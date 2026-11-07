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Raiders trio carries Oakland DNA into former Bay Area rivalry matchup vs. 49ers

Nov 07, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

What remains of the Battle of the Bay rivalry?

For nearly 50 years, starting in 1960, the Raiders and 49ers were on opposite ends of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. Following the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the regional rivalry would take on new heights. Despite just 15 meetings in the regular season since then, the Battle of the Bay emerged into one of the most intense and sometimes violent rivalries in professional sports.

Even when the Raiders relocated from Oakland to Los Angeles in 1982 and back to Oakland in 1995, the animosity between the teams' fanbases never subsided.

Las Vegas left tackle Kolton Miller, a Northern California native, was entrenched in this battle even before being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2018.

"Everyone wears their stuff to school, everyone talking crap to each other," Miller said. "It's been around since I've been growing up."

Now in 2026, the Battle of the Bay looks a lot different, fragmented by both time and distance.

The Raiders moved to the Las Vegas desert in 2020 and now calls Allegiant Stadium their home. In 2014, the 49ers moved to nearby Santa Clara, California, into Levi's Stadium, just 40 miles south of their former home at Candlestick Park.

Sunday will be the Raiders' first regular-season game in the Bay Area in eight years, a 34-3 home win for the 49ers on Nov. 1, 2018.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walk down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, August 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 18-12.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

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On the Raiders' current roster, Miller, punter AJ Cole and defensive end Maxx Crosby are the only three players that played in Oakland before the team's relocation.

Cole and Crosby arrived in Oakland in 2019, the punter as an undrafted free agent and the edge rusher as a fourth-round pick from Eastern Michigan. They look back fondly on that season, as their time in the Bay Area shaped them as professionals.

"I truly am beyond grateful for the city of Oakland," Crosby said. "Especially being a rookie, just how they accepted me and accepted the team and loved Raider football so much, it was an extremely special time."

Cole reminisced on his first game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 2019, a 24-16 victory over Denver in Week 1 on Monday Night Football.

"It was just an electric atmosphere," Cole said. "One of the things that you hear coming into the NFL is that the college atmosphere is better. And that first game I was like, 'I don't know if that's true. This is as good as any atmosphere I ever played in.' There's just something different about The Black Hole."

The last three Oakland Raiders feel a sense of obligation to the team in several regards. They are the three longest tenured players on the roster, playing de facto leadership roles in the young locker room.

They've also placed it upon themselves to remind their teammates how intense this rivalry is, as a hostile environment awaits them at Levi's Stadium.

"Me, AJ and Kolton are the last three, so we have a little experience being in Oakland and kind of feeling that crowd and that energy," Crosby said. "Oakland, there's no city like it. You can't describe it unless you've been there. I love those fans so much."

"I definitely think it's the responsibility of me, Maxx and Kolton to tell the story of the Raiders a little bit and to kind of bridge that gap," Cole said. "I think the history of this organization is really special, we obviously want to make some new history … but I do think the Shield means something and the legacy of the Raiders organization is special, and it's not like that everywhere."

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the coin toss before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 31-16.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders did play in Levi's Stadium in 2021 under different pretenses. It was a preseason contest and neither Crosby nor Miller played in the game. Miller is the only player on the roster who played in the Raiders' last regular-season game in the Bay Area back in 2018.

"There may have been a few scuffles in the stands," Miller laughed. "But the rivalry is real. It's Raiders and Niners football."

The teams last met at Allegiant Stadium on January 1, 2022, when the 49ers earned a 37-34 overtime victory to give them an 8-7 lifetime record against the Raiders.

As the rivalry is renewed, Miller is excited for this to be a competitive matchup between a 6-1 Niners team and a 4-4 Raiders team in playoff contention.

"It's November, the trajectory of where we want to exceed, we want to keep getting better and build off of last week regardless (of our opponent)," Miller said. "But as far as the environment goes, that will be something that's going to be fun and electric, something that I'm looking forward to."

And if you don't think this rivalry means as much on the other side, guess again.

"It's exciting for me because I know it's exciting for the fans," 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. "I've had several people on the outside tell me, 'Y'all better beat the Raiders.' It means a lot even though they aren't in Oakland anymore. This week, they're the Oakland Raiders."

Despite no longer residing in the Bay Area, the Raiders are ready to reassume that role. Regardless of location, any animosity left in this rivalry will reveal itself as a new chapter is written.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. 49ers

As the Raiders prepare for Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, view past matchups between the two teams.

Oakland Raiders defensive back Rodger Bird (21) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Kezar Stadium, Sunday, September 1, 1968, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive back Rodger Bird (21) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Kezar Stadium, Sunday, September 1, 1968, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders placeholder Ken Stabler (12) and kicker George Blanda (16) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 27, 1974, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders placeholder Ken Stabler (12) and kicker George Blanda (16) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 27, 1974, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 4, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 4, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Los Angeles defensive end/ defensive tackle Dave Browning (73) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 14, 1982, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Los Angeles defensive end/ defensive tackle Dave Browning (73) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 14, 1982, in San Francisco, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Dokie Williams (85) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Dokie Williams (85) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back running back Frank Hawkins (27) during the regular season home game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back running back Frank Hawkins (27) during the regular season home game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, August 10, 1986, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, August 10, 1986, in San Francisco, Calif.

Greg Cava/Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders cornerback Stefon Adams (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 15, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders cornerback Stefon Adams (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 15, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Los Angeles Raiders
The Los Angeles Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 6, 1988, in San Francisco, Calif.
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The Los Angeles Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 6, 1988, in San Francisco, Calif.

The Los Angeles Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 11, 1990, in Los Angles, Calif.
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The Los Angeles Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 11, 1990, in Los Angles, Calif.

The Los Angeles Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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The Los Angeles Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle Chester McGlockton (91) and defensive end Scott Davis (70) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle Chester McGlockton (91) and defensive end Scott Davis (70) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Napoleon McCallum (41) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco 49ers, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Napoleon McCallum (41) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco 49ers, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Andre Rison (80) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco , Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Andre Rison (80) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco , Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver James Jett (82), running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) and fullback Zack Crockett (32) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver James Jett (82), running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) and fullback Zack Crockett (32) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver James Jett (82), running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) and fullback Zack Crockett (32) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver James Jett (82), running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) and fullback Zack Crockett (32) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.
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The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Jon Ritchie (40) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at 3Com Park, Saturday, August 24, 2002, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders running back Jon Ritchie (40) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at 3Com Park, Saturday, August 24, 2002, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders defensive linemen Daniel Nwangwu (61) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive linemen Daniel Nwangwu (61) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders linebacker David Moretti (59) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders linebacker David Moretti (59) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Aaron Brooks (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Aaron Brooks (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
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The Oakland Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders center Chris Morris (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders center Chris Morris (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Michael Huff (24) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders safety Michael Huff (24) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Dominic Rhodes (33) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders running back Dominic Rhodes (33) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Oren O'Neal (46) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders running back Oren O'Neal (46) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Ricky Brown (57) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders linebacker Ricky Brown (57) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52), defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) and cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52), defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) and cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnnie Lee Higgins (15) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnnie Lee Higgins (15) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Josh Shaw (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Josh Shaw (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnnie Lee Higgins (15) returns a punt for a 53-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnnie Lee Higgins (15) returns a punt for a 53-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
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The Oakland Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) hands the ball off to running back Darren McFadden (20) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, August 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) hands the ball off to running back Darren McFadden (20) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, August 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Rolando McClain (55) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders linebacker Rolando McClain (55) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Brandon Myers (83) and linebacker Quentin Groves (52) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders tight end Brandon Myers (83) and linebacker Quentin Groves (52) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Matt Shaughnessy (77) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive end Matt Shaughnessy (77) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Tyvon Branch (33) and cornerback DeMarcus Van Dyke (38) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders safety Tyvon Branch (33) and cornerback DeMarcus Van Dyke (38) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Jerome Boyd (40) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders safety Jerome Boyd (40) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) hands the ball off to running back Michael Bush (29) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) hands the ball off to running back Michael Bush (29) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Jamie Cumbie (73) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Jamie Cumbie (73) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle/end Desmond Bryant (90) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive tackle/end Desmond Bryant (90) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders special teams during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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The Oakland Raiders special teams during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn (72) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn (72) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
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The Oakland Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (54) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (54) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback AJ McCarron (2) throws a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback AJ McCarron (2) throws a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) stiff arms the defender during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) stiff arms the defender during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) blocks during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) blocks during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Gainer (53) pressures the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders tied 24-24.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Gainer (53) pressures the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders tied 24-24.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Qadir Ismail (84) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Qadir Ismail (84) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (86) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (86) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) make a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) make a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Michael Barrett (43) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Michael Barrett (43) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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