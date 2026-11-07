What the 49ers are saying about the Raiders ahead of the Week 9 matchup

"He was the man. Love Klint. And obviously it was cool, like sort of having his coaching experiences and stuff and how he viewed the game sort of mixed with [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and what I had known for the one year that I was here. And then when Klint got here my second year, him bringing his worldview of football in and a lot of his sayings and stuff we actually still use in our quarterback room with footwork and eyes and sayings and stuff. But, obviously love who he is as a person and the way he came about work every single day. ... I'm really happy for him and for the position that he's in. I want nothing but the best for Klint. He was always real with me. He coached me up well and so I'm really just happy for him. Love him to death." - 49ers QB Brock Purdy