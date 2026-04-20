Paul Gutierrez's 7-round 2026 Raiders mock draft

Ah, yes, the quintessential legacy pick…with skills. The great-nephew of late Raiders Hall of Fame receiver Cliff Branch has the same small-but-speedy profile as his great-uncle. Sure, the Raiders already have Tre Tucker and are more in need of a prototypical X-receiver on the outside. But Branch is a Swiss Army knife and this pick is betting - heavily - on Dont'e Thornton Jr. and, to some degree Jack Bech, taking two steps forward this season.