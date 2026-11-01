Game Recap: Raiders come from behind in second half against Jets, end four-game skid

The Las Vegas Raiders rallied from behind in the second half to gain an exciting 38-33 road win over the New York Jets and end their four-game skid.
It was a back-and-forth affair with explosive plays made by both teams. The Silver and Black showed the utmost perseverance, climbing back from a nine-point deficit at MetLife Stadium to even their record at 4-4.
The Jets moved the ball down the field with ease on their first possession, picking up first downs on their first three plays. The Raiders' defense stood its ground near the goal line, with Eric Stokes and rookie Treydan Stukes making back-to-back plays to force New York to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Jason Sanders.
In response, Kirk Cousins marched the offense down the field, with big throws to Jalen Nailor and Brock Bowers. Rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. also got involved early, with four carries for 13 yards on the first drive.
Cousins went 4-for-5 for 59 yards and a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bowers on the Raiders' opening drive. The tight end's fourth touchdown of the season gave Las Vegas a 7-3 lead.
The Raiders now have scored four times on their first offensive possession (57.1 percent scoring efficiency) this season. Coming into Week 8, their opening drive scoring efficiency ranked sixth in the league.
The Jets then scored 10 unanswered points, starting with a 36-yard field goal from Sanders before former Raiders quarterback Geno Smith hit Isaiah Williams for an 18-yard touchdown connection to put New York on top.
That lead was short-lived, however. Raiders returner Dylan Laube, from nearby Westhampton, New York, made the play of his career in front of his hometown crowd. The third-year running back took the kickoff down the sideline 95 yards for a touchdown.
It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown in the NFL this season and the Raiders' first such return since Jacoby Ford did it in 2011. NFL Next Gen Stats clocked Laube going 20.97 mph on the runback.
Yet defensive woes continued for the Silver and Black.
The Jets churned out another 10 points to end the half, with Smith hitting Adonai Mitchell for a 12-yard touchdown and Sanders making another field goal after the Raiders' offense was stopped on fourth down on a Connor Heyward tush push.
New York scored on all its first-half possessions, totaling 23 points for the team's most at halftime since Week 16 of the 2023 season. The Raiders' inability to stop the run was at the forefront, as Braelon Allen rushed for 121 yards on 18 carries in the first half.
To start the second half, the Raiders got back to feeding the weapons that helped put their first points on the board. Washington rushed for 30 yards on six carries and Bowers caught two passes for 29 yards and his second touchdown of the game.
It was Bowers' first multiple touchdown game since Week 13 of last season and the third of his career. He finished the game with seven receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and passed late Hall of Fame TE Mike Ditka for the most receiving yards (2,386) by a non-wide receiver in his first 35 NFL games.
The Jets' offense picked up where it left off at halftime, scoring on its sixth straight drive to start the game by going 58 yards in three plays, capped by Allen rushing untouched 21 yards to the end zone to build a 30-21 lead.
Las Vegas countered with a 10-play drive off their own as Cousins continued hitting tight ends Bowers and Michael Mayer, who combined for 36 yards on three catches on the drive.
Cousins finished off the 65-yard drive with his first rushing touchdown of the year, a 1-yard sneak, to bring the Raiders closer.
The Raiders then forced the Jets to punt for the first time with 1:40 left in the third quarter. Cousins continued to stay on target, directing a nine-play, 84-yard drive that ended with the quarterback hitting Nailor in the end zone from 2 yards out to give Las Vegas its first lead since the second quarter.
Cousins became the first Las Vegas quarterback with multiple passing touchdowns and a rushing score in a game since Derek Carr in Week 14 of the 2020 season. It was Nailor's first touchdown grab as a Raider, and the eighth different player Cousins has connected with on a touchdown.
Both teams exchanged field goals down the stretch, with Matt Gay preserving the five-point lead with a 53-yard field goal with 4:04 remaining in regulation.
The Jets made a late, desperate bid to win the game, but Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn sealed the victory by intercepting Smith's pass to the end zone with seven seconds left. It was the Raiders' 13th takeaway this season.
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.