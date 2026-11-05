Key Matchups: Offenses take center stage in former Battle of the Bay clash between Raiders, 49ers

Ashton Jeanty vs. Christian McCaffrey

Ironically, this matchup of running backs has little to do with their ability to run the ball.

Despite lining up in the backfield, these two have proven to be valuable weapons in the passing game.

It's no secret that Jeanty has had a challenging second NFL season, averaging 3.1 yards per carry with a 44.4 rushing success rate. He had a career-low two carries against the Jets on Sunday, as rookie Mike Washington Jr. carried the bulk of the workload.

Nevertheless, Jeanty has been extremely effective as a pass catcher. His 37 receptions for 376 receiving yards both rank first among NFL running backs, and his three receiving touchdowns are tied with Jacksonville's Bhayshul Tuten for most among backs. He had three catches for 64 yards against the Jets, including a 45-yard play on the Raiders' go-ahead touchdown drive to open the fourth quarter.

"Ashton's a young player and has a really bright future ahead," Kubiak said. "I'm so glad that we have him and all these young players on our roster that are continuing to grow, and it's our job as coaches to develop them."

The Raiders would love for Jeanty to become the all-around threat McCaffrey has evolved into over his 10-year career as arguably the most versatile offensive player in the NFL. Since being traded from Carolina to San Francisco in 2022, McCaffrey has 270 catches for 2,349 yards and 18 touchdowns. He leads all NFL running backs in each of those receiving categories during that span.

It's been the same story for McCaffrey in 2026, with 251 receiving yards on 34 receptions and his 64.3 receiving success rate being second highest of any running back in the league behind Tuten.

"He's an incredible running back," Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said of McCaffrey. "You know, he's one of the best in the league. He's got everything. He can catch the ball really well, he's quick, he's fast. He does everything at a high level."