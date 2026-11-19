Chico Cantu asks:
"Is Brock Bowers going to play Sunday?"
This is the question of the week heading into the Broncos matchup, considering Brock Bowers accounts for so much of the Raiders' offense.
Even while missing the first two games of the season, his 50 receptions for 676 yards represent 22 percent of the team's totals in both categories. And yes, while classified a tight end, he's used in a variety of ways in the passing game.
Per NFL Next Gen Stats, he's leading all tight ends with 24 explosive plays (10+ yards) this season while no other tight end has recorded more than 14 (Travis Kelce). Bowers is averaging 10 air yards per target while lining up at wideout on 38.2 percent of his snaps.
He injured his right ankle Sunday against the Seahawks and didn't play in the second half. He didn't practice Wednesday, but Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said he's "day to day, and he's working his tail off to get ready for the game."
With two days left to get Bowers on the field, the Raiders will have a contingency plan in place if he can't suit up Sunday. Fellow tight end Michael Mayer is enjoying a career season, with 41 catches and 404 receiving yards. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza said after practice Wednesday he's equally as excited to continue establishing chemistry with the likes of Jack Bech, Tre Tucker and Ian Thomas.
"Brock is a very important and integral piece of our offense," Mendoza said. "However, we have so many fantastic targets and pieces to our offense that I just need to get better chemistry with everybody."
Alron John asks:
"Any plans for changes to the offensive line or at wide receiver?"
The biggest change to the offensive line recently has been rookie Trey Zuhn III taking claim of the starting right guard job.
Throughout training camp and the majority of this season, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers battled for the spot and were rotated. Neither was able to gain the upper hand on the other, as the Raiders continued to struggle running the ball.
Kubiak decided to change things up and inserted Zuhn, a rookie from Texas A&M, into the trenches, where he has started the last three games. His first three starts have been up to par, allowing a 7.2 quarterback pressure rate with an average dropback time of 3.21 seconds, per Next Gen Stats.
"Me personally, it's just playing confident and playing fast," Zuhn said about being in the starting lineup. "I can't be overthinking too much; you just have to go out there and throw your fastballs."
Kubiak said earlier this week that Zuhn will continue to be the starter.
As for changes at receiver, I'd be curious to see if Malik Benson gets more playing time down the stretch with Mendoza at quarterback. The two rookies formed a solid connection throughout training camp with Benson being the quarterback's clear top target in the summer.
Dont'e Thornton Jr. is also awaiting his first reps in 2026 after missing most of training camp and this season with injuries. While the second-year receiver showed promise in 2025, Kubiak bluntly said "he has to steal another guy's job" in practice if he wants to earn game reps.
At Intermountain Health Performance Center, the Raiders begin their preparation for their Week 11 match up against the Broncos.