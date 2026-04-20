Levi Edwards' 7-round 2026 Raiders mock draft

With Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard expected to utilize a base 3-4 defense, Perkins brings the perfect skillset to fit in – with rushing the passer being his bread and butter. Once regarded as a potential first-round pick after his freshman season at LSU, injuries have kept him off the field and affected his draft stock. Regardless, he racked up 35.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and eight forced fumbles. While considered undersized, hovering around 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, he clocked a 4.40 40-yard dash at LSU's pro day. His athleticism alone makes him an intriguing late-round option.