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Gutierrez: Raiders' second-half sloppiness negates all chances to beat 49ers

Nov 09, 2026 at 11:26 AM
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Paul Gutierrez

Raiders Columnist

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Opportunity lost?

More like opportunity given away by the Raiders. Five times — FIVE!!! — in the second half against the 49ers.

"Turn the ball over five times," lamented Raiders coach Klint Kubiak, "you're not going to win. Ever."

At least, not Sunday in Santa Clara.

Such were the vibes in the Raiders' locker room after their 38-17 loss to the Niners, a funky game for Bay Area bragging rights — yes, even though the Niners are closer to downtown San Jose than the Bay Bridge and the Raiders moved from Oakland to Las Vegas six years ago.

Scratch that. "Funky" might be too vanilla to describe what went down on San Jose's doorstep. Especially after halftime.

That's when the Raiders turned the ball over five times in six possessions and essentially cost themselves 21 points in the process.

First, there was Kirk Cousins' pick-six on the first snap after halftime.

Later, after Cousins atoned with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers, it was Bowers who lost a fumble in traffic at the Niners' 26-yard line.

One series later, fellow tight end Michael Mayer, who this week told me he wanted to improve on his YAC (yards after catch) numbers, hauled in a Cousins pass inside the 10-yard line and fought to the goal line…only to be stripped of the ball at the goal line.

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On the Raiders' next possession, Mayer, too, seemed to make up for his fumble with a 3-yard touchdown catch…until he was flagged for offensive pass interference. A dubious call that still had the Raiders scratching their heads in the locker room an hour after it was called.

One snap later, Cousins was picked off in the end zone.

Then, yes, on the Raiders' next possession, Cousins was picked off again, this time underthrowing a deep ball to Tre Tucker.

Ballgame.

Or, as Cousins said, it was "a little more painful" ballgame for the Raiders, due to the plethora of unforced errors on his side of the ball.

"If we, as an offense, had done our part," he said, "we're right there at the end of the game."

True story.

Cousins suffered through his roughest game as a Raider yet, his 58.9 passer rating emanating from his 22-for-32 passing day for 216 yards with a TD and three INTs.

Granted, he had no help from the Raiders' rushing attack.

The Raiders ran for 24 yards on 15 carries. That's it.

Cousins said the offense might have been "trying to do too much" against the Niners, especially in the second half. But in reality, he had no choice after the manner in which the Raiders' defense was gashed in the first half.

The 49ers scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and rushed for 125 yards…before halftime.

Not even the neighboring electrical substation could help the Raiders on this day.

Not when the Raiders' top position group became such a wild card.

Which is why Bowers and Mayer were taking their miscues so hard.

"It was just frustrating," Bowers said. "We felt like we were moving the ball pretty well, [but] turnovers killed us. I can't fumble the ball. I can't put the ball on the ground.

"I blame myself for that."

Still, Bowers had game highs in catches (7) and receiving yards (111).

Not that he was taking any solace in those dubious distinctions.

"I went through some traffic," he said, "trying to get extra yards, and I've just got to hold on to the ball."

Two snaps before Mayer's waved-off score, Bowers rumbled 33 yards to the Niners' 1-yard line, where he was somehow knocked out of bounds by free safety Ji'Ayir Brown, who gave up two inches and 35 pounds to the rolling Bowers.

"I've got to figure out a way, how to get in the end zone there, so we can kind of limit the margin for error there," Bowers said. "I've got to find a way to get in."

Mayer, one locker from Bowers, simply shook his head and exhaled loudly in disbelief at his lot.

"I can't lose the ball like that on the 1[-yard line]," he said. "That's unacceptable, at the end of the day.

"We've got to score. That's our livelihood right there. We've got to get in the dang end zone and I've got to protect the football like that; football is my entire life. So for me to fumble like that, that close to the end zone, is totally unacceptable and [I've] got to go back to work and work on it."

Mayer said he was given no clarity by the ref on the OPI penalty he received that wiped out his TD catch and, wisely, had no comment on the flag.

No comment was needed.

Because what's that they say about horseshoes and hand grenades?

Yeah, close only counts in those two instances, definitely not when you're giving the ball up five times in six series.

And not when complementary football is as strange a notion to the Raiders as the Candlestick Park-inspired foghorn is at landlocked Levi's Stadium.

Because while the offense was moving in the first half, the defense was nonexistent. And when the offense started giving the ball away after halftime, the defense stiffened up.

Relatively speaking.

"We're not all playing our best ball at the same time," Cousins said.

"Plays were out there to be made."

Then those would be blown opportunities.

Gameday Photos: Week 9 vs. 49ers

View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97), safety Treydan Stukes (31) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97), safety Treydan Stukes (31) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65), wide receiver Tre Tucker (1), and guard Spencer Burford (70) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65), wide receiver Tre Tucker (1), and guard Spencer Burford (70) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9), tight end Brock Bowers (89) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2)during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9), tight end Brock Bowers (89) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2)during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
108 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7), defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7), defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
125 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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