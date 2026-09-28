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By the Numbers: Raiders lead the league in multiple categories following victory over Saints

Sep 28, 2026 at 03:28 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The 2026 Las Vegas Raiders are taking the NFL by storm.

For the now 3-0 Raiders, Sunday was another game in which complementary football was the focal point, with significant contributions on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Here are a few numbers that stick out following the 35-27 victory over the Saints.

3

The Las Vegas Raiders start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2021.

This makes Klint Kubiak the third head coach in franchise history to start his tenure 3-0, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden (1969) and Bill Callahan (2002).

"The thing about our team is we have a mature team that's very goal oriented and has some strong leadership," Kubiak said Monday afternoon, "and they're not satisfied with what's been done for three games. I know it's a long season, and we know that in order for us to be successful, we just have to just get better every day and have a great Wednesday, Thursday, Friday practice to prepare for the game."

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19.76

After leading all AFC players in rushing yards this preseason, Mike Washington Jr.'s burst at the line of scrimmage paid dividends in the regular season. Down 11 points in the third quarter, the rookie patiently awaited for a hole to be opened up at the line of scrimmage, exploding out to the right side once he saw open turf. He rushed for 36 yards to the end zone for his first career touchdown.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Washington clocked a max speed of 19.76 mph on the run, not too surprising considering he recorded a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash back at the NFL Combine in February.

"Mike made a really big impact on the game and he's definitely earned more opportunities," Kubiak said.

22

Nakobe Dean has been one of the quintessential additions to the Raiders this season.

The linebacker has stepped up and made play after play for the Silver and Black. He leads the league in solo tackles with 22 and is tied for the league lead in forced fumbles (three). Two of his forced fumbles against the Chargers and Saints were catalysts for closing out the game in it's final moments.

Dean has also been a focal point in the Raiders pass rush, recording 1.5 quarterback sacks, three quarterback hits and three quarterback pressures.

"He's a leader," Kubiak said. "That's why we signed him, to be a leader to help us win. And the great thing about him is that he doesn't do it alone. He brings others. He brings the best out of other people. He's a great communicator, and he's making us a better team."

9

The number nine is symbolic for two statistics the Raiders currently lead the league in.

First, Kirk Cousins is tied with Brock Purdy for the league lead in passing touchdowns with nine. Cousins had his most efficient game to date with the Raiders, completing nearly 67% of his passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, along with a season-high 119.3 passer rating. He's also the first quarterback in franchise history to record three passing touchdowns in each of the team's first three games of a season.

"Every play is it's own entity," Cousins said of his success in the red zone. "And I think when the defense gives you the ball on the six-yard line ... it's a little easier to score touchdowns. Complementary football keeps happening. ... It's great to get touchdowns any way we can."

Secondly, the Raiders defense leads the league with nine takeaways. This is an astonishing turnaround from last season, as the unit has already amassed more than half of its amount of turnovers from the entire 2025 season in three games. The defense came away with four turnovers in the fourth quarter against the Saints – a forced fumble each by Malcolm Koonce, Jeremy Chinn, Nakobe Dean and an interception by rookie Hezekiah Masses.

"We don't win the game without those four turnovers in the fourth quarter," said Kubiak. "That was impressive how they kept getting the ball back for us on offense, and it just really changed the whole game. And again, that's a big part of winning and losing, is protecting the ball and taking the ball away."

116

It be remiss not to mention Brock Bowers' dynamic Week 3 showing.

After missing his first two games of the season while recovering with a knee injury, there was no slowing down the tight end in New Orleans. He led all pass catchers in the contest with 10 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. His 116 receiving yards are the most by any tight end in a game this season.

"Key to my success? It's a lot of complementary football," Bowers said postgame. "The defense giving us a chance to get the ball back and go score touchdowns. And also just having Kirk throw me a great ball and O-line protecting. It's a whole team game."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Saints | Week 3

View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 3 win against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins' (8) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins' (8) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean's (17) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean's (17) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Caesars Superdome prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at the stadium.
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Caesars Superdome prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at the stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers' (89) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers' (89) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and the wide receivers huddle before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and the wide receivers huddle before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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A Las Vegas Raiders fan before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) signing autographs before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) signing autographs before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) with a fan before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) with a fan before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) signing autographs before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) signing autographs before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders returners in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back coach Omar Young warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back coach Omar Young warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) huddles with the team before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) huddles with the team before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) walks down the tunnel with teammates before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) walks down the tunnel with teammates before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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The Las Vegas Raiders in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1), punter AJ Cole (6) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1), punter AJ Cole (6) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44), defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and safety Tristin McCollum (27) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44), defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and safety Tristin McCollum (27) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) celebrates making a first down during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) celebrates making a first down during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls a play during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls a play during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 41-yard field goal attempt during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 41-yard field goal attempt during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) blocks a PAT attempt during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) blocks a PAT attempt during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 37-yard field goal attempt during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 37-yard field goal attempt during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates with linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates with linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates making a first down during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates making a first down during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates with tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates with tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates with tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates with tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) lines up before the kick during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) lines up before the kick during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) defends during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) defends during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
148 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
149 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates making a first down during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates making a first down during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kick during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kick during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kick during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kick during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
158 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates making a first down during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
159 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates making a first down during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
162 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
163 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
164 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
165 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
166 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
167 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
168 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
169 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
170 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
173 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
174 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
175 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
176 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with teammates after a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with teammates after a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) after making an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) after making an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with safety Jeremy Chinn (11) after making an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with safety Jeremy Chinn (11) after making an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
197 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
198 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82), wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82), wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with cornerback Taron Johnson (3) after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
206 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with cornerback Taron Johnson (3) after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
207 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) forces a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) forces a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense celebrates after a fumble recovery during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense celebrates after a fumble recovery during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) after a fumble recovery during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) after a fumble recovery during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
214 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents a game ball to wide receiver Jack Bech (18) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents a game ball to wide receiver Jack Bech (18) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and kicker Matt Gay (14) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and kicker Matt Gay (14) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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