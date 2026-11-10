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Power Rankings: A look at where Raiders rank after Week 9 clash in The Bay

Nov 10, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Raiders.com Staff

NFL.com

Current ranking: 21

Previous ranking: 20

Analysis: "Sunday's result wasn't a low point, but it was a sign we're nearing the transition of quarterback power from Kirk Cousins to Fernando Mendoza. Frankly, the Raiders are still operating on the positive side of matters, playing generally competitive football that is, at minimum, entertaining in most weeks."

ESPN

Current ranking: 21

Previous ranking: 20

Analysis: "This will be the Raiders' last game before their bye week. It could also determine how they handle their quarterback situation for the rest of the year. If the Raiders get at least five or six wins before their weeklong break, and Kirk Cousins keeps playing solid football, they could stick with the veteran signal-caller to capitalize on their playoff window. However, if the Raiders lose to the Browns, they could start Fernando Mendoza for the final five games to evaluate the No. 1 pick."

The Athletic

Current ranking: 20

Previous ranking: 19

Analysis: "On the one hand, the Raiders, a team with low expectations, got off to a shocking 3-0 start to the season. On the other, they've now lost five of their last six games, with their lone win coming against the Jets. They've been competitive with Kirk Cousins at the helm, but it feels like reality is starting to creep in."

USA Today

Current ranking: 17

Previous ranking: 15

Analysis: "They've rushed for more than 100 yards twice this season and had a season-low 24 on Sunday. They've allowed fewer than 100 yards once this season and permitted 190 on Sunday. Not a conducive formula for success."

Yahoo Sports

Current ranking: 19

Previous ranking: 17

Analysis: "The Raiders were fairly good on defense early in the season, but that probably had to do with facing the Dolphins and Chargers. After giving up 414 yards and 38 points to the 49ers, the Raiders are 32nd in the NFL in yards and points allowed per game. They're allowing 6.1 yards per play, which is tied for the worst mark in the NFL.

FOX Sports

Current ranking: 21

Previous ranking: 17

Analysis: "The Raiders probably would've signed up for 4-5 back before the season began, but that was before their 3-0 start unreasonably raised expectations. Now they are in an unsurprising free fall after being hammered by the Niners on Sunday."

Sports Illustrated

Current ranking: 20

Previous ranking: 17

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 24

Previous ranking: 24

Top Shots: Raiders vs. 49ers | Week 9

View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 9 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye's (95) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye's (95) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Levi's Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Levi's Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao's (20) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao's (20) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker's (7) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker's (7) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Levi's Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Levi's Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty's (2) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty's (2) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) arrives to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) and punter AJ Cole (6) arrive to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) and punter AJ Cole (6) arrive to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrive to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrive to the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Levi's Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Levi's Stadium prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) enter the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) enter the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) enters the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) and long snapper Alex Ward (47) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) and long snapper Alex Ward (47) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) huddles with the defense before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) huddles with the defense before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders running backs huddle before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders running backs huddle before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) signs an autograph before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) signs an autograph before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks enter the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks enter the field before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and offensive quality control Pete Collins before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and offensive quality control Pete Collins before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) huddles with the defense before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) huddles with the defense before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) huddles with the team before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) huddles with the team before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) waits to be introduced before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) waits to be introduced before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) after the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) after the national anthem before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the flyover before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the flyover before the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 captains walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season away game against the the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 captains walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season away game against the the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) receives the kickoff during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) receives the kickoff during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kickoff after receiving a lateral during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kickoff after receiving a lateral during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) returns to the sidelines after a punt during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) returns to the sidelines after a punt during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) celebrates on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) celebrates on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates after a 2-yard rushing touchdown during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates after a 2-yard rushing touchdown during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) defends during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) defends during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and wide receiver Cody White (82) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and wide receiver Cody White (82) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69), tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) and defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) on the field during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69), tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) and defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) on the field during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates after a kick return during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates after a kick return during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates after a kick return during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates after a kick return during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) blocks during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) blocks during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 50-yard field goal attempt during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 50-yard field goal attempt during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the bench during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the bench during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after making a catch for a first down during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after making a catch for a first down during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) congratulate tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) congratulate tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) congratulates tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) congratulates tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) celebrates after an interception during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) celebrates after an interception during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) celebrates after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) celebrates after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) celebrate after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) celebrate after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after the Raiders record a turnover on downs during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7), defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7), defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) rushes on a field goal block attempt during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) rushes on a field goal block attempt during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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