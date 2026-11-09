Gutierrez: Raiders' second-half sloppiness negates all chances to beat 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Opportunity lost?
More like opportunity given away by the Raiders. Five times — FIVE!!! — in the second half against the 49ers.
"Turn the ball over five times," lamented Raiders coach Klint Kubiak, "you're not going to win. Ever."
At least, not Sunday in Santa Clara.
Such were the vibes in the Raiders' locker room after their 38-17 loss to the Niners, a funky game for Bay Area bragging rights — yes, even though the Niners are closer to downtown San Jose than the Bay Bridge and the Raiders moved from Oakland to Las Vegas six years ago.
Scratch that. "Funky" might be too vanilla to describe what went down on San Jose's doorstep. Especially after halftime.
That's when the Raiders turned the ball over five times in six possessions and essentially cost themselves 21 points in the process.
First, there was Kirk Cousins' pick-six on the first snap after halftime.
Later, after Cousins atoned with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers, it was Bowers who lost a fumble in traffic at the Niners' 26-yard line.
One series later, fellow tight end Michael Mayer, who this week told me he wanted to improve on his YAC (yards after catch) numbers, hauled in a Cousins pass inside the 10-yard line and fought to the goal line…only to be stripped of the ball at the goal line.
On the Raiders' next possession, Mayer, too, seemed to make up for his fumble with a 3-yard touchdown catch…until he was flagged for offensive pass interference. A dubious call that still had the Raiders scratching their heads in the locker room an hour after it was called.
One snap later, Cousins was picked off in the end zone.
Then, yes, on the Raiders' next possession, Cousins was picked off again, this time underthrowing a deep ball to Tre Tucker.
Ballgame.
Or, as Cousins said, it was "a little more painful" ballgame for the Raiders, due to the plethora of unforced errors on his side of the ball.
"If we, as an offense, had done our part," he said, "we're right there at the end of the game."
True story.
Cousins suffered through his roughest game as a Raider yet, his 58.9 passer rating emanating from his 22-for-32 passing day for 216 yards with a TD and three INTs.
Granted, he had no help from the Raiders' rushing attack.
The Raiders ran for 24 yards on 15 carries. That's it.
Cousins said the offense might have been "trying to do too much" against the Niners, especially in the second half. But in reality, he had no choice after the manner in which the Raiders' defense was gashed in the first half.
The 49ers scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and rushed for 125 yards…before halftime.
Not even the neighboring electrical substation could help the Raiders on this day.
Not when the Raiders' top position group became such a wild card.
Which is why Bowers and Mayer were taking their miscues so hard.
"It was just frustrating," Bowers said. "We felt like we were moving the ball pretty well, [but] turnovers killed us. I can't fumble the ball. I can't put the ball on the ground.
"I blame myself for that."
Still, Bowers had game highs in catches (7) and receiving yards (111).
Not that he was taking any solace in those dubious distinctions.
"I went through some traffic," he said, "trying to get extra yards, and I've just got to hold on to the ball."
Two snaps before Mayer's waved-off score, Bowers rumbled 33 yards to the Niners' 1-yard line, where he was somehow knocked out of bounds by free safety Ji'Ayir Brown, who gave up two inches and 35 pounds to the rolling Bowers.
"I've got to figure out a way, how to get in the end zone there, so we can kind of limit the margin for error there," Bowers said. "I've got to find a way to get in."
Mayer, one locker from Bowers, simply shook his head and exhaled loudly in disbelief at his lot.
"I can't lose the ball like that on the 1[-yard line]," he said. "That's unacceptable, at the end of the day.
"We've got to score. That's our livelihood right there. We've got to get in the dang end zone and I've got to protect the football like that; football is my entire life. So for me to fumble like that, that close to the end zone, is totally unacceptable and [I've] got to go back to work and work on it."
Mayer said he was given no clarity by the ref on the OPI penalty he received that wiped out his TD catch and, wisely, had no comment on the flag.
No comment was needed.
Because what's that they say about horseshoes and hand grenades?
Yeah, close only counts in those two instances, definitely not when you're giving the ball up five times in six series.
And not when complementary football is as strange a notion to the Raiders as the Candlestick Park-inspired foghorn is at landlocked Levi's Stadium.
Because while the offense was moving in the first half, the defense was nonexistent. And when the offense started giving the ball away after halftime, the defense stiffened up.
Relatively speaking.
"We're not all playing our best ball at the same time," Cousins said.
"Plays were out there to be made."
Then those would be blown opportunities.
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.