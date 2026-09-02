Raiders 2026 Alumni Weekend reunites Silver and Black Legends in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders once again welcomed Raiders Alumni from across the country for a reunion celebrating the forever bond of the Raiders Alumni. More than 300 proud wearers of the Silver and Black and their guests — the largest contingent yet for the annual gathering — were welcomed to Las Vegas for three days of special activities.
This multigenerational celebration of Raiders brotherhood featured a dozen Pro Football Hall of Famers, three Super Bowl MVPs, two NFL MVPs and representatives from Raiders teams from every decade of the franchise's existence. At least one player represented a Raiders team from the club's 1960 season through 2021, reinforcing the organization's enduring mantra: "Once a Raider, Always a Raider."
Beyond the size and scope of this year's gathering, the weekend carried special meaning with the recognition of the 50th anniversary of Super Bowl XI, the franchise's first of three world championships.
The inaugural 1960 American Football League team was represented by Wayne Crow, an original Raider who played for Oakland in 28 games during the 1960-61 seasons, contributing in a variety of roles, including punter, running back, defensive back and occasional quarterback.
Hall of Famers who intermixed with their Silver and Black comrades were Eric Allen, Marcus Allen, Fred Biletnikoff, Tim Brown, Dave Casper, Eric Dickerson, Mike Haynes, Ted Hendricks, James Lofton, Ronnie Lott and Art Shell.
The collection of championship pedigrees was equally deep. Biletnikoff (Super Bowl XI), Jim Plunkett (Super Bowl XV) and Allen (Super Bowl XVIII) represented the Raiders' Super Bowl MVP honorees, while Allen (1985) and Rich Gannon (2002) represented the franchise's NFL MVP selections.
The weekend also bridged past and present through Kenyan Drake and Richie Incognito, who both represented the most recent team on hand, the 2021 squad.
An exclusive private dinner Wednesday night served as the official kickoff to the 2026 Raiders Alumni Reunion Weekend and brought together members of the Super Bowl XI World Championship team and their families to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Silver and Black's first Lombardi Trophy.
Each Super Bowl XI champion received a custom 50th anniversary commemorative watch honoring the Raiders' 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The timepiece features "SUPER BOWL XI CHAMPIONS" etched in silver, along with a Raiders shield and personalized laser engraving of the recipient's name and jersey number.
Biletnikoff shared his thoughts on attending the special event, reconnecting with his fellow champions, acknowledging those who are no longer with us and receiving a special keepsake.
"The first thing you think about are the guys that aren't here, you know, because they would have loved it, too. In fact, we would probably still be in that room," said Biletnikoff. "You thought about how important it was to have them as teammates. Mark [Davis, Raiders owner] has such a feeling for the history, and it's his way of letting us know that the organization will never forget us."
Phil Villapiano was a fixture in Oakland's defense during the 1970s and was part of a signature moment during Super Bowl XI, when he knifed through the line during a goal-line stand and forced a fumble that Willie Hall recovered. He expressed deep gratitude to the Raiders for the gathering and for receiving the special memento commemorating that squad's historic achievement.
"It was just the way the Raiders do it," said Villapiano. "We were in a beautiful restaurant, and they're serving you wine and food and all that stuff, and everybody's feeling good, and you finally sit down, and then, bingo, they outdid themselves. Here's a watch. I cannot wait to get a couple of links taken out so it can fit on my skinny little arm, but I loved it, and I'm going to cherish that watch for the rest of my life. And I'm going to wear it. I haven't worn a watch since cellphones, but I'm back to wearing a watch."
Several alumni paused amid the revelry-filled camaraderie of the welcome party to share their thoughts on reconnecting with former teammates, as well as those who both preceded and succeeded them in the Silver and Black.
Jon Ritchie was among the alumni reconnecting across eras. "I miss just seeing and hearing these guys — my heroes, teammates and friends," said Ritchie, who spent five years with the Raiders after being selected by Oakland in the third round in 1998. "Being with them again is coming home, whether we played in Oakland, L.A. or Las Vegas. I feel like this is where we all belong — with each other, reminiscing, comparing stories and families. The Raiders organization makes it so clear that we matter and that they care.
"Nothing compares to the legacy, tradition and pride that Mark Davis and the Raiders organization have built. They just do it differently here, and it's so much better than anywhere else. I'm overwhelmingly grateful to feel like a part of that."
James Lofton, the Pro Football Hall of Famer who spent the 1987-88 seasons with the Raiders and also coached wide receivers for Oakland in 2008, appreciates the rapport that comes with this annual Silver and Black homecoming.
"Every year at the reunion, I seem to get a chance to meet somebody who predated me as a Raider. This year, it was Estes (Banks, who played for the Raiders in 1967)," said Lofton. "Talking to him was a treat of the weekend. He played for the Raiders and didn't have as long a pro career as he would've liked, but he did so much more in his life after football that it's an inspiration to anybody who knows his story."
Chad Slaughter, who played offensive tackle for the Raiders in 2002, echoed his forever teammates: "The camaraderie is always truly unforgettable. There are simply no words that can fully encapsulate the profound impact it has, not only on the players, but also on the staff members who have dedicated years to the Raiders organization. Reconnecting with old teammates and meeting players from different eras was an incredible experience. Moments like this remind us that we are all part of something much bigger than ourselves, and that shared bond is what makes the Raiders so special. I will always be proud to be a Raider."
Calvin Branch has the unique perspective of not only having played for the Raiders after being drafted by the Silver and Black in 1997 but also having spent the past two decades in the organization's player personnel department. Branch, who played for the Raiders for five seasons, said he experienced "a lot of familiar feelings, because from the day I got to the Raiders, I felt that, when I walk in the building and I see Jim Otto and Willie Brown, Fred Biletnikoff, Morris Bradshaw. Fast forward about 30 years later now, and the common bond is still there. Lots of fun stories. To have this year after year, it's awesome.
"It's a little different for me because I'm ingrained with what's going on here, so it's twofold: I'm sharing old war stories but also talking about today's team and players as well."
Nolan Harrison played for the Raiders from 1991-96 after being drafted by Los Angeles in the sixth round in 1991. He now looks forward to the kinship that this annual event fosters. "The opportunity to get together with former teammates and celebrate Raiders who came before and after us is absolutely priceless," said Harrison. "The fact that our spouses get to experience it with us really captures the family environment the Raiders have created. It's a trip my wife and I genuinely look forward to.
"I played for three organizations during my career, and when it comes to how former players are treated, the Raiders are number one for me. Through my work at the NFL Players Association, I also talk to former players from all 32 teams, and I hear it consistently from guys around the league —they see what the Raiders do for their alumni and they're envious of it. Nobody does it quite like the Raiders. Trendsetters as always. Trailblazers as always."
On Thursday, these valued alumni gathered inside the Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium to once again swap stories — including some tall tales — and watch the Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers.
Before kickoff, Crow — the Raiders' first punter, who in 1961 set a franchise record with a 77-yard punt, a mark that stood for five decades before being surpassed by Shane Lechler's 80-yarder in 2011 — received the esteemed honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch.
Another Raiders alumnus was part of in-game activities when Napoleon McCallum participated in the Salute to Service moment. McCallum built one of football's most distinctive résumés, starring at the U.S. Naval Academy and twice earning consensus All-American honors for the Midshipmen.
After graduation, he traded the college backfield for active military duty, serving as a commissioned officer on an amphibious assault ship and later on warships escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf before being honorably discharged as a lieutenant. Military service delayed his NFL career, but McCallum still carved out five seasons with the Los Angeles Raiders.
His signature moment came on the postseason stage in a 1993 AFC wild-card victory over Denver, when he set a franchise record with three rushing touchdowns. He later brought that Raiders connection to Southern Nevada, helping the franchise make Las Vegas its home.
Halftime entertainment included another tip of the cap to the Super Bowl XI team, beginning with Las Vegas' own Arbor View High School conducting a play reenactment of the Raiders' 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl. The Raiders reached that game after defeating New England, 24-21, in the AFC divisional playoffs, avenging their only regular-season loss, and downing the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-7, in the AFC championship game.
Raider Nation got the opportunity to celebrate the anniversary when 19 members of the team in attendance and nine family members representing players who are no longer with us were recognized.
On Friday, some of those champions gathered for a roundtable at the Raiders Tavern & Grill in the M Resort Spa Casino to share memories of Super Bowl XI and reflect on the momentous occasion.
The weekend's celebration of championship tradition extended beyond football when the Raiders Alumni watched another title-winning Las Vegas organization, the three-time and defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, take on the Toronto Tempo at Michelob Ultra Arena. More than two dozen Raiders Alumni were spotted sitting courtside, while hundreds of others enjoyed the contest from suites throughout the arena.
The alumni saw a familiar color scheme as the Aces were decked out in black jerseys with silver trim as they posted a victory over the Toronto Tempo. Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon embraced the esteemed guests by adding a Raiders logo to her signature hoodie and blazer combination.
The alumni and their guests left with themed gift bags specially curated by the Raiders Alumni Department to commemorate the event and, most importantly, took with them another weekend filled with Silver and Black memories.
Get an exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Raiders' Preseason Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.