How Gary Kubiak's lessons shaped Klint Kubiak's coaching identity

Like his father, Klint exhausted all of his options before going into coaching.

He was an exceptional high school athlete, playing wide receiver and defensive back in high school in Aurora, Colorado. He committed to Colorado State, where he started 26 games at safety.

Injuries halted his playing aspirations, so he turned to coaching, getting his feet wet at his father's alma mater Texas A&M as an offensive quality control coach and graduate assistant.

After three years in College Station, a newly wedded Klint felt it might be in his best interest to make a career pivot. He accepted a position at an oil-field service company operated by Gary's college roommate. Yet after a few weeks on the job, a burning desire for football remained.

"Next thing I know he's like, 'Hey dad, what do I do? Because this is not what I want to do. I want to coach,'" Gary said. "I think everybody in life has to figure out their own way and once he figured that out … his passion to do it, he didn't need me anymore from that standpoint.

"He knew what he wanted to do and now it was time to go to work."

Fast forward four years and Gary would hire his oldest son onto his Broncos staff as an offensive assistant. They would work together again at the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, with Gary serving as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator and Klint as quarterbacks coach.

Klint spent two seasons learning the system directly from his father and ultimately was promoted to offensive coordinator when Gary retired in 2021.

"I think that might be the hardest thing as a coach, for me personally, is when you're coaching your team or coaching your coaches and all of a sudden you have a son sitting in the room staring at you," Gary said. "I mean, that's some pressure there because you're trying to do your job and yet you're trying to teach your son a certain way.