Raiders Mailbag: Where things stand at two positions entering Week 7

Scott Boe asks:

"Has Porter or Masses done anything to separate themselves or is it still anybody's spot?"

Through six games, I think both cornerbacks have had moments where they made their case for starting reps.

Darien Porter, the second-year player from Iowa State, won the job opposite of Eric Stokes coming out of training camp. However, he was injured in Week 1, which paved the way for rookie Hezekiah Masses to get his first career start the next week.

In that outing, Masses totaled five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss, two interceptions and two passes deflections in the Raiders' 26-14 win over the Chargers – winning AFC Defensive Player of the Week . He followed that up with another interception against the New Orleans Saints. He's also allowed just a 47.8% completion percentage in coverage and his three interceptions lead the team.

Porter has since returned from his injury and has held his own. He's only allowed a 30.8% completion percentage and his five pass deflections are second only to Masses, despite playing in one less game with half as many starts.

"He's a competitor. He's got really thick skin," Klint Kubiak said of Porter. "He's a guy that has been picked on by the media, myself in April, and he got he got benched, and now he's back playing. He's got thick skin. I like him, man. I like what he's about."

In my opinion, neither Porter or Masses have done enough to separate themselves as the clear starting outside cornerback. But quite frankly, that's a good thing for the Raiders.

That means both will continue to play with a high level of urgency, which we've seen so far this season. I also wouldn't be surprised if rookie Jermod McCoy inserts himself into this competition, despite taking snaps mostly to special teams so far.