Key Matchups: The main objective is keeping Kirk Cousins' jersey clean against Rams

Tyler Linderbaum vs. Aaron Donald

Tyler Linderbaum must put Week 6 in the rear view and prepare for arguably the best pass rushing interior lineman in NFL history.

The Raiders offensive line has been successful in pass protection, with Cousins being sacked just eight times so far. Linderbaum also has a 93% pass blocking win rate from ESPN Analytics, the fifth-highest of any interior lineman.

"Tyler, he's an energy guy," said offensive line coach Rick Dennison. "He's a leader just by the fact of how hard he works. ... He's the one that's got to make all the calls. His contribution of keeping everybody on the same page has been tremendous."

However, there are still a few things to clean up. Linderbaum has committed four penalties this season, with three of them coming on Connor Heyward short yardage rushes that would've all been first-down conversions. Additionally, he's allowed six quarterback pressures in his last two games against the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

"There's a lot of things you watch on film and it's like, 'Dang, I wish I would've done this better,'" Linderbaum said. "But you want to eliminate that as much as you can before it happens."

Across the line of scrimmage will be 10-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. The defensive tackle returned to the the RAms this year after retiring at the end of the 2023 season. His production level hasn't been as high as it was in years past, as he's played under 60% of defensive snaps in four games.

Nevertheless, the generational tackle is still a threat to any offense at any moment.