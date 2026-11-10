Power Rankings: A look at where Raiders rank after Week 9 clash in The Bay

Current ranking: 21
Previous ranking: 20
Analysis: "Sunday's result wasn't a low point, but it was a sign we're nearing the transition of quarterback power from Kirk Cousins to Fernando Mendoza. Frankly, the Raiders are still operating on the positive side of matters, playing generally competitive football that is, at minimum, entertaining in most weeks."
Current ranking: 21
Previous ranking: 20
Analysis: "This will be the Raiders' last game before their bye week. It could also determine how they handle their quarterback situation for the rest of the year. If the Raiders get at least five or six wins before their weeklong break, and Kirk Cousins keeps playing solid football, they could stick with the veteran signal-caller to capitalize on their playoff window. However, if the Raiders lose to the Browns, they could start Fernando Mendoza for the final five games to evaluate the No. 1 pick."
Current ranking: 20
Previous ranking: 19
Analysis: "On the one hand, the Raiders, a team with low expectations, got off to a shocking 3-0 start to the season. On the other, they've now lost five of their last six games, with their lone win coming against the Jets. They've been competitive with Kirk Cousins at the helm, but it feels like reality is starting to creep in."
Current ranking: 17
Previous ranking: 15
Analysis: "They've rushed for more than 100 yards twice this season and had a season-low 24 on Sunday. They've allowed fewer than 100 yards once this season and permitted 190 on Sunday. Not a conducive formula for success."
Current ranking: 19
Previous ranking: 17
Analysis: "The Raiders were fairly good on defense early in the season, but that probably had to do with facing the Dolphins and Chargers. After giving up 414 yards and 38 points to the 49ers, the Raiders are 32nd in the NFL in yards and points allowed per game. They're allowing 6.1 yards per play, which is tied for the worst mark in the NFL.
Current ranking: 21
Previous ranking: 17
Analysis: "The Raiders probably would've signed up for 4-5 back before the season began, but that was before their 3-0 start unreasonably raised expectations. Now they are in an unsurprising free fall after being hammered by the Niners on Sunday."
Current ranking: 20
Previous ranking: 17
Current ranking: 24
Previous ranking: 24
View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 9 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.