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Rhett Lewis' 7-round 2026 Raiders mock draft

Apr 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Rhett Lewis

NFL Network Host

Editor's note: The views and opinions expressed in the article below are those of the Raiders.com editorial staff and contributors and do not represent the official positions of the Raiders' football personnel or the organization.

NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis rolls out his full seven‑round projection for the Silver and Black ahead of the 2026 Draft.

Round 1, Pick 1

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

A new era begins in Las Vegas. The Raiders have their franchise quarterback. Boxes checked. Laminate the report. Turn in the card. Fernando Mendoza is the No. 1 pick. Mendoza has all the physical tools needed to succeed in the league, but his superpower is his brain, which includes his desire, passion and work ethic to become the best possible QB he can be. For a more in-depth look at Fernando Mendoza, I invite you to check out the case we made for the Heisman Trophy winner on the Raiders NFL Draft Podcast.

Round 2, Pick 36

Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

With Mendoza in the fold, the case could be made for supporting him here with an offensive lineman or receiver, but Woods is a fringe first-round talent and likely registers as best player available while also filling a position of need. People I've talked to at Clemson call Woods in a word, powerful. They rave about how twitchy he can be causing disruption in the backfield and note his relentless effort in practice. Fun fact: Woods is an incredible singer and even serenaded a team during an official interview at the Combine this year.

Round 3, Pick 67

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Coming from Georgia State, a lower-level of collegiate competition, Hurst had something to prove during this draft process. He built evidence of his skills competing against the best at the Senior Bowl and more than handling his business, and then again at the Combine posting a 4.42 40-yard dash and an 11-foot-3 broad jump to go along with his nearly 6-foot-4, 206-pound frame. Hurst gives the Raiders and Mendoza a big time talent with the potential to grow into a WR1 role.

Round 4, Pick 102

Malik Muhammed, CB, Texas

Malik Muhammed was one of the more impressive prospects I've talked to during this draft process. I asked him to give a scouting report on the top receiver in this class, Ohio State's Carnell Tate, and Muhammed went on for about 5 minutes talking about the nuances of Tate's game and how his Texas defense prepared to play him and attack the Buckeye offense ahead of their 2025 Week 1 matchup. He's a good player

Round 4, Pick 117

Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

The support system around Fernando Mendoza grows here in the fourth round. Skylar Bell projects as a slot receiver with the ability to play outside as well. He was one of the most productive receivers in the country at UConn last season. There's a real chance Bell doesn't make it to the fourth round, but if available, you're building a nice young group of wideouts for Mendoza to grow with.

Round 4, Pick 134

Beau Stephens, OG, Iowa

This feels like the convergence of value and scheme fit. Stephens played in Iowa's version of the zone run game which has principles from the Shanahan tree that Klint Kubiak grew up in. Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz was highly complimentary of the improvements Stephens has made since he got to campus and fits with the tradition of Hawkeye offensive lineman to make a successful transition to the NFL.

Round 5, Pick 175

Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

John Spytek went back to back with offensive lineman on Day 2 of the draft in 2025 and those guys (Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers) have an opportunity to continue their development, but I don't think you can stop fortifying that position group, especially as you build around a young quarterback. Shelton is an athletic, two-year starter at Penn State who will accelerate his NFL development as his strength and power grow.

Round 6, Pick 185

Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana

One of my favorite players in the draft is the utility man, Riley Nowakowski. He may not be built like a traditional tight end or fullback type, but he can do it all. He was the glue to the IU offense this past year. Whether it was blocking at the point of attack in the run game, protecting Fernando in the pass game or making big catches, Nowakowski was at the heart of the Hoosiers' success. He'll be a value on special teams and could provide a Kyle Juszczyk role on offense, which Kubiak got to see up close during his time with the 49ers.

Round 6, Pick 208

Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky

Law led the Wildcats in receiving in 2025 and is listed as a WR, but this is an interesting one to me because I've heard there's been some love for Law from running back coaches around the league. He has excellent run after the catch ability and could be a player that provides a hybrid role or makes a switch to running back, all the while contributing on special teams.

Round 7, Pick 219

Caden Curry, DE, Ohio State

With the Raiders' final pick, I'm giving them a player who put up 11 sacks this last year for the Buckeyes. I watched him in person at the Big Ten Championship game and he was absolutely dominant. Interestingly enough, he was the player who leveled that huge hit on Mendoza on the game's first play, knocking him from the game for a brief moment. Could be a fun reacquaintance for Curry and Mendoza at rookie minicamp!

For more draft content, visit raiders.com/draft.

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