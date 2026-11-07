What the 49ers are saying about the Raiders ahead of the Week 9 matchup

Take a look at what San Francisco 49ers players and coaches had to say about the Raiders before the Week 9 'Battle of The Bay' revival.
On Klint Kubiak:
"We just see it as a blessing, honestly, to be able to share a field together. Whether you're on the same team, you're competing against each other, I think it's just rare. Rare opportunities to share the field with a sibling and to get to see him and just get to say hello. It's pretty cool, so I think it's a blessing. It's another game for our team and we've just got to compete and play our best, so that's really it." - 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak
"He was the man. Love Klint. And obviously it was cool, like sort of having his coaching experiences and stuff and how he viewed the game sort of mixed with [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and what I had known for the one year that I was here. And then when Klint got here my second year, him bringing his worldview of football in and a lot of his sayings and stuff we actually still use in our quarterback room with footwork and eyes and sayings and stuff. But, obviously love who he is as a person and the way he came about work every single day. ... I'm really happy for him and for the position that he's in. I want nothing but the best for Klint. He was always real with me. He coached me up well and so I'm really just happy for him. Love him to death." - 49ers QB Brock Purdy
"Love Klint. He's a cookie monster, him and his brother. I bring cookies around every Wednesday for the boys. They love cookies. Besides that, what I enjoyed about Klint was he explains things really well. He explains what he wants out of the offensive gameplan. Because he was our pass game coordinator really, how he installed the pass plays, he just gave all the right tips, put your guys in good positions to succeed. And I liked the way he coached too, he's very like a really positive reinforcement guy. ... Klint's a hell of a head coach, I've heard nothing but great things from the Raiders guys. I'm a huge fan of Klint Kubiak." - 49ers TE George Kittle.
On Kirk Cousins:
"Kirk's one of the all-time progression quarterbacks that the league has seen. You go out and you get a guy like Kirk and you get a guy that can operate your offense at a very high level, control things that you want to get controlled. He's a computer during the week. He's taking it all in, going through the process, going through his process. Then once he gets to the game, he's just able to allow himself to go out there and play. He can go through his process and do all the things that's operating. He's operating the right way, particularly at the end of the game and the Jets, big-time game last week for those guys. They started hot and for those guys to pick it up like they did, it's no shock. He's playing with a genuine enthusiasm that I'm used to seeing from him." - 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris
On Maxx Crosby:
"He's a tough out. Probably one of the toughest outs in the league. Very hard guy to block. Ton of respect for him on this end." -49ers T Trent Williams
On Brock Bowers:
"I got a chance to watch him up close and personal for a long time in college. He's a stud. He's one of those guys, he can run through the catch, he plays fast, he can do everything. He's one of those guys, he plays receiver position, he plays tight end position, he creates all types of versatile piece. The ultimate joker as some of the guru offensive coordinators call those guys. Can move him anywhere, be in the backfield, run routes from the backfield. He can do it all, so he presents all kinds of matchup problems. We've got a bunch of guys that we've got to be able to match up against him. You don't hold guys like that down without having some versatile pieces, some tools for those types of people. So, look forward to going against that kind of guy." - 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris
"He's got all the tools. He's a fantastic tight end. Weirdly, when you watch him, he does all the routes the receivers do, right? He wins versus man coverage, you put him out wide, he wins versus corners. They throw him go balls, back shoulder go balls. He attacks everything, he's got fantastic hands. Just a hell of a football player and he plays the game the right way. He does it in the run game, gives effort in the run game. He's a matchup for everybody on our team. I think Kyle [Shanahan] circled him as like a, 'Hey, we're going to have to try really hard to stop this guy' but it's very hard to. So, good luck to our defense, because he's going to make plays." - 49ers TE George Kittle
"The talk of the town is going to be about Brock Bowers and the threat that he is as a receiver. Regardless of position, I think one of the best in the league just as a player." - 49ers LB Fred Warner
On Mike Washington Jr.
"Dangerous. You can see the speed, his ability to break away from guys. He's a bigger body, having to put body on body with a big running back like that."
As the Raiders prepare for Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, view past matchups between the two teams.