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What the Bills are saying about the Raiders ahead of the Week 6 matchup

Oct 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

On the Raiders as a whole:

"You watch the way that they play the game, it's a team that, they've clearly bought into [Klint Kubiak]'s personality, who he is, the way that he wants to play it. I think anytime you have success early, you can feed off of it." – Bills Head Coach Joe Brady

On TE Brock Bowers:

"Brock Bowers is a problem. He's one of the premier players in the NFL. I wouldn't even say just at tight end, just in the NFL." – Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard

"There's not many people in the world that can do what he does. To be a body of a tight end, he plays all over as a wide receiver. I remember last year watching the Broncos, [Patrick] Surtain was matched up on him. That's the level of the greatness he can be when he's out there. You know how dynamic he is. He can wreck a game on the offense side of the ball. Tremendous skill set that we've got to be aware of at all times." – Bills Head Coach Joe Brady

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"Speed, agile, swag. The guy is good and we know it." – Bills T Dion Dawkins

"Literally relentless. You just keep watching the tape trying to figure out when the heck he comes off the field. He's never slowing down. ... I just feel like [he's] a guy that just continues to wreck games. It doesn't matter how many hands you get on him." – Bills Head Coach Joe Brady

"Playmaker. One of the best rushers in the NFL. He kind of plays the game however he wants, he's that good." – Bills T Spencer Brown

"He's a hell of a player, obviously. You can just turn on the tape and see that." – Bills T/G Tylan Grable

"That's one person I like to watch just to see his energy around the ball. No matter where the ball is, he's finding a way to be around it. And in the play, he's going to give the person in front of him hell. ... He's always active, always moving, always using his hands, his feet, got good footwork. His motor, it helps him stand apart for sure." – Bills OLB Bradley Chubb

"What makes him so good is his motor. He's extremely relentless. He's never out of the play. He's on the field dang near every snap too. He's an ultimate competitor and a guy that you have to understand where he's at at all times." – Bills QB Josh Allen

On Head Coach Klint Kubiak:

"Did an outstanding job winning the Super Bowl. He's had success basically everywhere he's been. Great offensive mind. Wherever he goes, he kind of changes the identity, so no surprise for him to already have the success he's having." – Bills Head Coach Joe Brady

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Bills

As the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, take a look back at photos from their past matchups.

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Bob Galbraith/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Reed Saxon/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Peter Barber/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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