What the Bills are saying about the Raiders ahead of the Week 6 matchup

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"Speed, agile, swag. The guy is good and we know it." – Bills T Dion Dawkins

"Literally relentless. You just keep watching the tape trying to figure out when the heck he comes off the field. He's never slowing down. ... I just feel like [he's] a guy that just continues to wreck games. It doesn't matter how many hands you get on him." – Bills Head Coach Joe Brady

"Playmaker. One of the best rushers in the NFL. He kind of plays the game however he wants, he's that good." – Bills T Spencer Brown

"He's a hell of a player, obviously. You can just turn on the tape and see that." – Bills T/G Tylan Grable

"That's one person I like to watch just to see his energy around the ball. No matter where the ball is, he's finding a way to be around it. And in the play, he's going to give the person in front of him hell. ... He's always active, always moving, always using his hands, his feet, got good footwork. His motor, it helps him stand apart for sure." – Bills OLB Bradley Chubb

"What makes him so good is his motor. He's extremely relentless. He's never out of the play. He's on the field dang near every snap too. He's an ultimate competitor and a guy that you have to understand where he's at at all times." – Bills QB Josh Allen

On Head Coach Klint Kubiak: