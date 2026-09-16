The next Raiders App Giveaway has arrived!

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Steps: In order to participate, follow the steps below!

1. CREATE A PROFILE/LOG IN: You must have an account on the official Las Vegas Raiders app to participate in the giveaway!

2. ENTER THE APP GIVEAWAY: At the designated time, head to the Giveaway page. When the countdown ends, an "Enter Giveaway Now" button will appear. Tap to enter the live page. You will then see the prize module. Click into the prize module and click the "Enter Drop" button at the bottom to join!

3. JOIN THE CONVERSATION: While the clock counts down, use the chat feature to connect with other fans and answer the question!

4. STAY PRESENT: You must be in the giveaway lobby when the timer hits zero to be eligible to win. A message will instantly surface letting you know if you've won or not.

5. WINNER SELECTION: Winners are randomly selected. If you're chosen, our marketing team will reach out via email with details on how to claim your prize!

COMMUNITY RULES

BE RESPECTFUL: Treat fellow fans with kindness and good sportsmanship.

KEEP IT CLEAN: No profanity, hate speech, or inappropriate language.

STAY ON TOPIC: Keep the conversation focused on the team, the question, and the App Drop experience.

AVOID DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOR: Spamming, trolling, or breaking the rules will disqualify you from winning.

MOST IMPORTANTLY: Enjoy the moment, celebrate your team, and have fun Raider Nation!