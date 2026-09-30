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Brock Bowers named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Sep 30, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

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Brock Bowers has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his season debut against the New Orleans Saints.

After missing the first two weeks of actions, the tight end dominated in his Week 3 outing. He recorded 10 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Raiders' 35-27 win over the Saints.

This was his fifth 100-yard game of his career, tying Rob Gronkowski for the fourth-most in NFL history by a tight end in their first 30 career games. It was also his sixth career game with 10+ receptions, the second-most in Raiders history (Tim Brown, 13) and tied for the seventh-most all-time among tight ends.

Bowers has now passed Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr. (1,984) for the second-most receiving yards by a tight end through their first 30 career games – only trailing Hall of Famer Mike Ditka (2,116).

"Brock's always been a guy we count on," Klint Kubiak said, "but to come off an injury and to play the way he did was very, very impressive, and we needed it. We're not surprised by that with Brock, and again, it's a whole team effort. ... I'm very proud of Brock."

This is Bowers' first career AFC Offensive Player of the Week selection, coming a week after Raiders rookie Hezekiah Masses was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Silver and Black and White: Week 3 vs. Saints

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 3 win against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Caesars Superdome before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at the stadium.
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Caesars Superdome before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at the stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers' (89) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers' (89) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders special teams' pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders special teams' pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8), quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8), quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Alex Ward (47) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Alex Ward (47) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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The Las Vegas Raiders walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the bench during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the bench during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the bench during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the bench during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) celebrates with cornerback Darien Porter (26) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) celebrates with cornerback Darien Porter (26) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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