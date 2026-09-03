Patrick Johnson didn't make roster by coincidence, but with confidence in his training

For Johnson, carving a role on the Raiders wasn't by coincidence or from one solid preseason. This has been six years in the making.

As a seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, he's had the repetitive feeling of "always basically being on the bubble." In his second NFL season, he landed in a crowded Eagles defensive line room loaded with established Pro Bowl talent on a roster that reached the Super Bowl.

"They set the standard high," Johnson said. "And that edge room I was in, I knew that if I was going to make it, it was going to have to be through special teams. It couldn't just be on defense. ... You think you're a good player until you get around some really great players and you have to bring your standard up even higher."

He totaled 29 solo tackles and over 1,300 special teams snaps in his five seasons playing for the Eagles. He also had a short stint with the New York Giants in 2024, then returning to Philadelphia the following season.

As a free agent this offseason, he put together a rigid strength and conditioning program that has gotten him to what he believes is the best shape he's been in to date. The Raiders brought him in for workout, with a chain of communication between the two parties for months.

"Credit to our pro department for setting up that workout and bringing quality guys in like him," Spytek said. "And we had followed Patrick for many years with his career in Philadelphia and respected the kind of player and teammate and special teams player he is."

"You've got to believe in yourself before anyone else can believe in you. ... When it came to coming here, having my workout, I was so prepared," Johnson said. "I told my wife, told my family, 'Look, if they bring me in for a workout, I know I'm going to kill it. If they bring me in, I know I'm going to make this team.'"

He shortly had to put his words into action, as he signed with the Raiders the day before veterans had to report to training camp.

Special teams opened the door for him to get on the field. But his defensive showing this preseason surely increased his chances of making the roster.

"Since the moment he got here, all he's done is produce, work hard and be a great teammate," Klint Kubiak said. "Expect that to continue."

The Raiders' expectations of Johnson are on par with what he expects from himself. Even as a sixth-year veteran, he sees this as a legitimate opportunity to establish himself.