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Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after Week 6?

Oct 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff

NFL.com

Current ranking: 18

Previous ranking: 19

Analysis: "Another tough loss marked the Raiders' third straight defeat, dropping them from a 3-0 start to 3-3 after six weeks. For some teams, this might be a sign of crisis. These Raiders, however, have proven competitive in two of those three losses, going blow for blow with two AFC titans in the Chiefs and Bills. This is part of the process of evolving from cellar-dweller to aspiring contender, in which the upstart learns how to win the close battles against proven teams. Las Vegas has received a couple of good lessons in this department recently, while Kirk Cousins continues to thrive. There are no moral victories, but there are degrees of losses, and this one appears more favorable than others."

ESPN

Current ranking: 18

Previous ranking: 17

Analysis: "Las Vegas signed center Tyler Linderbaum with the expectation that he would fix the team's run-blocking issues from last season. Instead, those have continued, especially Sunday, when the Raiders totaled just 65 rushing yards. The unit struggled containing the Bills' offensive line; Linderbaum had a hard time blocking defensive tackle Deone Walker. Caleb Rogers, who started at right guard over Jackson Powers-Johnson, also whiffed on a block that led to Ashton Jeanty being stopped for a 3-yard loss at the goal line in the fourth quarter."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 22

Previous ranking: 18

Analysis: "They've lost three straight games to fall to 3-3, but there is a lot to like about this team. They face a big one with the Rams this week."

The Athletic

Current ranking: 18

Previous ranking: 17

Analysis: "[Cousins] is 29th in fantasy scoring (18.5 ppg) after being drafted No. 264 overall. Tight end Brock Bowers is once again pacing the Raiders offense. He's 13th in scoring (20.6 ppg)."

Sports Illustrated

Current ranking: 19

Previous ranking: 16

FOX Sports

Current ranking: 18

Previous ranking: 16

Analysis: "The Raiders are just way better than I thought they were. They had to drop in the rankings this week because they've lost three straight, including a humbling blowout in New England. But I haven't lost sight of the fact that the Raiders' other two were three-point losses were to the Chiefs and Bills. QB Kirk Cousins is playing great. HC Klint Kubiak has done a masterful job as head coach. If the Raiders could only get more out of RB Ashton Jeanty, they might have something really good there. "

Silver and Black and White: Week 6 vs. Bills

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler's (69) locker prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler's (69) locker prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers' (89) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers' (89) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone's (48) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone's (48) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jamari Thrash (88) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jamari Thrash (88) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders' fans with a sign before regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders' fans with a sign before regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) walks through the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) walks through the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks through the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks through the Champions Club before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) walks onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) walks onto the field before the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) is introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) is introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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