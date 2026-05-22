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Dates and times set for Raiders' 2026 preseason slate

May 21, 2026 at 07:11 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

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The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 preseason schedule is now set.

Their preseason home slate consists of two NFC West teams, the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. PT and San Francisco 49ers onThursday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. PT. Both games will be broadcast locally on FOX5 Vegas.

Their lone road trip this preseason will be to square off against the Houston Texans on Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. PT. The game will air on ESPN.

Below is the full preseason schedule:

WeekOpponentDateTime
PRE 1Arizona CardinalsAug. 135 p.m. PT
PRE 2at Houston TexansAug. 205 p.m. PT
PRE 3San Francisco 49ersAug. 275 p.m. PT

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 Schedule

Take a look at when and where the Silver and Black will face their opponents for this upcoming season.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals - TBD Last meeting at home: September 18, 2022
1 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals - TBD

Last meeting at home: September 18, 2022

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans - Thursday, August 20 at 5 p.m. PT Last meeting in Houston: December 21, 2025
2 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans - Thursday, August 20 at 5 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Houston: December 21, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - TBD Last meeting at home: August 15, 2025
3 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - TBD

Last meeting at home: August 15, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 26, 2021
4 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 26, 2021

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Inglewood: November 30, 2025
5 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Inglewood: November 30, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in New Orleans: December 29, 2024
6 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in New Orleans: December 29, 2024

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: January 4, 2026
7 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: January 4, 2026

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Foxborough: September 7, 2025
8 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Foxborough: September 7, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: October 4, 2020
9 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: October 4, 2020

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams - Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 10, 2018
10 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams - Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 10, 2018

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets - Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in East Rutherford: December 6, 2020
11 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets - Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in East Rutherford: December 6, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Santa Clara: August 29, 2021
12 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Santa Clara: August 29, 2021

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: August 14, 2021
13 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: August 14, 2021

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in Denver: November 11, 2025
14 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Denver: November 11, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns - Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Cleveland: December 20, 2021
15 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns - Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Cleveland: December 20, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 15, 2025
16 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 15, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 7, 2025
17 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 7, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Nashville: September 25, 2022
18 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Nashville: September 25, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Glendale: November 18, 2018
19 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Glendale: November 18, 2018

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - TBD Last meeting in Kansas City: October 19, 2025
20 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - TBD

Last meeting in Kansas City: October 19, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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