Ashton Jeanty feeling 'really good' as he returns to practice

Ashton Jeanty is feeling optimistic going into Week 1 after suffering an ankle injury in training camp.
Wednesday was his first practice back and he was listed as a full participant.
While speculation swirled about the severity of the injury after the running back was helped off the field during the Aug. 23 training camp practice, his concerns eased quickly after an evaluation in the training room.
"Nerve-wracking first going down, but when I popped up I had a sigh of relief," Jeanty told local media Thursday. "I knew it wasn't anything too bad."
Along with Jeanty feeling good about his health, the team is hopeful he'll be able to suit up for the season opener.
"We're happy to have Ashton back on the field, get him ready to go," offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said. "He comes out with that big smile on his face, the energy he brings to this offense and to this organization is undeniable. So, just happy to have him back out working."
Jeanty believes he's made strides as a pass catcher and pass blocker this offseason, which will elevate his play for his sophomore campaign. More than anything, he's ready to step back on the field against competition that's not wearing black and white practice jerseys.
"It's been offense versus defense, that gets old," Jeanty said. "You want to strap it up and really go against somebody. That's what you practice for, that's what you play this game for, to go dominate somebody else."
Whether or not Jeanty is able to go this Sunday, he stated he's feeling "really good" and "super excited" about the chance of lacing up his cleats. But more importantly, it appears he avoided what could have been a far more serious setback.
"Anytime you have an injury, you think about how much worse it could've been," he said. "It just gives you perspective. But, of course, just glad it's something light."
The Raiders put in work on the practice field to prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.