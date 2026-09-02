4 takeaways from John Spytek and Brian Stark's Tuesday press conference

Rushing forward

Ashton Jeanty, who hasn't practiced since going down in the final week of preseason practice, made the 53-man roster without being placed on injured reserve – a sign of confidence in it's own right. However the team is still monitoring his situation in hopes of getting him back on the field promptly.

"I think he's in a good spot," Spytek said. "We see him every day, he's working really hard. ... I think he attacks everything with a great mindset and I don't think this will be any different for him. I expect him to be back as quick as he can, maybe quicker than some people would've expect. When that is, we'll see. But I think he's in a good spot."

As Jeanty continues to be "on the mend," the team got high productivity out of 2026 fourth-rounder Mike Washington Jr. The rookie led the AFC in rushing yards (168) in the preseason while averaging 7.3 yards a carry. Per Spytek, Washington was a player Kubiak "stood on the table for" on Day 3 of the Draft.

"This is the perfect scheme fit and we can make this player into a good player, he has what we're looking for," Spytek said, relaying what Kubiak told the draft room.