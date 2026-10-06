A look around the AFC West at the quarter mark of the season

Las Vegas Raiders (3-1)

It took three weeks for the Raiders to match their win total from last season.

With a new head coach, new quarterback and new identity, things are panning out well early for the Silver and Black. Klint Kubiak brought a winning culture with him from the Seahawks, coming off a Super Bowl title as their offensive coordinator. Bringing Andrew Janocko and Rick Dennison with him, the Raiders offense has transformed into one of the best in the league. They're averaging 28.8 points per game, and eight different players having scored a scrimmage touchdown.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has found renewed energy with Kubiak. The 15-year veteran is tied for the league lead in passing touchdowns (11) and ranks ninth in passer success rate (48.3%).