When football ended, Miles Burris found his second act on screen

With his NFL career effectively over, he was forced to dig deep to find who he was beyond a football player. Self-admitting, it wasn't something he had given much thought to.

Looking for direction, he spent much of his time frequenting his local grocery store RedBox, renting whatever movies he could. He found comfort watching movies with his wife, but it also sparked thoughts of a different kind of future.

Burris remembered a time at San Diego State when he took an acting class as an elective course. It had enough of an impact on him to question if he could legitimately become an actor after his playing career was over.

With encouragement from his wife and father, Burris decided to find out. His wife enrolled him in acting classes near Los Angeles, and the couple relocated from the Bay Area so he could pursue the craft full time.

He landed a role on his first audition for a show spearheaded by award-winning comedian Randall Park. However the pilot for the show was never picked up by a network. But it was enough to instill confidence within himself to open this new chapter in his life.