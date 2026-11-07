 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

What the 49ers are saying about the Raiders ahead of the Week 9 matchup

Nov 06, 2026 at 04:45 PM
Author Image
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at what San Francisco 49ers players and coaches had to say about the Raiders before the Week 9 'Battle of The Bay' revival.

On Klint Kubiak:

"We just see it as a blessing, honestly, to be able to share a field together. Whether you're on the same team, you're competing against each other, I think it's just rare. Rare opportunities to share the field with a sibling and to get to see him and just get to say hello. It's pretty cool, so I think it's a blessing. It's another game for our team and we've just got to compete and play our best, so that's really it." - 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak

Related Links

"He was the man. Love Klint. And obviously it was cool, like sort of having his coaching experiences and stuff and how he viewed the game sort of mixed with [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and what I had known for the one year that I was here. And then when Klint got here my second year, him bringing his worldview of football in and a lot of his sayings and stuff we actually still use in our quarterback room with footwork and eyes and sayings and stuff. But, obviously love who he is as a person and the way he came about work every single day. ... I'm really happy for him and for the position that he's in. I want nothing but the best for Klint. He was always real with me. He coached me up well and so I'm really just happy for him. Love him to death." - 49ers QB Brock Purdy

"Love Klint. He's a cookie monster, him and his brother. I bring cookies around every Wednesday for the boys. They love cookies. Besides that, what I enjoyed about Klint was he explains things really well. He explains what he wants out of the offensive gameplan. Because he was our pass game coordinator really, how he installed the pass plays, he just gave all the right tips, put your guys in good positions to succeed. And I liked the way he coached too, he's very like a really positive reinforcement guy. ... Klint's a hell of a head coach, I've heard nothing but great things from the Raiders guys. I'm a huge fan of Klint Kubiak." - 49ers TE George Kittle.

On Kirk Cousins:

"Kirk's one of the all-time progression quarterbacks that the league has seen. You go out and you get a guy like Kirk and you get a guy that can operate your offense at a very high level, control things that you want to get controlled. He's a computer during the week. He's taking it all in, going through the process, going through his process. Then once he gets to the game, he's just able to allow himself to go out there and play. He can go through his process and do all the things that's operating. He's operating the right way, particularly at the end of the game and the Jets, big-time game last week for those guys. They started hot and for those guys to pick it up like they did, it's no shock. He's playing with a genuine enthusiasm that I'm used to seeing from him." - 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

On Maxx Crosby:

"He's a tough out. Probably one of the toughest outs in the league. Very hard guy to block. Ton of respect for him on this end." -49ers T Trent Williams

On Brock Bowers:

"I got a chance to watch him up close and personal for a long time in college. He's a stud. He's one of those guys, he can run through the catch, he plays fast, he can do everything. He's one of those guys, he plays receiver position, he plays tight end position, he creates all types of versatile piece. The ultimate joker as some of the guru offensive coordinators call those guys. Can move him anywhere, be in the backfield, run routes from the backfield. He can do it all, so he presents all kinds of matchup problems. We've got a bunch of guys that we've got to be able to match up against him. You don't hold guys like that down without having some versatile pieces, some tools for those types of people. So, look forward to going against that kind of guy." - 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

"He's got all the tools. He's a fantastic tight end. Weirdly, when you watch him, he does all the routes the receivers do, right? He wins versus man coverage, you put him out wide, he wins versus corners. They throw him go balls, back shoulder go balls. He attacks everything, he's got fantastic hands. Just a hell of a football player and he plays the game the right way. He does it in the run game, gives effort in the run game. He's a matchup for everybody on our team. I think Kyle [Shanahan] circled him as like a, 'Hey, we're going to have to try really hard to stop this guy' but it's very hard to. So, good luck to our defense, because he's going to make plays." - 49ers TE George Kittle

"The talk of the town is going to be about Brock Bowers and the threat that he is as a receiver. Regardless of position, I think one of the best in the league just as a player." - 49ers LB Fred Warner

On Mike Washington Jr.

"Dangerous. You can see the speed, his ability to break away from guys. He's a bigger body, having to put body on body with a big running back like that."

Through The Years: Raiders vs. 49ers

As the Raiders prepare for Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, view past matchups between the two teams.

Oakland Raiders defensive back Rodger Bird (21) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Kezar Stadium, Sunday, September 1, 1968, in San Francisco, Calif.
1 / 78

Oakland Raiders defensive back Rodger Bird (21) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Kezar Stadium, Sunday, September 1, 1968, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders placeholder Ken Stabler (12) and kicker George Blanda (16) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 27, 1974, in San Francisco, Calif.
2 / 78

Oakland Raiders placeholder Ken Stabler (12) and kicker George Blanda (16) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 27, 1974, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 4, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.
3 / 78

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 4, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Los Angeles defensive end/ defensive tackle Dave Browning (73) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 14, 1982, in San Francisco, Calif.
4 / 78

Los Angeles defensive end/ defensive tackle Dave Browning (73) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 14, 1982, in San Francisco, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Dokie Williams (85) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
5 / 78

Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Dokie Williams (85) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back running back Frank Hawkins (27) during the regular season home game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
6 / 78

Los Angeles Raiders running back running back Frank Hawkins (27) during the regular season home game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, August 10, 1986, in San Francisco, Calif.
7 / 78

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, August 10, 1986, in San Francisco, Calif.

Greg Cava/Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders cornerback Stefon Adams (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 15, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.
8 / 78

Los Angeles Raiders cornerback Stefon Adams (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 15, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Los Angeles Raiders
The Los Angeles Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 6, 1988, in San Francisco, Calif.
9 / 78

The Los Angeles Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 6, 1988, in San Francisco, Calif.

The Los Angeles Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 11, 1990, in Los Angles, Calif.
10 / 78

The Los Angeles Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 11, 1990, in Los Angles, Calif.

The Los Angeles Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
11 / 78

The Los Angeles Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
12 / 78

Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
13 / 78

Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle Chester McGlockton (91) and defensive end Scott Davis (70) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco, Calif.
14 / 78

Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle Chester McGlockton (91) and defensive end Scott Davis (70) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco, Calif.
15 / 78

Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Napoleon McCallum (41) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco 49ers, Calif.
16 / 78

Los Angeles Raiders running back Napoleon McCallum (41) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco 49ers, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Andre Rison (80) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco , Calif.
17 / 78

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Andre Rison (80) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco , Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver James Jett (82), running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) and fullback Zack Crockett (32) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.
18 / 78

Oakland Raiders wide receiver James Jett (82), running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) and fullback Zack Crockett (32) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver James Jett (82), running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) and fullback Zack Crockett (32) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.
19 / 78

Oakland Raiders wide receiver James Jett (82), running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) and fullback Zack Crockett (32) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.
20 / 78

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.
21 / 78

The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Jon Ritchie (40) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at 3Com Park, Saturday, August 24, 2002, in San Francisco, Calif.
22 / 78

Oakland Raiders running back Jon Ritchie (40) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at 3Com Park, Saturday, August 24, 2002, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.
23 / 78

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders defensive linemen Daniel Nwangwu (61) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.
24 / 78

Oakland Raiders defensive linemen Daniel Nwangwu (61) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders linebacker David Moretti (59) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.
25 / 78

Oakland Raiders linebacker David Moretti (59) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Aaron Brooks (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
26 / 78

Oakland Raiders quarterback Aaron Brooks (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
27 / 78

The Oakland Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders center Chris Morris (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
28 / 78

Oakland Raiders center Chris Morris (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
29 / 78

Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Michael Huff (24) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
30 / 78

Oakland Raiders safety Michael Huff (24) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Dominic Rhodes (33) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
31 / 78

Oakland Raiders running back Dominic Rhodes (33) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
32 / 78

Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Oren O'Neal (46) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
33 / 78

Oakland Raiders running back Oren O'Neal (46) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Ricky Brown (57) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
34 / 78

Oakland Raiders linebacker Ricky Brown (57) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
35 / 78

Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52), defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) and cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
36 / 78

Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52), defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) and cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnnie Lee Higgins (15) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
37 / 78

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnnie Lee Higgins (15) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Josh Shaw (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
38 / 78

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Josh Shaw (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnnie Lee Higgins (15) returns a punt for a 53-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
39 / 78

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnnie Lee Higgins (15) returns a punt for a 53-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
40 / 78

The Oakland Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) hands the ball off to running back Darren McFadden (20) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, August 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
41 / 78

Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) hands the ball off to running back Darren McFadden (20) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, August 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Rolando McClain (55) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
42 / 78

Oakland Raiders linebacker Rolando McClain (55) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
43 / 78

The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Brandon Myers (83) and linebacker Quentin Groves (52) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
44 / 78

Oakland Raiders tight end Brandon Myers (83) and linebacker Quentin Groves (52) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Matt Shaughnessy (77) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
45 / 78

Oakland Raiders defensive end Matt Shaughnessy (77) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Tyvon Branch (33) and cornerback DeMarcus Van Dyke (38) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
46 / 78

Oakland Raiders safety Tyvon Branch (33) and cornerback DeMarcus Van Dyke (38) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Jerome Boyd (40) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
47 / 78

Oakland Raiders safety Jerome Boyd (40) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
48 / 78

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) hands the ball off to running back Michael Bush (29) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
49 / 78

Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) hands the ball off to running back Michael Bush (29) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Jamie Cumbie (73) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
50 / 78

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Jamie Cumbie (73) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle/end Desmond Bryant (90) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
51 / 78

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle/end Desmond Bryant (90) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders special teams during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
52 / 78

The Oakland Raiders special teams during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn (72) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
53 / 78

Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn (72) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
54 / 78

The Oakland Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
55 / 78

Oakland Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
56 / 78

Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
57 / 78

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (54) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.
58 / 78

Oakland Raiders linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (54) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.
59 / 78

Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.
60 / 78

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.
61 / 78

Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback AJ McCarron (2) throws a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.
62 / 78

Oakland Raiders quarterback AJ McCarron (2) throws a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) stiff arms the defender during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.
63 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) stiff arms the defender during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.
64 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.
65 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.
66 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.
67 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
68 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) blocks during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
69 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) blocks during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
70 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev.
71 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Gainer (53) pressures the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders tied 24-24.
72 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Gainer (53) pressures the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders tied 24-24.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
73 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Qadir Ismail (84) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
74 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Qadir Ismail (84) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
75 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (86) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
76 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (86) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) make a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
77 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) make a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Michael Barrett (43) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
78 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Michael Barrett (43) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What the Jets are saying about the Raiders ahead of the Week 8 matchup

Take a look at what New York Jets players and coaches had to say about the Raiders.

news

What the Rams are saying about the Raiders ahead of the Week 7 matchup

Take a look at what the Los Angeles Rams players and coaches had to say about the Raiders ahead of the Week 7 contest.

news

What the Bills are saying about the Raiders ahead of the Week 6 matchup

Take a look at what Buffalo Bills players and coaches had to say about the Raiders ahead of the Week 6 contest.

news

What the Patriots are saying about the Raiders before the Week 5 matchup

Take a look at what New England Patriots players and coaches had to say about the Raiders ahead of the Week 5 contest.

news

What the Chiefs are saying about the Raiders before the Week 4 matchup

Take a look at what Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches had to say about the Raiders ahead of the Week 4 contest.

news

What the Saints are saying about the Raiders before the Week 3 matchup

Take a look at what New Orleans Saints players and coaches had to say about the Raiders ahead of the Week 3 contest.

news

What the Chargers are saying about the Raiders before the Week 2 matchup

Take a look at what Los Angeles Chargers players and coaches had to say about the Raiders with the Week 2 contest on the horizon.

news

What They're Saying: Dolphins describe Maxx Crosby as 'elite defender' who 'plays with his hair on fire'

Take a look at what Dolphins players and coaches had to say ahead of Sunday's matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Texans talk joint practice with Raiders

Take a look at what Texans coaches and players had to say following joint practice.

news

What They're Saying: Reactions to Raiders' free agency moves

See media members' and players' reactions to the Silver and Black's free agent additions.

news

What They're Saying about the Raiders at the 2026 Combine

See what coaches and media members around the league had to say about the Silver and Black this week at the NFL Combine.

Latest Content

news

Raiders regresan a la Bahía para duelo ante 49ers

Nov 06, 2026

Maxx Crosby y los Malosos regresan al Área de la Bahía para enfrentar a San Francisco en un partido especial.

news

What the 49ers are saying about the Raiders ahead of the Week 9 matchup

Nov 06, 2026

Take a look at what San Francisco 49ers players and coaches had to say about the Raiders before the Week 9 contest.

news

Raiders-49ers Week 9 Injury Report: Thomas Booker ruled Out, Darien Porter questionable for Sunday

Nov 06, 2026

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the San Francisco 49ers.

gallery

Practice Photos: Friday 11.06.26

Nov 06, 2026

The Raiders final practice before they take on their Week 9 match up against the 49ers at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

Gutierrez: Jim Plunkett's Canton-worthy credentials more than a bridge for Battle of the Bay

Nov 06, 2026

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reflects on Raiders-49ers rivalry as it's renewed in Week 9.

video

Klint Kubiak on the 49ers: 'Top offense in the league, top defense in the league'

Nov 06, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak provides a final injury update for the Raiders' upcoming Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

video

Joe DeCamillis: '[Dylan Laube's] been outstanding all year'

Nov 06, 2026

Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis talks to the media ahead of Week 9 against the 49ers.

video

E's Keys to Victory - Week 9 vs. 49ers

Nov 06, 2026

Raiders analyst Eric Allen takes a closer look at the Raiders' upcoming Week 9 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or 49ers?

Nov 06, 2026

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

news

Raiders announce Week 9 captains vs. San Francisco 49ers

Nov 06, 2026

For the 2026 season, the Raiders will name captains ahead of each matchup.

video

The Silver & Black Show - Week 9 vs. 49ers - Brock Bowers, Ben Solak and Q Myers

Nov 05, 2026

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by Brock Bowers, Ben Solak and Q Myers to preview the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Key Matchups: Offenses take center stage in former Battle of the Bay clash between Raiders, 49ers

Nov 05, 2026

Week 9 features a matchup between two high-powered offenses, spearheaded by the Kubiak brothers.

View All
Advertising