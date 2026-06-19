Q&A: Get to know tight ends coach Luke Steckel

LE: Many people believe this tight end room is one of the most stacked in the NFL. Do you agree with that?

LS: "I don't like to make any grand proclamations like that. I will say this, great players make great coaches. And anything that might be great about my coaching is only because I'm fortunate enough to coach great players. We have really talented players in our room. Not only talented, but hard-working guys and high-character guys. And that's what I appreciate about them the most. I've been around a lot of talented players in this league, but to be around these guys like Brock Bowers and Mike Mayer, to have the level of talent that they have yet still continue to work at their craft each and every day and to carry themselves with such great character on and off the field. To me, I just can't say enough good things about them."