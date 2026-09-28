By the Numbers: Raiders lead the league in multiple categories following victory over Saints

9

The number nine is symbolic for two statistics the Raiders currently lead the league in.

First, Kirk Cousins is tied with Brock Purdy for the league lead in passing touchdowns with nine. Cousins had his most efficient game to date with the Raiders, completing nearly 67% of his passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, along with a season-high 119.3 passer rating. He's also the first quarterback in franchise history to record three passing touchdowns in each of the team's first three games of a season.

"Every play is it's own entity," Cousins said of his success in the red zone. "And I think when the defense gives you the ball on the six-yard line ... it's a little easier to score touchdowns. Complementary football keeps happening. ... It's great to get touchdowns any way we can."

Secondly, the Raiders defense leads the league with nine takeaways. This is an astonishing turnaround from last season, as the unit has already amassed more than half of its amount of turnovers from the entire 2025 season in three games. The defense came away with four turnovers in the fourth quarter against the Saints – a forced fumble each by Malcolm Koonce, Jeremy Chinn, Nakobe Dean and an interception by rookie Hezekiah Masses.