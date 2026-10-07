Raiders Mailbag: Nakobe Dean talks his favorite plays and what drew him to football

Nakobe Dean has set the tone this season, rapidly become a fan favorite among Raider Nation.
Through four games, the linebacker is tied for the league-lead in forced fumbles and ranks second in solo tackles (25).
This week, Raider Nation had the opportunity to ask Dean a question via Instagram stories. Check out his answers below.
@cabanks2010 asks:
"What pushed you to start playing football?"
"I started playing football in the rec center growing up. Football, basketball and baseball. After I got to high school, I kind of gravitated towards football because I didn't grow up to be 6-foot-5 to play basketball and I broke my wrist while playing baseball. So, I just pushed at football."
@michael.ie622 asks:
"What player inspired you growing up?"
"My favorite player was Troy Polamalu. Just the way he played the game, the fearlessness of the way he attacked. The tenacity I've seen on the field, he made me want to play defense if I was going to play football."
@alexespinoza_35 asks:
"Hardest hit you've given in the league?"
"I've given out a lot of hard hits. I'd just go with the easy one, probably the one I just had against the Saints on AK [Alvin Kamara] in the backfield."
@mosesbustamante18 asks:
"What's your favorite play you've made this season?"
"Probably any of the forced fumbles. We just harp so much on getting the ball out. You see my knuckles all cut up and bruised from trying to punch the ball out. So, any of the forced fumbles. Any time you're able to get the ball out and get it back to the offense, it's definitely my favorite."
@ysloscar._ asks:
"What is your favorite cheat meal?"
"Probably some wings. Some wings and french fries this year thus far. ... Lemon Pepper Dry [Rub], I love it."
@_msosa_ asks:
"What's your pregame playlist?"
"That's a good question. ... It's Sunday so I start off with gospel and then I kind of ease into it. So it's gospel, R&B, then like soft rap. Rod Wave or something like that. Then by the time we get to the game, it's Boosie, NBA Youngboy, stuff like that."
@simo_slides asks:
"What was your favorite moment playing at Georgia?"
"Easy answer is winning the national championship. But probably some of my favorite moments happened in the dorm rooms or the locker room with the guys. ... And now you can see a lot of us, a lot of us are in the league now. You're able to see us grow and everything. You're able to look back on [those] moments and just laugh about it."
@goyardclinic asks:
"Why do you wear No. 17?"
"It was just a number I've had since high school. I wanted 57 and they were like, 'We want to get you the ball [on offense]. You can't wear 57.' So I was like, 'Well, what are the other numbers you got?' The first number they said was 17 and I've been 17 ever since."
The Raiders prep for their Week 5 matchup against the Patriots during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.