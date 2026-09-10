Ashton Jeanty feeling 'really good' as he returns to practice

Jeanty believes he's made strides as a pass catcher and pass blocker this offseason, which will elevate his play for his sophomore campaign. More than anything, he's ready to step back on the field against competition that's not wearing black and white practice jerseys.

"It's been offense versus defense, that gets old," Jeanty said. "You want to strap it up and really go against somebody. That's what you practice for, that's what you play this game for, to go dominate somebody else."

Whether or not Jeanty is able to go this Sunday, he stated he's feeling "really good" and "super excited" about the chance of lacing up his cleats. But more importantly, it appears he avoided what could have been a far more serious setback.