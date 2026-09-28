Brock Bowers nominated for FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week after season debut vs. Saints

Brock Bowers has been nominated for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week for his showing in the Raiders' 35-27 win against the New Orleans Saints.

After missing the first two games of the 2026 season, the tight end dominated in his season debut. He recorded 10 receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown.

With this performance, he passed Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr. (1,984) for the second-most receiving yards by a tight end in their first 30 career games. It was also his his sixth career game with at least 10 receptions, breaking a tie with Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride for most such games by a tight end in their first three career seasons in NFL history.

"Brock's always been a guy we can count on," Klint Kubiak said postgame, "but to come off an injury and play the way that he did, it was very, very impressive and we needed it. We're not surprised by that with Brock."

The other nominees for the Week 3 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week include Marcus Mariota (Washington Commanders), Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers), James Cook (Buffalo Bills), Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions) and Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons).