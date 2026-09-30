Raiders Mailbag: Cody White's emergence and combatting the Chiefs offense among hot topics

Malachi Abu'Bakr Muhammad asks:
"Is Cody White going to be on the 53-man roster?
With Jack Bech placed on the injured/reserve list after suffering a forearm injury in Week 3, Cody White was signed to the active roster Tuesday.
White was elevated from the practice squad in the first three games of the season, therefore, per league rules, the team would've needed to sign him to the roster anyway if he was going to play another game this season.
Kubiak said the receiver has "earned it" and rightfully so. All three of White's catches have been for touchdowns, and he leads the Raiders in that category. He's also been a factor on special teams with four tackles.
"Excited that the opportunity came for me to be able to be on the 53," White said, "and just keep giving our team an opportunity to keep going out there and getting wins."
Daniel Flores asks:
"What's the defensive plan to shut down Travis Kelce?"
Shutting down Travis Kelce is easier said than done.
Throughout the tight end's Hall of Fame bound career, he's caught 134 passes for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns when going up against the Raiders. His ability to find open spaces on the field is remarkable, and his connection with Patrick Mahomes has only elevated over the years.
However, the 36-year-old hasn't had the same success against the Silver and Black in recent memory. In 2025, he accounted for just six catches for 66 yards in the Kansas City's two annual matchups against Las Vegas. And while still notching his 11th consecutive Pro Bowl selection, he caught his least amount of passes in 2025 since his third season in the league.
Yet any sign of regression has quickly been put to rest in 2026. Through three games, the tight end leads the Chiefs in receptions (14) and receiving yards (231), and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (2). Definitely not the best news for a Raiders defense that allowed four touchdowns to Saints tight ends in Week 3.
The Raiders should have some help in slowing down Kelce with the return of rookie safety Treydan Stukes. Before missing Week 3 while in concussion protocol, he allowed a 20% completion percentage in coverage. Getting the safety back on the field could bring an much needed variable in shadowing Kelce.
"It's definitely a fun challenge," Stukes said. "I've always been a guy that enjoys the highest level of competition. With a Hall of Famer like Travis Kelce, we're looking forward to getting that challenge and trying to step up to the plate and doing what we can do to stop him."
Paul Adams asks:
"What's the Raiders' biggest defensive priority against Kansas City? Do you sell out to stop Walker and the run game, or focus more on pressuring Mahomes and limiting the passing attack?"
To quote linebacker Nakobe Dean: "Stop the run, then you have fun"
Of course Mahomes is going to be a huge threat. With Andy Reid's playbook plus elite speed at the receiver position, Mahomes could wreck the game with his arm. But if the Raiders defense can make the Chiefs one-dimensional, it will make Rob Leonard's job a little easier play-calling against the dynamic quarterback.
But once again, easier said than done since Kenneth Walker has been on a tear.
The Chiefs picked up the running back in free agency, fresh off winning Super Bowl MVP with the Seattle Seahawks in Kubiak's offense. Through three games, he's been a bowling ball at the line of scrimmage as he leads the NFL in rushing yards (360) and is averaging 5.5 yards a carry. Needless to say, Walker has been reaping the benefits of running between Pro Bowlers Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith on the interior.
"Kenneth is a tremendous back," Kubiak said Wednesday. "He's playing as good as anybody in the league right now, and we have to stop him. He's a really good player."
Raiders Mailbag
Raider Nation, here's your chance to ask a question for Digital Team Reporter Levi Edwards.
View director of photography Michael Clemens' take on cinematic photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 3 win against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.