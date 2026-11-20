After splitting their first two matchups against division rivals this season, the Raiders travel this weekend to face the Denver Broncos.
Denver, coming off its bye week, has started strong this season with a 7-2 record and is tied for first place in the AFC West. The Raiders (4-6), with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza heading into his second career start, are hoping to end their four-game skid against the Broncos, a tall task considering the reigning division champions have won five straight games.
Here's a look at a couple of matchups and storylines that will play a factor into Sunday's outcome.
Maxx Crosby vs. Bo Nix
There's no denying that the Las Vegas edge rusher is at his best when he sees navy blue and orange lined up across from him.
In Crosby's 14 career games against the Broncos, he has 40 solo tackles, 20 assists and 16.5 sacks. Those sacks are the most he has against any NFL team.
"The Condor" is also coming off his best game of the season, recording one sack, four tackles for loss and seven solo tackles Sunday against Seattle. According to ESPN Analytics, he has a 22% pass-rush win rate this season — impressive considering he's been double-teamed on 51% of his pass-rushing snaps.
"You notice when the quarterbacks flush, where the protection is going, how they're blocking him in the run game, is the run game going away from him," Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said of Crosby's impact. "Just different things, he affects the run and the pass game so much and critical calls. You're always aware of where he is and how that affects the rush and the coverage."
Crosby's main objective will be limiting Denver quarterback Bo Nix, who's been hard to evaluate this season. Through nine games, Nix has career-low marks of 60.6 completion percentage, 39.6 passer success rating and 3.1 rushing yards per carry. Nevertheless, he's remained clutch under pressure with five fourth-quarter comebacks and six game-winning drives this season.
"He's obviously a really good player," Crosby said of Nix. "He's got juice, he's athletic, and can make a lot of plays with his feet. And he can throw the hell out of the ball. … He's played a lot of football and he's a really good competitor."
Familiar ground
A week after facing the team he won a Super Bowl with last season, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak will scheme against another team he's quite familiar with.
His father, Gary Kubiak, was a quarterback, offensive coordinator and head coach with Denver over the span of four decades. He won two Super Bowls with the Broncos as their offensive coordinator in 1997-98 and another as their head coach in 2015.
Klint Kubiak got his first professional coaching opportunity on his father's staff in 2016, spending three seasons with the Broncos as their offensive assistant. He returned to Denver to serve as their passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022.
When asked about facing his and his father's former team, he reflected on the memories made in Denver.
"Looking forward to going back to the stadium and being a part of this game," Kubiak said. "Extremely excited for our team."
He added: "I think when I was blessed enough to get hired here to coach the Raiders, I thought about games in Denver and games in Kansas City and being a part of this division, so it's something that I've definitely thought about before. And now that we're in it, we're in the season, it's just next practice."
For Kubiak, the focus now is knocking off a tough division opponent with a formidable defense and a knack for winning close games. The Broncos rank in the top 10 in the league in points allowed (20.7), and they are 6-0 in games determined by one possession or less. Kubiak described the Broncos as "extremely well coached, well disciplined" with Denver coach Sean Payton posting a 34-12 record since the start of the 2024 season.
"Coach Payton has been winning for a long time," Kubiak said Wednesday. "He's one of the best in the business. His teams are ready to play, and they play their best at the end of the game."
The Raiders begin their preparation at Intermountain Health Performance Center, before their Week 11 match up against the Broncos.