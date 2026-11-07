Raiders trio carries Oakland DNA into former Bay Area rivalry matchup vs. 49ers

What remains of the Battle of the Bay rivalry?
For nearly 50 years, starting in 1960, the Raiders and 49ers were on opposite ends of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. Following the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the regional rivalry would take on new heights. Despite just 15 meetings in the regular season since then, the Battle of the Bay emerged into one of the most intense and sometimes violent rivalries in professional sports.
Even when the Raiders relocated from Oakland to Los Angeles in 1982 and back to Oakland in 1995, the animosity between the teams' fanbases never subsided.
Las Vegas left tackle Kolton Miller, a Northern California native, was entrenched in this battle even before being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2018.
"Everyone wears their stuff to school, everyone talking crap to each other," Miller said. "It's been around since I've been growing up."
Now in 2026, the Battle of the Bay looks a lot different, fragmented by both time and distance.
The Raiders moved to the Las Vegas desert in 2020 and now calls Allegiant Stadium their home. In 2014, the 49ers moved to nearby Santa Clara, California, into Levi's Stadium, just 40 miles south of their former home at Candlestick Park.
Sunday will be the Raiders' first regular-season game in the Bay Area in eight years, a 34-3 home win for the 49ers on Nov. 1, 2018.
On the Raiders' current roster, Miller, punter AJ Cole and defensive end Maxx Crosby are the only three players that played in Oakland before the team's relocation.
Cole and Crosby arrived in Oakland in 2019, the punter as an undrafted free agent and the edge rusher as a fourth-round pick from Eastern Michigan. They look back fondly on that season, as their time in the Bay Area shaped them as professionals.
"I truly am beyond grateful for the city of Oakland," Crosby said. "Especially being a rookie, just how they accepted me and accepted the team and loved Raider football so much, it was an extremely special time."
Cole reminisced on his first game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 2019, a 24-16 victory over Denver in Week 1 on Monday Night Football.
"It was just an electric atmosphere," Cole said. "One of the things that you hear coming into the NFL is that the college atmosphere is better. And that first game I was like, 'I don't know if that's true. This is as good as any atmosphere I ever played in.' There's just something different about The Black Hole."
The last three Oakland Raiders feel a sense of obligation to the team in several regards. They are the three longest tenured players on the roster, playing de facto leadership roles in the young locker room.
They've also placed it upon themselves to remind their teammates how intense this rivalry is, as a hostile environment awaits them at Levi's Stadium.
"Me, AJ and Kolton are the last three, so we have a little experience being in Oakland and kind of feeling that crowd and that energy," Crosby said. "Oakland, there's no city like it. You can't describe it unless you've been there. I love those fans so much."
"I definitely think it's the responsibility of me, Maxx and Kolton to tell the story of the Raiders a little bit and to kind of bridge that gap," Cole said. "I think the history of this organization is really special, we obviously want to make some new history … but I do think the Shield means something and the legacy of the Raiders organization is special, and it's not like that everywhere."
The Raiders did play in Levi's Stadium in 2021 under different pretenses. It was a preseason contest and neither Crosby nor Miller played in the game. Miller is the only player on the roster who played in the Raiders' last regular-season game in the Bay Area back in 2018.
"There may have been a few scuffles in the stands," Miller laughed. "But the rivalry is real. It's Raiders and Niners football."
The teams last met at Allegiant Stadium on January 1, 2022, when the 49ers earned a 37-34 overtime victory to give them an 8-7 lifetime record against the Raiders.
As the rivalry is renewed, Miller is excited for this to be a competitive matchup between a 6-1 Niners team and a 4-4 Raiders team in playoff contention.
"It's November, the trajectory of where we want to exceed, we want to keep getting better and build off of last week regardless (of our opponent)," Miller said. "But as far as the environment goes, that will be something that's going to be fun and electric, something that I'm looking forward to."
And if you don't think this rivalry means as much on the other side, guess again.
"It's exciting for me because I know it's exciting for the fans," 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. "I've had several people on the outside tell me, 'Y'all better beat the Raiders.' It means a lot even though they aren't in Oakland anymore. This week, they're the Oakland Raiders."
Despite no longer residing in the Bay Area, the Raiders are ready to reassume that role. Regardless of location, any animosity left in this rivalry will reveal itself as a new chapter is written.
As the Raiders prepare for Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, view past matchups between the two teams.