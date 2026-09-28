By the Numbers: Raiders lead the league in multiple categories following victory over Saints

The 2026 Las Vegas Raiders are taking the NFL by storm.
For the now 3-0 Raiders, Sunday was another game in which complementary football was the focal point, with significant contributions on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
Here are a few numbers that stick out following the 35-27 victory over the Saints.
3
The Las Vegas Raiders start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2021.
This makes Klint Kubiak the third head coach in franchise history to start his tenure 3-0, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden (1969) and Bill Callahan (2002).
"The thing about our team is we have a mature team that's very goal oriented and has some strong leadership," Kubiak said Monday afternoon, "and they're not satisfied with what's been done for three games. I know it's a long season, and we know that in order for us to be successful, we just have to just get better every day and have a great Wednesday, Thursday, Friday practice to prepare for the game."
19.76
After leading all AFC players in rushing yards this preseason, Mike Washington Jr.'s burst at the line of scrimmage paid dividends in the regular season. Down 11 points in the third quarter, the rookie patiently awaited for a hole to be opened up at the line of scrimmage, exploding out to the right side once he saw open turf. He rushed for 36 yards to the end zone for his first career touchdown.
Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Washington clocked a max speed of 19.76 mph on the run, not too surprising considering he recorded a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash back at the NFL Combine in February.
"Mike made a really big impact on the game and he's definitely earned more opportunities," Kubiak said.
22
Nakobe Dean has been one of the quintessential additions to the Raiders this season.
The linebacker has stepped up and made play after play for the Silver and Black. He leads the league in solo tackles with 22 and is tied for the league lead in forced fumbles (three). Two of his forced fumbles against the Chargers and Saints were catalysts for closing out the game in it's final moments.
Dean has also been a focal point in the Raiders pass rush, recording 1.5 quarterback sacks, three quarterback hits and three quarterback pressures.
"He's a leader," Kubiak said. "That's why we signed him, to be a leader to help us win. And the great thing about him is that he doesn't do it alone. He brings others. He brings the best out of other people. He's a great communicator, and he's making us a better team."
9
The number nine is symbolic for two statistics the Raiders currently lead the league in.
First, Kirk Cousins is tied with Brock Purdy for the league lead in passing touchdowns with nine. Cousins had his most efficient game to date with the Raiders, completing nearly 67% of his passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, along with a season-high 119.3 passer rating. He's also the first quarterback in franchise history to record three passing touchdowns in each of the team's first three games of a season.
"Every play is it's own entity," Cousins said of his success in the red zone. "And I think when the defense gives you the ball on the six-yard line ... it's a little easier to score touchdowns. Complementary football keeps happening. ... It's great to get touchdowns any way we can."
Secondly, the Raiders defense leads the league with nine takeaways. This is an astonishing turnaround from last season, as the unit has already amassed more than half of its amount of turnovers from the entire 2025 season in three games. The defense came away with four turnovers in the fourth quarter against the Saints – a forced fumble each by Malcolm Koonce, Jeremy Chinn, Nakobe Dean and an interception by rookie Hezekiah Masses.
"We don't win the game without those four turnovers in the fourth quarter," said Kubiak. "That was impressive how they kept getting the ball back for us on offense, and it just really changed the whole game. And again, that's a big part of winning and losing, is protecting the ball and taking the ball away."
116
It be remiss not to mention Brock Bowers' dynamic Week 3 showing.
After missing his first two games of the season while recovering with a knee injury, there was no slowing down the tight end in New Orleans. He led all pass catchers in the contest with 10 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. His 116 receiving yards are the most by any tight end in a game this season.
"Key to my success? It's a lot of complementary football," Bowers said postgame. "The defense giving us a chance to get the ball back and go score touchdowns. And also just having Kirk throw me a great ball and O-line protecting. It's a whole team game."
View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 3 win against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.