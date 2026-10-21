Raiders Mailbag: Where things stand at two positions entering Week 7

Scott Boe asks:
"Has Porter or Masses done anything to separate themselves or is it still anybody's spot?"
Through six games, I think both cornerbacks have had moments where they made their case for starting reps.
Darien Porter, the second-year player from Iowa State, won the job opposite of Eric Stokes coming out of training camp. However, he was injured in Week 1, which paved the way for rookie Hezekiah Masses to get his first career start the next week.
In that outing, Masses totaled five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss, two interceptions and two passes deflections in the Raiders' 26-14 win over the Chargers – winning AFC Defensive Player of the Week . He followed that up with another interception against the New Orleans Saints. He's also allowed just a 47.8% completion percentage in coverage and his three interceptions lead the team.
Porter has since returned from his injury and has held his own. He's only allowed a 30.8% completion percentage and his five pass deflections are second only to Masses, despite playing in one less game with half as many starts.
"He's a competitor. He's got really thick skin," Klint Kubiak said of Porter. "He's a guy that has been picked on by the media, myself in April, and he got he got benched, and now he's back playing. He's got thick skin. I like him, man. I like what he's about."
In my opinion, neither Porter or Masses have done enough to separate themselves as the clear starting outside cornerback. But quite frankly, that's a good thing for the Raiders.
That means both will continue to play with a high level of urgency, which we've seen so far this season. I also wouldn't be surprised if rookie Jermod McCoy inserts himself into this competition, despite taking snaps mostly to special teams so far.
"I think the best advice you can give them is that you just keep playing," Kubiak said of the young cornerback room. "Especially as a defensive back, you're going to get beat, and when you get beat everybody in the free world is going to know it because it's on TV. When a defensive lineman misses his gap, they're going to show the guy that missed the tackle. So, you got to have thick skin, and you got to move on to the next play. Just keep playing, keep competing."
Erick LaMont Pullum II
"What's going on with JPJ?"
I think the narrative surrounding right guard should be more on what Caleb Rogers has been doing to win the job.
Rogers was inserted into the starting offensive rotation against the Buffalo Bills, having already started against the Kansas City Chiefs when Powers-Johnson went down with a groin injury. There's been a right guard competition between the two since camp as they split first-team reps in the preseason.
"Obviously guys are disappointed," Kubiak said, "but you look no further than guys like DP [Darien Porter]. You keep competing. You're going to get a chance again and make sure you're ready when you are. You're a professional. You've got to do that."
Statistically speaking, Rogers has been playing well. His TTP (Time to Pressure) is 3.15, which is .53 more seconds in the pocket in comparison to Powers-Johnson, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Rogers also hasn't allowed a sack on the season.
However, Rogers has allowed a higher quarterback pressure percentage (8.8%) than Powers-Johnson (8.6%). Additionally, the Raiders are averaging 84.5 rushing yards in game in JPJ's four starts versus the 68.5 in Rogers' two starts.
According to Kubiak, the competition between the two will continue, saying he would "go watch the film and see where we're at."
Raiders Mailbag
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The Las Vegas Raiders host Raiders Motor Fest at the National Automobile Museum. Football and car enthusiasts in the Northern Nevada community participate in family-friendly activities during the Raiders vs. Patriots watch party.