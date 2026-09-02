Raiders 2026 Alumni Weekend reunites Silver and Black Legends in Las Vegas

Several alumni paused amid the revelry-filled camaraderie of the welcome party to share their thoughts on reconnecting with former teammates, as well as those who both preceded and succeeded them in the Silver and Black.

Jon Ritchie was among the alumni reconnecting across eras. "I miss just seeing and hearing these guys — my heroes, teammates and friends," said Ritchie, who spent five years with the Raiders after being selected by Oakland in the third round in 1998. "Being with them again is coming home, whether we played in Oakland, L.A. or Las Vegas. I feel like this is where we all belong — with each other, reminiscing, comparing stories and families. The Raiders organization makes it so clear that we matter and that they care.

"Nothing compares to the legacy, tradition and pride that Mark Davis and the Raiders organization have built. They just do it differently here, and it's so much better than anywhere else. I'm overwhelmingly grateful to feel like a part of that."

James Lofton, the Pro Football Hall of Famer who spent the 1987-88 seasons with the Raiders and also coached wide receivers for Oakland in 2008, appreciates the rapport that comes with this annual Silver and Black homecoming.

"Every year at the reunion, I seem to get a chance to meet somebody who predated me as a Raider. This year, it was Estes (Banks, who played for the Raiders in 1967)," said Lofton. "Talking to him was a treat of the weekend. He played for the Raiders and didn't have as long a pro career as he would've liked, but he did so much more in his life after football that it's an inspiration to anybody who knows his story."