Key Matchups: Offenses take center stage in former Battle of the Bay clash between Raiders, 49ers

The players can claim this is "just another game" on the schedule, but it certainly means more on the outside looking in.
The Las Vegas Raiders will renew their former Battle of the Bay rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers that dates back to the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Even with the Raiders relocated in the desert, emotions will be running high at Levi's Stadium.
The game will have even more significance considering the status of both teams. Las Vegas is squarely in the playoff hunt at 4-4 after beating the Jets on the road last week, while the 49ers are attempting to win their first NFC West title since 2023, and at 6-1 are in pursuit of the top seed in the conference.
Here are two matchups that could play a factor in the outcome of Sunday's game as the Raiders travel to the Bay Area for the first time since 2018.
A Kubiak conundrum
While not directly game planning against each other, the Kubiak brothers will add another chapter to their sibling rivalry.
Klint and Klay Kubiak were on the 49ers coaching staff together during the 2023 season as the team went to Super Bowl LVIII. While Klint departed afterward to become offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints, Klay worked his way up under San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan to become the team's offensive coordinator in 2025.
"It was just so great reconnecting with him," Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said of working with Klay in 2023, "and seeing the type of husband that he is and seeing how hard he worked and how smart he is, things that I already knew. But when you're kind of in the fire with your brother every day, it definitely builds a closer bond."
The brothers were on opposing sides in the NFC West last year after Klint Kubiak moved to the Pacific Northwest to become Seattle's offensive coordinator. The 49ers and Seahawks split their two regular-season matchups before Seattle prevailed in the playoffs, 41-6 in the NFC divisional round, en route to a Super Bowl title.
Now in his first season as head coach of the Silver and Black, Klint Kubiak has played a pivotal role in turning around an offense that finished last in scoring and total yardage in 2025. Reunited with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins from their three seasons together (2019-21) with Minnesota, Kubiak has the Raiders ranked sixth in points per game (27.6), second in passing touchdowns (19) and 12th in yards per game (342.4).
The 49ers' offense under Klay Kubiak also has been highly effective, ranking fourth in points per game (28.1) and eighth in rushing yards per game (127.4) while allowing the least amount of sacks (seven) in the NFL.
Considering how proficient both teams have been on offense, a shootout could ensue between the brothers.
Ashton Jeanty vs. Christian McCaffrey
Ironically, this matchup of running backs has little to do with their ability to run the ball.
Despite lining up in the backfield, these two have proven to be valuable weapons in the passing game.
It's no secret that Jeanty has had a challenging second NFL season, averaging 3.1 yards per carry with a 44.4 rushing success rate. He had a career-low two carries against the Jets on Sunday, as rookie Mike Washington Jr. carried the bulk of the workload.
Nevertheless, Jeanty has been extremely effective as a pass catcher. His 37 receptions for 376 receiving yards both rank first among NFL running backs, and his three receiving touchdowns are tied with Jacksonville's Bhayshul Tuten for most among backs. He had three catches for 64 yards against the Jets, including a 45-yard play on the Raiders' go-ahead touchdown drive to open the fourth quarter.
"Ashton's a young player and has a really bright future ahead," Kubiak said. "I'm so glad that we have him and all these young players on our roster that are continuing to grow, and it's our job as coaches to develop them."
The Raiders would love for Jeanty to become the all-around threat McCaffrey has evolved into over his 10-year career as arguably the most versatile offensive player in the NFL. Since being traded from Carolina to San Francisco in 2022, McCaffrey has 270 catches for 2,349 yards and 18 touchdowns. He leads all NFL running backs in each of those receiving categories during that span.
It's been the same story for McCaffrey in 2026, with 251 receiving yards on 34 receptions and his 64.3 receiving success rate being second highest of any running back in the league behind Tuten.
"He's an incredible running back," Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said of McCaffrey. "You know, he's one of the best in the league. He's got everything. He can catch the ball really well, he's quick, he's fast. He does everything at a high level."
Getting Jeanty into the open field could be a deciding factor, as the Raiders are 2-1 this season when he has at least 90 scrimmage yards.
The Raiders prep for their Week 9 match up against the 49ers at Intermountain Health Performance Center.