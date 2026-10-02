Raiders announce Week 4 captains vs. Kansas City Chiefs

For the 2026 season, the Raiders will name captains ahead of each matchup.
Here are the three captains for the Raiders' Week 4 game against the Chiefs:
- Brock Bowers
- Nakobe Dean
- Tommy Eichenberg
Below is a list of the 2026 weekly captains so far:
Week 1
- QB Kirk Cousins
- LB Quay Walker
- LB Segun Olubi
Week 2
- RB Ashton Jeanty
- DE Kwity Paye
- RB Dylan Laube
Week 3
- Tre Tucker
- Maxx Crosby
- AJ Cole
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