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Cynthia Frelund's 7-round 2026 Raiders mock draft

Apr 21, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Cynthia Frelund

NFL Network Analytics Expert

Editor's note: The views and opinions expressed in the article below are those of the Raiders.com editorial staff and contributors and do not represent the official positions of the Raiders' football personnel or the organization.

NFL Network analyst and Raiders.com contributor Cynthia Frelund goes all‑in with a complete seven‑round mock for the Silver and Black heading into the 2026 Draft.

Round 1, Pick 1

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

His regular stat line through the air last season was 41 touchdowns to six interceptions with a 72% completion percentage. Red zone work over the past two seasons includes 39 passing touchdowns with zero interceptions, and he decreased his sacks taken in 2025 to only 25 from 41 in 2024 on a nearly identical number of dropbacks.

Round 2, Pick 36

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

At 6-foot-3 and 321 pounds, you can understand why some call him square-bodied. This compliment essentially means he has the ideal size for the job. He's got quick reflexes and great burst. He does an excellent job of stopping the run and ranks in the upper tier in overall body control. At just 21 years old, he also has room to develop into even more of a menace at the next level.

Round 3, Pick 67

Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Give your rookie quarterback one of his weapons from college and see how fast they both travel up the learning curve. Sarratt's game is in the mold of Courtland Sutton's. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Sarratt is a great route runner and has great contact balance.

Round 4, Pick 102

Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

No one remind anyone how good Davis is between now and Saturday. I'm joking, but he ranks 59 in my personal overall rankings while everyone I have asked (including the internet) says he'll go between Rounds 3-5. He's huge at 6-foot-3 and 194 pounds. He's Riq Woolen-sized and ran a 4.41 (Riq did run a 4.26, but spoiler alert both guys show extremely similar, elite on-field speed with their pads on).

Round 4, Pick 117

Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

He's 6-foot-5 and 314 pounds, which you can't teach. He played LT at Boston College but I am told teams have thought about him on the right or even on the inside. The response rate, athleticism and lateral movement on-field results rank in the upper tier amongst tackles in this draft class, which again, you can't teach. He has some up and down college production but his versatility and potential development would deem this a value pick at 117.

Round 4, Pick 134

Bud Clark, S, TCU

Fifteen interceptions, two pick-sixes and 20 PBUs in four seasons is a nice stat line, but his hips, contact balance and pursuit angle is even nicer.

Round 5, Pick 175

Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

Guess how tall he is? 6-foot-5 and he ran a 4.31 with a 42-inch vert. This is not a polished stone but a potential diamond in the rough. He averaged a touchdown in about one in every five catches in college last season. He also has special teams upside.

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Round 6, Pick 185

Bishop FItzgerald, S, USC

Last season, his first at USC, he tied for seventh in FBS with 5 interceptions. This would be a great value at pick 185.

Round 6, Pick 208

DJ Campbell, OG, Texas

Three-year right guard starter in college, 6-foot-3 and 313 pounds. My mock certainly follows Spytek's beliefs on offensive lineman being very sexy.

Round 7, Pick 219

Collin Wright, CB, Stanford

Standing at 6-foot and 188 pounds, Wright was a three-year starter and captain who has experience playing on the outside and inside.

For more draft content, visit raiders.com/draft.

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