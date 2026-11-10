Power Rankings: A look at where Raiders rank after Week 9 clash in The Bay

Analysis: "This will be the Raiders' last game before their bye week. It could also determine how they handle their quarterback situation for the rest of the year. If the Raiders get at least five or six wins before their weeklong break, and Kirk Cousins keeps playing solid football, they could stick with the veteran signal-caller to capitalize on their playoff window. However, if the Raiders lose to the Browns, they could start Fernando Mendoza for the final five games to evaluate the No. 1 pick."