Alron John asks:

"Any plans for changes to the offensive line or at wide receiver?"

The biggest change to the offensive line recently has been rookie Trey Zuhn III taking claim of the starting right guard job.

Throughout training camp and the majority of this season, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers battled for the spot and were rotated. Neither was able to gain the upper hand on the other, as the Raiders continued to struggle running the ball.

Kubiak decided to change things up and inserted Zuhn, a rookie from Texas A&M, into the trenches, where he has started the last three games. His first three starts have been up to par, allowing a 7.2 quarterback pressure rate with an average dropback time of 3.21 seconds, per Next Gen Stats.

"Me personally, it's just playing confident and playing fast," Zuhn said about being in the starting lineup. "I can't be overthinking too much; you just have to go out there and throw your fastballs."

Kubiak said earlier this week that Zuhn will continue to be the starter.

As for changes at receiver, I'd be curious to see if Malik Benson gets more playing time down the stretch with Mendoza at quarterback. The two rookies formed a solid connection throughout training camp with Benson being the quarterback's clear top target in the summer.