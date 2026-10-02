Leo Araguz to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Sunday

Former Raiders punter Leo Araguz will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of Sunday's Raiders vs. Chiefs game as the Silver and Black celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

He signed with the Raiders late in the 1996 season and played 51 games with the Silver and Black. He punted 280 times for 12,023 yards and averaged 42.9 yards per punt. He set an NFL record for most punts in a game with 16, seven of which he placed inside the 20-yard line, in a Raiders' 7-6 win over the San Diego Chargers Oct. 11, 1998. Before he took a snap in the NFL, the proud son of Mexican immigrants worked as a substitute teacher in Texas before he defied the odds to be one of the few Latino players in the NFL at the time, carrying his heritage and pride with him on the biggest stage.

Araguz is the latest of a distinguished list who have been bestowed the honor, beginning with the late John Madden, who was the first to light the torch on October 18, 2011. The late First Lady of Raider Nation, Mrs. Carol Davis, was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband in Las Vegas prior to the Raiders' inaugural contest at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.