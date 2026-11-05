Michael Mayer continues to grow into consistent force in Raiders offense

Besides "instinct," Mayer credits rookie head coach Klint Kubiak's scheme, offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko's vision, Steckel's continuity in coaching him up and quarterback Kirk Cousins for finding him when he's been open.

"It feels good," Mayer said of having his best personal statistical season. "I feel like I sort of had the same mentality coming in every single day — put my head down, work hard, study and see where it takes me.

"I need to keep working on YAC — yards after catch — and, you know, I'll keep doing my thing."

Which will only bring a smile to the face of Raiders coaches, teammates and fans alike.

"I love everything about this organization, our fans, our facilities, our city, and it felt really good," Mayer said of signing his extension.

"And I think after [signing], I could really get to work and just worry about football and worry about how I can help this team win: How can I be gritty in the run game for this team, get us going in the run game? Yeah, it felt fantastic."

Which brings us back to the grizzled vet Miller, the Raiders' first-round pick in 2018, and his take on his neighbor Mayer.

"He has a great attitude every day," Miller said. "He's always saying, 'What's up? You want to hang out?' But yeah, he comes to practice to work and you can't ask for anything more. And it's cool having him as my lockermate.

"He's taking that next step. He's just going to keep climbing, keep getting better. Yeah, I'm super happy for him. Looking forward to it."