How Gary Kubiak's lessons shaped Klint Kubiak's coaching identity

A sense of déjà vu came over Gary Kubiak as he walked down the bleachers at Levi's Stadium.
As blue, green and silver confetti rained down, he and his wife Rhonda made their way to the field to find their son after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots, 29-13, in Super Bowl LX.
Klint Kubiak had just entered rare air, winning a Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator for the Seahawks. It was feeling the elder Kubiak was familiar with as a three-time Super Bowl champion in his own right.
"You find out real quick when you get into coaching, those playoff games and those Super Bowl runs," Gary Kubiak told Raiders.com, "they don't come around every day."
But the déjà vu had less to do with his own personal highs in coaching.
He witnessed his son win a championship in the exact same stadium exactly 10 years after he won Super Bowl 50 as the head coach of the Denver Broncos.
"I was at that game watching him win it all. … I got to see the smile on his face after the game," Klint Kubiak recalled during his introductory press conference as the Raiders head coach, two days after the Seahawks' win.
"Just to share that moment with him is something I know I'll never forget."
Standing on the grass in the midst of the chaos and celebration, Gary was brought back to that moment Klint greeted him after Gary's last Super Bowl win in 2016.
"To walk on that field after the game, give him a hug like he did me 10 years ago," Gary paused, "that was a special. I'll always be able to treasure it.
"It probably meant more for me to watch him win a championship like that that it did for him to see his dad."
Hanging around Hall of Famers like John Elway, Steve Young and Andre Johnson was the norm for Klint Kubiak growing up.
Gary, a nine-year NFL quarterback turned coach, introduced his three sons to the game early on in their lives. Quite frankly, he didn't have much of a choice considering how all-encompassing his work was. He was an NFL head coach for 10 seasons between the Broncos and the Houston Texans.
Bringing his sons into NFL locker rooms was the easiest way for him to spend substantial with them, but learning about football was never truly the main objective.
"I was more concerned with them learning how to work," Gary said. "I wanted them to see how hard their dad worked. That's why I wasn't at home a lot. I was trying to build these teams and players, and I wanted them to be around."
"Kids get very impressionable and they see successful players," he added. "Well, I wanted them to see why they're successful."
Gary was right. It did make quite the impression.
"The thing about my dad is that when I was growing up, he never made it about sports or football," Klint said. "He just always talked about everything other than that, about being a good person, about being respectful.
"He showed me what it means to be a great husband and a great father. So, those are the things that I want to emulate."
Like his father, Klint exhausted all of his options before going into coaching.
He was an exceptional high school athlete, playing wide receiver and defensive back in high school in Aurora, Colorado. He committed to Colorado State, where he started 26 games at safety.
Injuries halted his playing aspirations, so he turned to coaching, getting his feet wet at his father's alma mater Texas A&M as an offensive quality control coach and graduate assistant.
After three years in College Station, a newly wedded Klint felt it might be in his best interest to make a career pivot. He accepted a position at an oil-field service company operated by Gary's college roommate. Yet after a few weeks on the job, a burning desire for football remained.
"Next thing I know he's like, 'Hey dad, what do I do? Because this is not what I want to do. I want to coach,'" Gary said. "I think everybody in life has to figure out their own way and once he figured that out … his passion to do it, he didn't need me anymore from that standpoint.
"He knew what he wanted to do and now it was time to go to work."
Fast forward four years and Gary would hire his oldest son onto his Broncos staff as an offensive assistant. They would work together again at the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, with Gary serving as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator and Klint as quarterbacks coach.
Klint spent two seasons learning the system directly from his father and ultimately was promoted to offensive coordinator when Gary retired in 2021.
"I think that might be the hardest thing as a coach, for me personally, is when you're coaching your team or coaching your coaches and all of a sudden you have a son sitting in the room staring at you," Gary said. "I mean, that's some pressure there because you're trying to do your job and yet you're trying to teach your son a certain way.
"I enjoyed that. To coach in Minnesota with him, which was at the end of my career, to watch him coach and position and be responsible for a position and watch him grow, it's a great feeling. That's what's coaching is all about."
Given Gary's success in the league, it's fair to wonder how Klint will fare as he steps into his first head coaching role.
Based on his resume and his own steady climb, there's little doubt the foundation is solid.
"They're both people persons in a little bit different way," said Rick Dennison, the Raiders offensive line coach.
Dennison has a rich history with the Kubiak family, having played and coached alongside Gary as well as coached alongside Klint in Seattle.
"They get along with people and understand people, that's a strength of both of theirs. They know football really well. And I think those two combined, they get the best out of their teams. … I don't know if there's many differences."
It would be natural for Klint to turn to his father for advice, but Gary is adamant on making sure he never oversteps his bounds. No longer the head coach, no longer the boss, but now just trying to be the best "sounding board" and father he can be.
While it's big shoes to fill, Klint doesn't seem interested in wearing them out. He's intent on carving his own path and building a legacy that stand on its own.
"He's got some really good people around him, and he just needs to get in there and bust ass and let everybody do their job," Gary said. "Those things will take time and they take effort, but I know he'll put in the effort."
Which makes room for another question to pose. What does he expect from his son in Las Vegas?
"Well, we're going to find out," Gary said with a belting laugh. "You know, it's a hard job."
Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view photos from Head Coach Klint Kubiak's first full day as a Raider.