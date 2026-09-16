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Raiders' unofficial depth chart for Week 2 at Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 15, 2026 at 07:20 PM
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Raiders.com Staff
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The Las Vegas Raiders released their updated unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sunday's game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.

Depth charts are required to be released ahead of preseason matchups, and it's important to remember this is unofficial and changes are fluid. That said, take a look at the full chart below (as of Sept. 15).

Offense

Position
WRJalen NailorMalik Benson
LTKolton MillerCharles Grant
LGSpencer BurfordBryce Cabeldue
CTyler Linderbaum
RGJackson Powers-JohnsonCaleb Rogers
RTDJ GlazeTrey Zuhn III
TEBrock BowersMichael MayerIan Thomas
WRTre TuckerJack BechDareke Young
QBKirk CousinsFernando MendozaAidan O'Connell
RBAshton JeantyMike Washington Jr.Dylan Laube
FBConnor Heyward

Defense

Position
DEMaxx CrosbyMalcolm Koonce
DTTonka HemingwayJonah LauluJJ Pegues
DTAdam ButlerFolorunso FatukasiThomas Booker IV
EDGEKwity PayePatrick Johnson
LBNakobe DeanTommy EichenbergSegun Olubi
LBQuay WalkerCody Lindenberg
CBEric StokesJermod McCoyDarrell Luter Jr.
CBDarien PorterHezekiah Masses
CBTaron Johnson
FSTreydan StukesIsaiah Pola-MaoTristin McCollum
SSJeremy ChinnDalton Johnson

Special Teams

Position
PAJ Cole
KMatt Gay
HAJ Cole
LSAlex Ward
KRDylan LaubeDareke Young
PRMalik BensonDylan Laube

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