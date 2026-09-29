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Raiders sign WR Cody White, place WR Jack Bech on Reserve/Injured list

Sep 29, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Raiders.com Staff
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The Las Vegas Raiders signed WR Cody White to the active roster, the club announced Tuesday. In a corresponding move, the team placed WR Jack Bech on the Reserve/Injured list.

White joined the Raiders practice squad in August and has been elevated for each of the team's three games. He has totaled three receptions for 28 yards and three touchdowns on the season. White is the second wide receiver in the last 30 years to have each of his first three receptions of a season go for touchdowns, joining Torrey Smith in 2011.

The team also waived WR Justin Shorter and signed WR Phillip Dorsett to the practice squad.

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