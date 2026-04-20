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Paul Gutierrez's 7-round 2026 Raiders mock draft

Apr 20, 2026 at 03:35 PM
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Paul Gutierrez

Raiders Columnist

Editor's note: The views and opinions expressed in the article below are those of the Raiders.com editorial staff and contributors and do not represent the official positions of the Raiders' football personnel or the organization.

Mock drafts are like excuses…everyone has one. And everyone has an excuse when their mock draft goes, well, sideways. So, with my full chest, I'm proud to announce I "earned" a grade of A- for my work on Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator. And, for what it's worth, I did not imbibe in any trades, though there were several opportunities. Enjoy…

Round 1, Pick 1

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

A no-brainer, right? Well…in this simulation, the Jets offered me the Nos. 2, 16, 33 and 44 picks for No. 1. That would give me five selections in the top 44. FIVE!!! Talk about a rebuild. Meh, the Raiders have been waiting in joyful hope for a truly transformative franchise QB. Heismandoza it is, then.

Round 2, Pick 36

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

The Raiders are shifting to a 3-4 base defense and in desperate need of a space eater in the middle of the D-line. Lo and behold, McDonald, a dominant run defender and space-clogger, is available in this mock. No need to hesitate, then.

Round 3, Pick 67

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Ah, yes, the quintessential legacy pick…with skills. The great-nephew of late Raiders Hall of Fame receiver Cliff Branch has the same small-but-speedy profile as his great-uncle. Sure, the Raiders already have Tre Tucker and are more in need of a prototypical X-receiver on the outside. But Branch is a Swiss Army knife and this pick is betting - heavily - on Dont'e Thornton Jr. and, to some degree Jack Bech, taking two steps forward this season.

Round 4, Pick 102

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

The Raiders are in need of cornerback depth to join Eric Stokes and Darien Porter on the outside and Muhammad, a highly-rated physical corner who is not afraid to stick his nose in the pile, still being available on Day 3 is huge. As in, a no-brainer pick here.

Round 4, Pick 117

Tristan Leigh, OT, Clemson

Raiders GM John Spytek said O-linemen are "sexy as hell" and, well, here we are. Day 3 of the draft is about depth and pearls. Leigh, who started three seasons at Clemson, would benefit greatly from coaching and competing.

Round 4, Pick 134

Logan Taylor, G, Boston College

Remember what Spytek said of O-linemen? Versatility only adds to their Q scores and Taylor has started at every position on the line except center. He translates to a guard in the NFL, though, and the Raiders need bodies on the interior.

Round 5, Pick 175

Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

At 6-foot-5, 242 pounds, Daniels is huge for a linebacker in today's schemes. But he is also a former safety, and Jeremy Chinn, a safety who also plays some linebacker, would be a model mentor for Daniels.

Round 6, Pick 185

Wydett Williams, Jr., S, Ole Miss

Speaking of safeties…Williams, who had 73 tackles, three INTs and 10 PBUs last season, would add depth to a room in need of depth. Make sense?

Round 6, Pick 208

Max Bredeson, FB, Michigan

This could be a reach but I think the Raiders could use another fullback to compete with free agent-signee Connor Heyward, plus they reportedly met with him at the Combine. And Bredeson, like Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady is, you guessed it, a Michigan man. And Ashton Jeanty could have another lead blocker.

Round 7, Pick 219

Kansei Matsuzawa, K, Hawaii

What a story. The Tokyo Toe taught himself how to kick by watching YouTube videos after he attended a Raiders game in Oakland and got hooked on football. Matsuzawa would have an international fan following immediately, but would have to beat out veteran Matt Gay in camp.

For more draft content, visit raiders.com/draft.

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