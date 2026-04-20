Levi Edwards' 7-round 2026 Raiders mock draft

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Raiders.com's Levi Edwards offers his full seven‑round projection for the Raiders ahead of the 2026 Draft.
Round 1, Pick 1
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
No need for a long explanation here. Mendoza gives the Raiders the opportunity to build around a potential franchise quarterback for the first time since drafting the team's career passing yards leader Derek Carr back in 2014.
Round 2, Pick 36
Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
Christen Miller have the potential to be a every down tackle inside. Coming in at 6-foot-4, 321 pounds, he's the perfect size to plug in at nose tackle and could even add more to his frame in the league. His block shedding capabilities is what makes him a top prospect, with 11.5 career tackles for loss.
Round 3, Pick 67
Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
What better way to support your No. 1 overall pick than also drafting his security blanket in college? The Raiders need another outside receiver and Sarratt fits the bill. His exceptional route running ability and a big frame allow him to make tightly contested catches. Considering he just recorded 830 receiving yards and an FBS-leading 15 touchdown grabs with Mendoza, the learning curve wouldn't be too steep if the duo were paired back up.
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Round 4, Pick 102
Bud Clark, S, TCU
The Raiders' 2025 starting safeties, Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao, are considered more as box specialists, so adding a ballhawk in coverage could pay dividends. Clark's resume speaks for itself, with 15 interceptions, 21 pass deflections and two pick-sixs in his collegiate career. Athleticism won't be an issue either, as he posted a 4.41 40-yard dash and 38-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine.
Round 4, Pick 117
Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College
Last year, John Spytek drafted FCS prospect Charles Grant due to his elite athletic traits that can aide in development. He could do the same with Jude Bowry at this pick. Bowry made 23 starts at left tackle in his time at Boston College, being named a team captain his redshirt senior season. He only allowed two sacks throughout his college career and he received an 84 Athleticism Score from NFL Next Gen Stats, the seventh-highest at the NFL Combine.
Round 4, Pick 134
Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina
As we've established with the Bud Clark prediction, the Raiders need more ballhawks in their secondary. Kilgore recorded eight interceptions and 21 pass deflections in three seasons with the Gamecocks, racking up two second-team All-SEC selections in the process. While a safety in college, he has the ability to play nickelback or "star" role in the secondary. He also has familiarity with special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, who was at South Carolina for two seasons.
Round 5, Pick 175
Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
Johnson could be the ideal complementary piece to Ashton Jeanty. The reigning Big Ten Running Back of the Year led his conference in rushing yards (1,451) in 2025 and totaled 12 touchdowns on the ground. He's a good third-down back on passing downs, with 656 receiving yards and five touchdown grabs in his last two seasons.
Round 6, Pick 185
Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
With Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard expected to utilize a base 3-4 defense, Perkins brings the perfect skillset to fit in – with rushing the passer being his bread and butter. Once regarded as a potential first-round pick after his freshman season at LSU, injuries have kept him off the field and affected his draft stock. Regardless, he racked up 35.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and eight forced fumbles. While considered undersized, hovering around 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, he clocked a 4.40 40-yard dash at LSU's pro day. His athleticism alone makes him an intriguing late-round option.
Round 6, Pick 208
Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
Yes, I predict Spytek selecting a North Dakota State quarterback for a second year in a row. Like Mendoza, Payton is a national championship winning quarterback – his, of course, being at the FCS level. A word to describe Payton as a passer – efficient. The lefty had a 16:4 touchdown to interception ratio in 2025 and completed 72 percent of his passes.
Round 7, Pick 219
Dominic Zvada, K, Michigan
The Raiders could create a competition for Matt Gay by selecting Zvada with their final pick in the draft. Zvada has an undeniable big boot, making 11-of-13 field goals attempts from over 50 yards in his career.