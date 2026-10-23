 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

Key Matchups: The main objective is keeping Kirk Cousins' jersey clean against Rams

Oct 22, 2026 at 05:16 PM
Author Image
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders have dropped three straight after beginning the season 3-0, but despite the skid, the Silver and Black have shown vast improvement from last year – being competitive in games with multiple AFC frontrunners.

They're averaging nearly double of their amount of points per game from last year, and have notched a whopping 10 takeaways in six games. But obviously, moral victories won't help in the standings.

As for their next opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, they're just as desperate to get their season back on track. Coming into the year as Super Bowl contenders, the Rams have lost three of their last four games. Injuries on both sides of the ball has only made matters worse. Regardless, the Rams still have more than enough talent to be impose a threat this Sunday in Allegiant Stadium.

Here are two matchups that could come into play on Sunday.

Kirk Cousins vs. Matthew Stafford

Age is nothing but a number for these two quarterbacks.

Kirk Cousins is lighting up scoreboards in his 15th NFL season, leading a Raiders offense that is averaging 27 points a game. The 38-year-old QB is playing some of his best football as he's reunited with Klint Kubiak and Andrew Janocko, who he spent time with during his Pro Bowl years on the Minnesota Vikings.

"He has a different base of knowledge that we can bounce ideas off of each other," offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said of Cousins. "Being around different ideas, different players. ... He's a guy that thrives on accountability. So, he wants to be pushed, he wants to be coached, and when other guys see a guy that's been in this league that long, want to be coached, and is the first one to say, 'I got to do this, I can make this throw or I got to step up'. And then when it's successful, it's we, it's us, it's together. That's type of stuff that young guys should mimic."

Cousins' 14 passing touchdowns are tied for the most in the league. He also ranks top five in passing yards (1,582) and first-downs passing (82). Yet when asked what he believes he can still improve in, the list was extensive.

"Footwork, progressions, decision making, your leadership, your presence, your communication skills, your toughness," Cousins said. "You're always being tested, mentally, physically, emotionally, and every day you're asking yourself, 'Am I meeting the standard to win a championship?' And you're always going to do that."

Related Links

Sunday's game could be a shootout between Cousins and Matthew Stafford. Along with Peyton Manning, Y.A. Tittle and Raiders legend Rich Gannon, Stafford became the third-oldest player to win NFL MVP at 37 years old after leading the league in passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46) in 2025.

While the Rams have gotten off to a slow start in 2026, Stafford is still playing at an MVP level in his 18th season. Through six games, he leads the league in passing yards (1,794) and pass completions (164).

"He's seen it all," defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said. "He's great at identifying coverage. They're great at identifying what you're doing and adapting, and he's seen everything. So, it's a big challenge."

A huge reason for both quarterbacks' success this season has been their protection. Both Cousins and Stafford have been pressured on less than 35% of their dropbacks, per NFL Next Gen Stats. If both offensive lines can keep their veteran quarterbacks upright, it should make for quite the aerial attack from the two.

Tyler Linderbaum vs. Aaron Donald

Tyler Linderbaum must put Week 6 in the rear view and prepare for arguably the best pass rushing interior lineman in NFL history.

The Raiders offensive line has been successful in pass protection, with Cousins being sacked just eight times so far. Linderbaum also has a 93% pass blocking win rate from ESPN Analytics, the fifth-highest of any interior lineman.

"Tyler, he's an energy guy," said offensive line coach Rick Dennison. "He's a leader just by the fact of how hard he works. ... He's the one that's got to make all the calls. His contribution of keeping everybody on the same page has been tremendous."

However, there are still a few things to clean up. Linderbaum has committed four penalties this season, with three of them coming on Connor Heyward short yardage rushes that would've all been first-down conversions. Additionally, he's allowed six quarterback pressures in his last two games against the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

"There's a lot of things you watch on film and it's like, 'Dang, I wish I would've done this better,'" Linderbaum said. "But you want to eliminate that as much as you can before it happens."

Across the line of scrimmage will be 10-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. The defensive tackle returned to the the RAms this year after retiring at the end of the 2023 season. His production level hasn't been as high as it was in years past, as he's played under 60% of defensive snaps in four games.

Nevertheless, the generational tackle is still a threat to any offense at any moment.

"He's a good player," Linderbaum said. "I think guys like him draw attention, just because they've earned that respect and they've earned it with the way they play the game. So yeah, I have to understand where he's at at all times and going to have to be ready for him on Sunday and prepare for the challenge."

Practice Photos: Thursday 10.22.26

At Intermountain Health Performance Center, the Raiders prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza's (15) pads before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza's (15) pads before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (16) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (16) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76), guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76), guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A football during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 95

A football during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
64 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
67 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Footballs during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
68 / 95

Footballs during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
69 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
70 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
71 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7), running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
72 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7), running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55), fullback Connor Heyward (34) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
73 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55), fullback Connor Heyward (34) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50), running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
74 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50), running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
75 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45), tight end Brock Bowers (89) and running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
76 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45), tight end Brock Bowers (89) and running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45), tight end Brock Bowers (89) and running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
77 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45), tight end Brock Bowers (89) and running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
78 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93), tight end Ian Thomas (80) and tight end Carter Runyon (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
79 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93), tight end Ian Thomas (80) and tight end Carter Runyon (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
80 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
81 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
82 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
83 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
84 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
85 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
86 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
87 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
88 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
89 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
90 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
91 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
92 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
93 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
94 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
95 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Key Matchups: In order to 'rule the jungle,' the Raiders must overthrow Joe Burrow

The Raiders defense will need to excel against an explosive Bengals offense that defeated them in Week 11.

news

Key Matchups: It's all on the line for Derek Carr and Co.

The quarterback controls his own destiny in season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Key Matchups: Tall task ahead for the Raiders of containing Jonathan Taylor

The Raiders defense will have to find a way to limit the NFL's current rushing leader.

news

Key Matchups: Raiders defense ready to hunt down Drew Lock again this Sunday

Now that Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled out to play Sunday, Drew Lock will be under center for the Broncos and the defense will be hungry to get after him.

news

Key Matchups: A great day to be an edge rusher in Cleveland

Both the Raiders and Browns offensive lines must be prepared for the dynamic defensive ends they'll be facing Saturday.

news

Key Matchups: If you're still sleeping on Hunter Renfrow, then wake up

The Raiders – like they have all of this season – must get Renfrow going against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Key Matchups: Johnathan Abram's role could potentially expand against Washington

Abram's run-stopping abilities need to be on full display against the Washington Football Team this Sunday.

news

Key Matchups: The Raiders will line up against an 'unbelievable athlete' in Micah Parsons

Derek Carr will have to navigate the pocket well Thursday, as the Cowboys rookie linebacker will be coming for him.

news

Key Matchups: What happens when a Jim Thorpe Award winner meets a Fred Biletnikoff Award winner?

Raiders rookie safety Tre'von Moehrig will have to stay deep on the first receiver taken in his draft class.

news

Key Matchups: The Raiders can't allow Patrick Mahomes to keep his jersey clean

The elite edge-rushing duo of Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue will have to break down the pocket to slow down the Chiefs All-Pro quarterback.

news

Key Matchups: A healthy Darren Waller will be pitted against a rising star cornerback in the NFL

The New York Giants could primarily call on James Bradberry to shadow the Raiders' Pro Bowl tight end.

Latest Content

news

Key Matchups: The main objective is keeping Kirk Cousins' jersey clean against Rams

Oct 22, 2026

Rhe Rams have more than enough talent to be impose their will this Sunday in Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders will need to be on high alert.

gallery

Practice Photos: Thursday 10.22.26

Oct 22, 2026

At Intermountain Health Performance Center, the Raiders prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Rams.

video

The Silver & Black Show - Week 7 vs. Rams - Nakobe Dean, Steve Wyche and Ran Carthon

Oct 22, 2026

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by Nakobe Dean, Steve Wyche and Ran Carthon to preview the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Raiders-Rams Week 7 Injury Report

Oct 22, 2026

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Bucky's Breakdown: 3 areas the Raiders can clean up in order to get back in the win column

Oct 22, 2026

With the matchup against the reigning MVP on the horizon, the Raiders must fix a defense that has surrendered 30 or more points in three straight games and failed to get off the field in pivotal second-half moments.

gallery

Cinema in Silver and Black: Week 6 vs. Bills

Oct 22, 2026

View senior director of photography Michael Clemens' take on cinematic photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

video

Andrew Janocko on Kirk Cousins: 'Thrives on accountability'

Oct 22, 2026

Offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko details Michael Mayer's value in the offense, Kirk Cousins' evolution as a quarterback and the Week 7 matchup with the Rams.

audio

Tre Tucker plays every down at full speed

Oct 22, 2026

Wide receiver Tre Tucker hauled in two touchdowns in Week 6 against the Bills, including a 44-yard go ball in the final minutes. The fourth-year wideout joins Paul Gutierrez to discuss his connection with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the upcoming matchup with the LA Rams.

video

Rob Leonard on the biggest challenges Matt Stafford imposes on a defense

Oct 22, 2026

Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard on what challenges Rams quarterback Matt Stafford brings to the Week 7 matchup, cornerback Darien Porter's consistency and more.

gallery

Sights of the Game: Raiderettes vs. Bills

Oct 22, 2026

Take an exclusive look at Football's Fabulous Females during the Raiders' regular season Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Why the Raiders should keep looking Tre Tucker's way

Oct 22, 2026

"When you see [the ball], it's like a thrill of excitement. The mentality we have is, it's ours or nobody's," Tucker said.

news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Rams

Oct 22, 2026

The Raiders take on the Los Angeles Rams in a Week 7 showdown at Allegiant Stadium.

View All
Advertising