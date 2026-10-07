Raiders Mailbag: Nakobe Dean talks his favorite plays and what drew him to football

@mosesbustamante18 asks:

"What's your favorite play you've made this season?"

"Probably any of the forced fumbles. We just harp so much on getting the ball out. You see my knuckles all cut up and bruised from trying to punch the ball out. So, any of the forced fumbles. Any time you're able to get the ball out and get it back to the offense, it's definitely my favorite."