptions (14) and receiving yards (231), and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (2). Definitely not the best news for a Raiders defense that allowed four touchdowns to Saints tight ends in Week 3.

The Raiders should have some help in slowing down Kelce with the return of rookie safety Treydan Stukes. Before missing Week 3 while in concussion protocol, he allowed a 20% completion percentage in coverage. Getting the safety back on the field could bring an much needed variable in shadowing Kelce.