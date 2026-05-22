Dates and times set for Raiders' 2026 preseason slate

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 preseason schedule is now set.
Their preseason home slate consists of two NFC West teams, the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. PT and San Francisco 49ers onThursday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. PT. Both games will be broadcast locally on FOX5 Vegas.
Their lone road trip this preseason will be to square off against the Houston Texans on Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. PT. The game will air on ESPN.
Below is the full preseason schedule:
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|PRE 1
|Arizona Cardinals
|Aug. 13
|5 p.m. PT
|PRE 2
|at Houston Texans
|Aug. 20
|5 p.m. PT
|PRE 3
|San Francisco 49ers
|Aug. 27
|5 p.m. PT
Take a look at when and where the Silver and Black will face their opponents for this upcoming season.