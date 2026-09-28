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Four takeaways become 'catalyst' for Raiders' second-half surge against Saints

Sep 27, 2026 at 06:54 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders could've easily folded.

Late into the third quarter, Saints quarterback Tyler Shough connected with tight end Noah Fant for a 16-yard touchdown. It was his fourth touchdown pass of the day, dicing up the Raiders defense for the majority of the game.

The Saints took a 27-16 lead, the largest deficit the Raiders have endured through three games.

Was there any panic?

"It's a four-quarter game," Klint Kubiak said. "You just keep playing. Our guys kept playing."

In a hostile environment for the Saints' home opener, the Raiders had an opportunity to showcase how they play in the face of adversity.

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One play at a time, one turnover at a time, the defense chipped away.

The Raiders entered the fourth quarter down five points after a 36-yard touchdown run by rookie Mike Washington Jr., but the defense still at work to do.

The Raiders nabbed their first turnover on the day with a little over 13 minutes left in regulation. Malcolm Koonce came off the blind side to tip the ball while Shough was in throwing motion. Maxx Crosby recovered the football, setting up a touchdown drive to retake the lead.

"When I hit him, I saw the ball come up," Koonce said. "I thought the ball was going forward so I just assumed it was a strip sack."

"It was very rewarding," he added. "We knew whole time [in] the second half, we knew the defense was going to have to show up."

The Saints next drive? Another turnover.

Fresh off his strip sack, Koonce pressured Shough into under throwing his target. Rookie Hezekiah Masses was in perfect place for the interception. It was third career pick after two last week which led to an AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor.

Once again, the turnover set up a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Brock Bowers and the Raiders took an eight-point lead.

"The pass rush and that relentlessness, it really matters," Cousins said. "They just did a phenomenal job. These are great plays by Nakobe [Dean] and whoever else is making them. It's just awesome plays. Boy, it really pushed the wind at our back as an offense."

As the Saints fought to tie the game, the Raiders defense kept its foot on the gas.

Marching into the red zone near the two-minute mark, the Saints went for it on fourth down. Las Vegas sent an all-out blitz and safety Jeremy Chinn got home for another strip sack on Shough. Taron Johnson pounced on the loose ball.

The Saints had one last chance, but Tonka Hemingway seemingly sealed the game with an interception off a tipped pass. However, the turnover was negated by an illegal contact penalty on Chinn.

Any frustration from the erased interception was short-lived. Nakobe Dean forced a fumble on tight end Juwan Johnson, who had two touchdowns on the day. The play was reminiscent of Dean's game-sealing forced fumble on Omarion Hampton just a week ago in Los Angeles.

"We knew we had to rally back, we had to start back playing our type of football," Dean said. "And that's our style of play, taking the ball away. We got a goal every week, 'How many takeaways are we going to get?' We had none in the first half, so we had to come back in the second half strong."

"He's a heartbeat of our defense," Kubiak said of Dean. "We're counting on him every week. The other guys thrive off of his maturity, number one, and his play style, number two."

Dean's college teammate Eric Stokes recovered the ball, sealing the win and improving the Raiders to 3-0 for the first time since 2021.

"I just want to give a big shoutout to our defense," Kubiak said after the win. "Four takeaways in the second half was the catalyst to the game. So proud of them and all the guys fighting to the end."

Three games in, the Raiders defense has shown it belongs among the NFL's better units.

The Silver and Black have forced multiple turnovers in three straight games to start a season for the first time since 2007. And their nine takeaways this season are their most through a three-game stretch since 2002.

Wth their dominant fourth-quarter showing in New Orleans, they haven't allowed any points in the fourth quarter through three games, tied for their longest streak to start a season in franchise history (1981, 1982).

"It's a credit to everybody, everyone involved," Crosby said. "It starts with Robbie [Leonard], he trusts us and as a group ... we emphasize every single day in practice and in the building, which is taking the ball away."

"We have a great group of guys that loves playing football, together" Crosby added. "We practice together, we eat together, we talk all the time together. In those big moments, there's no panic."

Gameday Photos: Week 3 vs. Saints

View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87), running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87), running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

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Las Vegas Raiders fans during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
91 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
92 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
93 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
94 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
95 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
96 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
97 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
98 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
99 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
100 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
101 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
102 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
103 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
104 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
105 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
106 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
108 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
109 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
110 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
111 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
112 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
113 / 174

The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23), safety Tristin McCollum (27) and wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
114 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23), safety Tristin McCollum (27) and wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
115 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
116 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
117 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
118 / 174

The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
119 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
120 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
121 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
122 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
123 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
124 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
125 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
126 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87), tight end Brock Bowers (89) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
127 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87), tight end Brock Bowers (89) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87), tight end Brock Bowers (89) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
128 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87), tight end Brock Bowers (89) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
129 / 174

The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
130 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
131 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82), wide receiver Cody White (82) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
132 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82), wide receiver Cody White (82) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
133 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
134 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
135 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
136 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
137 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
138 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
139 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
140 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
141 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
142 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
143 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
144 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
145 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
146 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
147 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
148 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
149 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
150 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
151 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50), linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
152 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50), linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
153 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
154 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20), cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
155 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20), cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
156 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
New Orleans Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore and Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
157 / 174

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore and Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
158 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
159 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
160 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
161 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
162 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
163 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
164 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
165 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
166 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
167 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
168 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
169 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
170 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
171 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
172 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
173 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and kicker Matt Gay (14) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
174 / 174

Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and kicker Matt Gay (14) after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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