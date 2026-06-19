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Q&A: Get to know tight ends coach Luke Steckel

Jun 19, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

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Over the next few weeks, Raiders.com is publishing a series of Q&As with the Silver and Black's position coaches.

Now we take a look at a familiar face to Raider Nation, tight ends coach Luke Stekel. He's going into his third season with the Silver and Black, helping develop Brock Bowers who's been named a Pro Bowler in each of his two seasons in the league.

Steckel discusses his excitement to continue coaching the Raiders tight ends and his expectations heading into the 2026 season.

Levi Edwards: Before getting into coaching, you worked in Hollywood as a production assistant. What was that experience like?

Luke Stekel: "I worked on "Fast & Furious," not to be confused with "The Fast and the Furious." I worked on it in the spring-summer of 2008. It was the fourth movie in the franchise, a lot of the success of that movie was going to be the reason for [making] more and obviously it did well and they've made about 100 more since (laughter). That was a unique experience. I had a very low level job, a production assistant is just a fancy term for intern. So, I was picking up lunch every day and helping out in the production office or on the set. Spent a lot of time in my car driving around L.A. and this is before you had GPS apps on your phone, so we were printing out a lot of MapQuest directions.

"It was a fun time in my life, man. It's really the only time in my life I haven't been directly involved with football playing or coaching. So it led to some interesting stories. ... It was a fun chapter in my life, but I know if I'd stayed out there that lifestyle just wasn't for me. So I'm glad to be back in the football world."

LE: What's your perspective on continuing with the organization as a new regime takes shape?

LS: "The first thought is it just feels incredibly blessed to still be here. I really love working for this organization. I understand the significance of being a Raider, and I embrace that and I'm grateful for that. Just really grateful for this opportunity Coach Kubiak has given me. To be retained, not only once but twice here, I know how rare that is in this league. But it's totally a reflection of the players that I've been able to coach and the head coaches that've given me an opportunity and have put their trust in me."

LE: How has it been working with Klint Kubiak so far?

LS: "It's early in the process, but I feel like I've already learned so much from Coach Kubiak. His demeanor is consistent every single day – never gets too high, never gets too low. He's got an incredible football mind. He sees the game clearly and quickly. He's provided a lot of insight into this entire coaching staff and myself specifically. Really have enjoyed working with him. Just like we're building relationships with the players, we're building on the staff and that includes the relationships we have with the head coach. Just really impressed with what I've seen so far."

LE: Many people believe this tight end room is one of the most stacked in the NFL. Do you agree with that?

LS: "I don't like to make any grand proclamations like that. I will say this, great players make great coaches. And anything that might be great about my coaching is only because I'm fortunate enough to coach great players. We have really talented players in our room. Not only talented, but hard-working guys and high-character guys. And that's what I appreciate about them the most. I've been around a lot of talented players in this league, but to be around these guys like Brock Bowers and Mike Mayer, to have the level of talent that they have yet still continue to work at their craft each and every day and to carry themselves with such great character on and off the field. To me, I just can't say enough good things about them."

LE: "Considering this is about to be your third season with the Raiders, what do you enjoy most about this organization and the city of Las Vegas personally?"

LS: "I've been fortunate to be a part of a lot of great originations in this league, but there's just something different about being with the Raiders. There's something about that shield that carries a legacy within itself and such a rich history that when you put on that silver and black, it feels special. You feel the history when you're representing the Raiders and that's something I've really embraced and enjoyed.

"The Las Vegas community has been a wonderful place to live. My wife and I love it here. This facility in itself is the best in the world in my opinion. All the resources are here. I feel like once we start winning some games, the city is going to rally behind us. And it's our job to go out there and do that."

Photos: Raiders 2026 Coaching Staff

Take a look at Head Coach Klint Kubiak's coaching staff for the 2026 season.

Klint Kubiak - Head Coach
1 / 29

Klint Kubiak - Head Coach

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Mike McCoy - Assistant Head Coach
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Mike McCoy - Assistant Head Coach

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
Matt Capurro - Senior vice president of coaching operations
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Matt Capurro - Senior vice president of coaching operations

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Rohit Mogalayapalli - Director of game management and special projects
4 / 29

Rohit Mogalayapalli - Director of game management and special projects

Zach Tarrant/Houston Texans
Andrew Janocko - Offensive coordinator
5 / 29

Andrew Janocko - Offensive coordinator

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Zach Azzanni - Wide receivers
6 / 29

Zach Azzanni - Wide receivers

Associated Press
Pete Collins - Offensive quality control
7 / 29

Pete Collins - Offensive quality control

Wofford College Athletics
Rick Dennison - Offensive line
8 / 29

Rick Dennison - Offensive line

Associated Press
Nich Holz - Offensive pass game coordinator
9 / 29

Nich Holz - Offensive pass game coordinator

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Mario Jeberaeel - Offensive run game coordinator
10 / 29

Mario Jeberaeel - Offensive run game coordinator

Associated Press
Conner McQueen - Offensive quality control
11 / 29

Conner McQueen - Offensive quality control

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Luke Steckel - Tight ends
12 / 29

Luke Steckel - Tight ends

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Ben Wilkerson - Assistant offensive line
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Ben Wilkerson - Assistant offensive line

Associated Press
Omar Young - Running backs
14 / 29

Omar Young - Running backs

Associated Press
Tim Zetts - Offensive assistant
15 / 29

Tim Zetts - Offensive assistant

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Rob Leonard - Defensive coordinator
16 / 29

Rob Leonard - Defensive coordinator

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Steve Ferentz - Defensive assistant
17 / 29

Steve Ferentz - Defensive assistant

Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
Drew Gaither - Defensive quality control
18 / 29

Drew Gaither - Defensive quality control

Georgia Southern Athletics
Cody Grimm - Defensive quality control
19 / 29

Cody Grimm - Defensive quality control

Associated Press
Al Holcomb - Senior defensive assistant
20 / 29

Al Holcomb - Senior defensive assistant

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
Kenyon Jackson - Assistant defensive line
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Kenyon Jackson - Assistant defensive line

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Ketner Kupp - Defensive quality control
22 / 29

Ketner Kupp - Defensive quality control

Associated Press
Matt Robinson - Safeties
23 / 29

Matt Robinson - Safeties

Associated Press
Travis Smith - Defensive line
24 / 29

Travis Smith - Defensive line

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Ronell Williams - Linebackers
25 / 29

Ronell Williams - Linebackers

Associated Press
Joe Woods - Pass game coordinator/defensive backs
26 / 29

Joe Woods - Pass game coordinator/defensive backs

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Joe DeCamillis - Special teams coordinator
27 / 29

Joe DeCamillis - Special teams coordinator

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Marquice Williams - Senior assistant of special teams
28 / 29

Marquice Williams - Senior assistant of special teams

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press
Tim McConnell - Assistant special teams
29 / 29

Tim McConnell - Assistant special teams

University of North Texas Athletics
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