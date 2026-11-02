Gutierrez: Cousins keeps cool in guiding Raiders to comeback win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Kirk Cousins had just willed his 38-year-old body into the end zone on a quarterback sneak for a 1-yard touchdown when he broke for the Raiders' sideline.
His jog was intercepted by tight end Brock Bowers, who had a request after the score and ensuing PAT pulled the Raiders to within two points late in the third quarter of their eventual 38-33 win over the Jets.
"Hit 'em with the Wellness Celebration," Bowers implored his quarterback.
"What?" Cousins fired back.
"Hit 'em with the Wellness Celebration," Bowers repeated.
It was as if Bowers summoned Cousins' alter ego, Kirko Chainz, and right on cue, Mr. Chainz materialized.
Cousins struck a pose on the MetLife Stadium artificial turf – his left foot forward, right foot back. Left arm cocked with fist to face with his right arm bent at an angle and the elbow pumping to the side like a bird's wing trying to take flight.
The action, Chainz, er, Cousins said, resembled a movement done with team trainers to keep the joints loose. Hence, the aptly-titled Wellness Celebration, even if it looked more like a "stanky" leg/elbow adaptation, which also served as a tip of his cap to the Raiders training staff.
And therein lies Cousins' superpower, so to speak. His preternatural ability to balance comic relief with his brand of cool, calm and collected veteran leadership enabled the Raiders to weather the early storm in the Meadowlands and break a four-game losing streak for the franchise's first win in November since 2023.
Plus, it was only Cousins' second rushing TD since 2022.
You like that?
You should.
"I've always tried not to ride the roller coaster," Cousins said, acknowledging he does get fired up with his aforementioned signature query.
"But for the most part, I just try to be steady because I know in this league there are going to be ups and downs. Just stay the course and keep playing. … You've just got to believe that if you keep playing, there's a good chance you'll be right there in the fourth quarter."
Such was the case in the crisp autumn air against the Jets.
Still, imagine the early frustration on offense. Not only because the Raiders could not sustain drives, but with the defense surrendering points on the Jets' first six drives. Yes, on the Jets' first six drives – three touchdowns and three field goals – which led to a 30-21 New York lead in the third quarter.
Then the Raiders' defense forced a punt. Then another.
Cousins, meanwhile, kept playing … to the tune of a 247-yard passing day as he completed 19 of 26 attempts for three touchdowns with a passer rating of 141.0, his highest since Nov. 3, 2024.
"He stays the same throughout the whole game," tight end Michael Mayer said of Cousins. "He doesn't panic and he's just such a good game operator. He knows where to go with the ball, he knows what to do with the checks and he's just a vet."
Indeed, Cousins threw the ball to five different players, and his tight ends, Mayer and Brock Bowers, combined for 12 catches on 16 targets for 145 yards, with Bowers hauling in a pair of TDs.
"And that's the experience you want on the team," Mayer added. "He's so calm in the pocket and in the huddle and on the sideline, it's great. It's great for the team, great for the offense."
Great for morale, too. Even better for the youngsters.
Yes, Cousins has forgotten more football in his 15 NFL seasons than his rookie teammates have learned. But the youngsters have taken to his even-keel philosophy, which is…
"Really, just buckle up," said running back Mike Washington, who was thrust into a featured role with 25 carries for 83 yards. "It's time to keep going. We know what we have to do. His mentality is, really, what's understood, no need to be explained. It's time to go."
Go where, exactly?
Sure, there's Cousins' new tradition of treating teammates and team employees to a post-happy flight arrival meal at a local burger joint, as he did late Sunday night.
But Cousins, whose 19 TD passes rank second in the NFL and whose 2,124 passing yards rank third, has other destinations in mind.
Both physical and mental. And that's just fine with Raiders rookie coach Klint Kubiak.
"That's who he's been all year," Kubiak said of Cousins. "He's been a leader, he's been a playmaker for us, and that's been the story of the season so far. We have a lot of season to go, so we need to clean up the mistakes."
At 4-4, the Raiders have surpassed last season's win total, and the gauntlet continues with a game at the 49ers (6-1) on Sunday before playing host to the Super Bowl champion Seahawks (4-3) after that.
"It's tough to lose in this league," Cousins said. "I think only one other time was I a part of losing four games in a row. It's hard. It happens, but it's hard.
"We've played some good football teams, and it took everything we had today. It's great to get a win, to be .500 in November now, and to be playing meaningful football is important. It doesn't get any easier from here and we understand the challenge ahead."
You like that? You better.
Especially if more random Kirko Chainz celebrations are part of the deal.
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.