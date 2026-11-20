Familiar ground

A week after facing the team he won a Super Bowl with last season, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak will scheme against another team he's quite familiar with.

His father, Gary Kubiak, was a quarterback, offensive coordinator and head coach with Denver over the span of four decades. He won two Super Bowls with the Broncos as their offensive coordinator in 1997-98 and another as their head coach in 2015.

Klint Kubiak got his first professional coaching opportunity on his father's staff in 2016, spending three seasons with the Broncos as their offensive assistant. He returned to Denver to serve as their passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022.

When asked about facing his and his father's former team, he reflected on the memories made in Denver.

"Looking forward to going back to the stadium and being a part of this game," Kubiak said. "Extremely excited for our team."

He added: "I think when I was blessed enough to get hired here to coach the Raiders, I thought about games in Denver and games in Kansas City and being a part of this division, so it's something that I've definitely thought about before. And now that we're in it, we're in the season, it's just next practice."

For Kubiak, the focus now is knocking off a tough division opponent with a formidable defense and a knack for winning close games. The Broncos rank in the top 10 in the league in points allowed (20.7), and they are 6-0 in games determined by one possession or less. Kubiak described the Broncos as "extremely well coached, well disciplined" with Denver coach Sean Payton posting a 34-12 record since the start of the 2024 season.