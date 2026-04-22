Rhett Lewis' 7-round 2026 Raiders mock draft

One of my favorite players in the draft is the utility man, Riley Nowakowski. He may not be built like a traditional tight end or fullback type, but he can do it all. He was the glue to the IU offense this past year. Whether it was blocking at the point of attack in the run game, protecting Fernando in the pass game or making big catches, Nowakowski was at the heart of the Hoosiers' success. He'll be a value on special teams and could provide a Kyle Juszczyk role on offense, which Kubiak got to see up close during his time with the 49ers.