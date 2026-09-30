Brock Bowers named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Brock Bowers has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his season debut against the New Orleans Saints.

After missing the first two weeks of actions, the tight end dominated in his Week 3 outing. He recorded 10 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Raiders' 35-27 win over the Saints.

This was his fifth 100-yard game of his career, tying Rob Gronkowski for the fourth-most in NFL history by a tight end in their first 30 career games. It was also his sixth career game with 10+ receptions, the second-most in Raiders history (Tim Brown, 13) and tied for the seventh-most all-time among tight ends.

Bowers has now passed Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr. (1,984) for the second-most receiving yards by a tight end through their first 30 career games – only trailing Hall of Famer Mike Ditka (2,116).

"Brock's always been a guy we count on," Klint Kubiak said, "but to come off an injury and to play the way he did was very, very impressive, and we needed it. We're not surprised by that with Brock, and again, it's a whole team effort. ... I'm very proud of Brock."