Gutierrez: Cousins keeps cool in guiding Raiders to comeback win

Indeed, Cousins threw the ball to five different players, and his tight ends, Mayer and Brock Bowers, combined for 12 catches on 16 targets for 145 yards, with Bowers hauling in a pair of TDs.

"And that's the experience you want on the team," Mayer added. "He's so calm in the pocket and in the huddle and on the sideline, it's great. It's great for the team, great for the offense."

Great for morale, too. Even better for the youngsters.

Yes, Cousins has forgotten more football in his 15 NFL seasons than his rookie teammates have learned. But the youngsters have taken to his even-keel philosophy, which is…

"Really, just buckle up," said running back Mike Washington, who was thrust into a featured role with 25 carries for 83 yards. "It's time to keep going. We know what we have to do. His mentality is, really, what's understood, no need to be explained. It's time to go."

Go where, exactly?

Sure, there's Cousins' new tradition of treating teammates and team employees to a post-happy flight arrival meal at a local burger joint, as he did late Sunday night.

But Cousins, whose 19 TD passes rank second in the NFL and whose 2,124 passing yards rank third, has other destinations in mind.

Both physical and mental. And that's just fine with Raiders rookie coach Klint Kubiak.

"That's who he's been all year," Kubiak said of Cousins. "He's been a leader, he's been a playmaker for us, and that's been the story of the season so far. We have a lot of season to go, so we need to clean up the mistakes."

At 4-4, the Raiders have surpassed last season's win total, and the gauntlet continues with a game at the 49ers (6-1) on Sunday before playing host to the Super Bowl champion Seahawks (4-3) after that.

"It's tough to lose in this league," Cousins said. "I think only one other time was I a part of losing four games in a row. It's hard. It happens, but it's hard.

"We've played some good football teams, and it took everything we had today. It's great to get a win, to be .500 in November now, and to be playing meaningful football is important. It doesn't get any easier from here and we understand the challenge ahead."

You like that? You better.