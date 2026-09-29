1976 Unsung Hero: Tom Flores

Last spring, Flores was a member of the inaugural class for the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame.

All goals that were far from imaginable in 1976.

"As an assistant, it was fun," Flores said of Super Bowl XI. "I had been there as a player, but as a player, it's an entirely different situation. As an assistant coach, you go in and you're part of the planning. You're part of this, you're part of that. It's not as exciting as it is as a player because you don't get involved in the hoopla as much. You're just working all the time. Even during the week of the Super Bowl, you're working.

"Coaches have to work. They have to. When the players are on free time, that's when you're planning … so it was rewarding because you're glowing all week long and you feel good about yourself. You feel good about your team."

It all crystallized for the Raiders and the ascending assistant three days before Super Bowl XI with Stabler absolutely dealing on the practice field.

"The ball only touched the ground once," Flores told Sports Illustrated in 1981. "John Madden was standing next to me, and he said, 'What do you think, Tom?' and I said, 'Throw a blanket over him and get him out of here. This is scary.'"

The Raiders all but sent the Vikings to Valhalla with the 32-14 demolition at the Rose Bowl, the team's first Super Bowl title after losing six AFL-AFC title games in the previous eight years.

So the understated Flores, who already had a ring from Super Bowl IV, took it all in from the shadows.

"I'm happy for John and for Al because … they couldn't win that game," Flores said. "They couldn't win that game. And to see their eyes after the game and the smile on their faces, I was just happy because I was in the background. I was not part of anything upfront because I was an assistant coach, and I wasn't a player, and I wasn't the head coach. So, I was kind of in the back, just enjoying and watching.

"That part was the best part - to see the glory. I had already been [in] a winning locker room and I knew what the glory was in there."