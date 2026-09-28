Top social reactions from Raiders' Week 3 win over Saints

RAIDERS FORCE ANOTHER FUMBLE AND CALL GAME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/oGMruwoPuT— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
The only QB to start the year with three straight 3 Pass TD games in 2026 pic.twitter.com/vt7Sp1aCVQ— PFF (@PFF) September 27, 2026
TURN UP RAIDERS FANS 🔥— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 27, 2026
BROCK BOWERS GOES OFF IN HIS FIRST GAME OF THE SEASON AND VEGAS IMPROVES TO 3-0 ON THE SEASON 👏 pic.twitter.com/3Pr2o028PC
How did Brock Bowers catch this? 😳@LVvsNO on CBS/Paramount+— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5vOYWkLkYy
BROCK BOWERS IS BACK 🏴☠️— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 27, 2026
10 Receptions
116 Yards
1 TD
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/k8katSKjxN
Raiders!— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 27, 2026
Nobody picks the Raiders.— Sam Block (@theblockspot) September 27, 2026
Nobody trusts the Raiders.
Nobody believes in the Raiders.
3-0 Raiders host 3-0 Chiefs next week.
Who would’ve thought Kirko Chainz would have Raiders sitting at 3-0?!— Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 27, 2026
Nobody believed….The defense is LEGIT & now we get Raiders-Chiefs next week…For 1st place in the AFC West.
What a time to be alive, Raider Nation 🏴☠️
Klint Kubiak and the Las Vegas Raiders are 3-0— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 27, 2026
Rookie Hezekiah Masses tied for the league lead with 3 INT this season pic.twitter.com/VPZg1bNLJy— PFF (@PFF) September 27, 2026
Yes, the Las Vegas Raiders are UNDEFEATED 😳— Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 27, 2026
They move to 3-0 after only winning 3 games all of last season... pic.twitter.com/1VAYmyJefh
A COUPLE OF DAWGS SEAL THE DUB FOR THE @Raiders 🐶 @NakobeDean @_jamane_— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 27, 2026
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/VW6S3uFsXs pic.twitter.com/TG9587c1dt
BROCK SOLID!#LVvsNO | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/wFWEmBWay0— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 28, 2026
DUBBY! @CrosbyMaxx #LVvsNO | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/sySKd3HWlB— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 27, 2026
HOW BOUT THE SILVER & BLACK!!! pic.twitter.com/1qVjOCeoTG— Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 27, 2026
3-0 fasho!#LVvsNO | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/fpYbIiio3F— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 28, 2026