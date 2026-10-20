Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after Week 6?

Current ranking: 18
Previous ranking: 19
Analysis: "Another tough loss marked the Raiders' third straight defeat, dropping them from a 3-0 start to 3-3 after six weeks. For some teams, this might be a sign of crisis. These Raiders, however, have proven competitive in two of those three losses, going blow for blow with two AFC titans in the Chiefs and Bills. This is part of the process of evolving from cellar-dweller to aspiring contender, in which the upstart learns how to win the close battles against proven teams. Las Vegas has received a couple of good lessons in this department recently, while Kirk Cousins continues to thrive. There are no moral victories, but there are degrees of losses, and this one appears more favorable than others."
Current ranking: 18
Previous ranking: 17
Analysis: "Las Vegas signed center Tyler Linderbaum with the expectation that he would fix the team's run-blocking issues from last season. Instead, those have continued, especially Sunday, when the Raiders totaled just 65 rushing yards. The unit struggled containing the Bills' offensive line; Linderbaum had a hard time blocking defensive tackle Deone Walker. Caleb Rogers, who started at right guard over Jackson Powers-Johnson, also whiffed on a block that led to Ashton Jeanty being stopped for a 3-yard loss at the goal line in the fourth quarter."
Current ranking: 22
Previous ranking: 18
Analysis: "They've lost three straight games to fall to 3-3, but there is a lot to like about this team. They face a big one with the Rams this week."
Current ranking: 18
Previous ranking: 17
Analysis: "[Cousins] is 29th in fantasy scoring (18.5 ppg) after being drafted No. 264 overall. Tight end Brock Bowers is once again pacing the Raiders offense. He's 13th in scoring (20.6 ppg)."
Current ranking: 19
Previous ranking: 16
Current ranking: 18
Previous ranking: 16
Analysis: "The Raiders are just way better than I thought they were. They had to drop in the rankings this week because they've lost three straight, including a humbling blowout in New England. But I haven't lost sight of the fact that the Raiders' other two were three-point losses were to the Chiefs and Bills. QB Kirk Cousins is playing great. HC Klint Kubiak has done a masterful job as head coach. If the Raiders could only get more out of RB Ashton Jeanty, they might have something really good there. "
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.