Rookie Mike Washington Jr. is ready for what comes next

He also caught a pair of passes for 18 yards.

All in all, not bad for a fourth-round draft pick who came out of high school a 2-star recruit and the No. 169-ranked running back in the class of 2021 who played his college ball at Buffalo, New Mexico State and Arkansas, right?

Well…

As Washington reiterated, this is where he's supposed to be. This is what he's supposed to be doing as he preps for his regular season NFL debut Sunday against the Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

And as Raiders General Manager John Spytek said last week, it was rookie coach Klint Kubiak who "stood on a table for that kid" as Day 3 of the NFL Draft began in the spring.

"This is the perfect scheme fit and we can make this player into a good player, he has what we're looking for," Spytek said of Washington. "[But] it's hard for any rookie to really carve out meaningful minutes and be as productive as you want them to be. And Mike certainly had a great preseason - nobody's taking that away from him - but it gets very real, very fast here now.

"But I think we're all excited about the track that Mike is on, and I think we have an expectation that he's going to help us win football games this year."

Washington did not flinch.

"I mean, now it's just time to prove him right," Washington said.