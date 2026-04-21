Cynthia Frelund's 7-round 2026 Raiders mock draft

He's 6-foot-5 and 314 pounds, which you can't teach. He played LT at Boston College but I am told teams have thought about him on the right or even on the inside. The response rate, athleticism and lateral movement on-field results rank in the upper tier amongst tackles in this draft class, which again, you can't teach. He has some up and down college production but his versatility and potential development would deem this a value pick at 117.