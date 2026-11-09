Gutierrez: Raiders' second-half sloppiness negates all chances to beat 49ers

Cousins said the offense might have been "trying to do too much" against the Niners, especially in the second half. But in reality, he had no choice after the manner in which the Raiders' defense was gashed in the first half.

The 49ers scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and rushed for 125 yards…before halftime.

Not even the neighboring electrical substation could help the Raiders on this day.

Not when the Raiders' top position group became such a wild card.

Which is why Bowers and Mayer were taking their miscues so hard.

"It was just frustrating," Bowers said. "We felt like we were moving the ball pretty well, [but] turnovers killed us. I can't fumble the ball. I can't put the ball on the ground.

"I blame myself for that."

Still, Bowers had game highs in catches (7) and receiving yards (111).

Not that he was taking any solace in those dubious distinctions.

"I went through some traffic," he said, "trying to get extra yards, and I've just got to hold on to the ball."

Two snaps before Mayer's waved-off score, Bowers rumbled 33 yards to the Niners' 1-yard line, where he was somehow knocked out of bounds by free safety Ji'Ayir Brown, who gave up two inches and 35 pounds to the rolling Bowers.

"I've got to figure out a way, how to get in the end zone there, so we can kind of limit the margin for error there," Bowers said. "I've got to find a way to get in."

Mayer, one locker from Bowers, simply shook his head and exhaled loudly in disbelief at his lot.

"I can't lose the ball like that on the 1[-yard line]," he said. "That's unacceptable, at the end of the day.