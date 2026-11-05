Raiders Mailbag: Dylan Laube talks special teams, gameday outfits and life inspiration

Dylan Laube is coming off his best game as a Raider, recording the first kickoff return for a touchdown in the NFL this season and in franchise history since 2011.
His 95-yard kickoff return and special teams tackle against the New York Jets earned him the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award, the first Raider to receive this honor since the 2021 season.
This week, Raider Nation had the opportunity to ask Laube a question via Instagram stories. Check out his answers below.
@yungskater21_ asks:
"When returning the 95-yard kickoff, what was going through your head?"
"Just blink. I was just going and then it was there and I just hit it. Shoot, so much excitement."
@_rocky_rolly_ asks:
"Talk about the history of your gameday outfits some more please."
"The track suits, it started in high school and it's kind of been a thing since. And I brought it back here in the NFL, and yeah it's my thing."
@akzdad asks:
"Do you have a nickname?"
"Psycho D. [Got it in] high school."
@_tubbster_ asks:
"What's your go-to hype song?"
"Satisfaction, the techno song by Benny [Benassi]"
@see_isabel asks:
"Who is your favorite Jersey Shore cast member?"
"It's got to be The Situation [Michael Sorrentino]."
@626._.beniteze asks:
"Who is someone you look up to?"
"It's my Dad. I mean, he's been my role model since Day 1. From him creating his own business and kind of making it what it is now, yeah he's my guy."
@el_d1kirk asks:
"Why did you choose No. 23?"
"It was kind of given to me to be honest with you. There [were] a couple choices and I think it was the only the only 20 number that they had left and it was a great number. So I was like, 'Shoot, yeah that's mine.'"
@bryantthebeastshell asks:
"Best mental tip you can give on special teams return?"
"That's a good one. It sets the tone. It either starts the half, it starts the game. So if you get the ball man, just go. Just fly around."
The Raiders prepare at Intermountain Health Performance Center, for their Week 9 match up against the 49ers.