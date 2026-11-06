 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

Raiders announce Week 9 captains vs. San Francisco 49ers

Nov 06, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Raiders.com Staff
26_Captains_Social_Week9_2560x1440

For the 2026 season, the Raiders will name captains ahead of each matchup.

Here are the three captains for the Raiders' Week 9 game against the 49ers:

  • TE Brock Bowers
  • S Jeremy Chinn
  • CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Below is a list of the 2026 weekly captains so far:

Week 1

  • QB Kirk Cousins
  • LB Quay Walker
  • LB Segun Olubi

Week 2

  • RB Ashton Jeanty
  • DE Kwity Paye
  • RB Dylan Laube

Week 3

  • Tre Tucker
  • Maxx Crosby
  • AJ Cole

Week 4

  • Brock Bowers
  • Nakobe Dean
  • Tommy Eichenberg

Week 5

  • Tyler Linderbaum
  • Taron Johnson
  • Matt Gay

Week 6

  • Michael Mayer
  • Adam Butler
  • Cody Lindenberg

Week 7

  • DJ Glaze
  • Treydan Stukes
  • Isaiah Pola-Mao

Week 8

  • Ashton Jeanty
  • Maxx Crosby
  • Dylan Laube
2025_NEW Download App_2560x1440 (1)

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Raiders regresan a la Bahía para duelo ante 49ers

Maxx Crosby y los Malosos regresan al Área de la Bahía para enfrentar a San Francisco en un partido especial.

news

What the 49ers are saying about the Raiders ahead of the Week 9 matchup

Take a look at what San Francisco 49ers players and coaches had to say about the Raiders before the Week 9 contest.

news

Raiders-49ers Week 9 Injury Report: Thomas Booker ruled Out, Darien Porter questionable for Sunday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Gutierrez: Jim Plunkett's Canton-worthy credentials more than a bridge for Battle of the Bay

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reflects on Raiders-49ers rivalry as it's renewed in Week 9.

Latest Content

news

Raiders regresan a la Bahía para duelo ante 49ers

Nov 06, 2026

Maxx Crosby y los Malosos regresan al Área de la Bahía para enfrentar a San Francisco en un partido especial.

news

What the 49ers are saying about the Raiders ahead of the Week 9 matchup

Nov 06, 2026

Take a look at what San Francisco 49ers players and coaches had to say about the Raiders before the Week 9 contest.

news

Raiders-49ers Week 9 Injury Report: Thomas Booker ruled Out, Darien Porter questionable for Sunday

Nov 06, 2026

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the San Francisco 49ers.

gallery

Practice Photos: Friday 11.06.26

Nov 06, 2026

The Raiders final practice before they take on their Week 9 match up against the 49ers at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

Gutierrez: Jim Plunkett's Canton-worthy credentials more than a bridge for Battle of the Bay

Nov 06, 2026

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reflects on Raiders-49ers rivalry as it's renewed in Week 9.

video

Klint Kubiak on the 49ers: 'Top offense in the league, top defense in the league'

Nov 06, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak provides a final injury update for the Raiders' upcoming Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

video

Joe DeCamillis: '[Dylan Laube's] been outstanding all year'

Nov 06, 2026

Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis talks to the media ahead of Week 9 against the 49ers.

video

E's Keys to Victory - Week 9 vs. 49ers

Nov 06, 2026

Raiders analyst Eric Allen takes a closer look at the Raiders' upcoming Week 9 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or 49ers?

Nov 06, 2026

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

news

Raiders announce Week 9 captains vs. San Francisco 49ers

Nov 06, 2026

For the 2026 season, the Raiders will name captains ahead of each matchup.

video

The Silver & Black Show - Week 9 vs. 49ers - Brock Bowers, Ben Solak and Q Myers

Nov 05, 2026

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by Brock Bowers, Ben Solak and Q Myers to preview the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Key Matchups: Offenses take center stage in former Battle of the Bay clash between Raiders, 49ers

Nov 05, 2026

Week 9 features a matchup between two high-powered offenses, spearheaded by the Kubiak brothers.

View All
Advertising