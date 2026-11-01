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Game Recap: Raiders come from behind in second half against Jets, end four-game skid

Nov 01, 2026 at 03:35 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders rallied from behind in the second half to gain an exciting 38-33 road win over the New York Jets and end their four-game skid.

It was a back-and-forth affair with explosive plays made by both teams. The Silver and Black showed the utmost perseverance, climbing back from a nine-point deficit at MetLife Stadium to even their record at 4-4.

The Jets moved the ball down the field with ease on their first possession, picking up first downs on their first three plays. The Raiders' defense stood its ground near the goal line, with Eric Stokes and rookie Treydan Stukes making back-to-back plays to force New York to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Jason Sanders.

In response, Kirk Cousins marched the offense down the field, with big throws to Jalen Nailor and Brock Bowers. Rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. also got involved early, with four carries for 13 yards on the first drive.

Cousins went 4-for-5 for 59 yards and a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bowers on the Raiders' opening drive. The tight end's fourth touchdown of the season gave Las Vegas a 7-3 lead.

The Raiders now have scored four times on their first offensive possession (57.1 percent scoring efficiency) this season. Coming into Week 8, their opening drive scoring efficiency ranked sixth in the league.

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The Jets then scored 10 unanswered points, starting with a 36-yard field goal from Sanders before former Raiders quarterback Geno Smith hit Isaiah Williams for an 18-yard touchdown connection to put New York on top.

That lead was short-lived, however. Raiders returner Dylan Laube, from nearby Westhampton, New York, made the play of his career in front of his hometown crowd. The third-year running back took the kickoff down the sideline 95 yards for a touchdown.

It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown in the NFL this season and the Raiders' first such return since Jacoby Ford did it in 2011. NFL Next Gen Stats clocked Laube going 20.97 mph on the runback.

Yet defensive woes continued for the Silver and Black.

The Jets churned out another 10 points to end the half, with Smith hitting Adonai Mitchell for a 12-yard touchdown and Sanders making another field goal after the Raiders' offense was stopped on fourth down on a Connor Heyward tush push.

New York scored on all its first-half possessions, totaling 23 points for the team's most at halftime since Week 16 of the 2023 season. The Raiders' inability to stop the run was at the forefront, as Braelon Allen rushed for 121 yards on 18 carries in the first half.

To start the second half, the Raiders got back to feeding the weapons that helped put their first points on the board. Washington rushed for 30 yards on six carries and Bowers caught two passes for 29 yards and his second touchdown of the game.

It was Bowers' first multiple touchdown game since Week 13 of last season and the third of his career. He finished the game with seven receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and passed late Hall of Fame TE Mike Ditka for the most receiving yards (2,386) by a non-wide receiver in his first 35 NFL games.

The Jets' offense picked up where it left off at halftime, scoring on its sixth straight drive to start the game by going 58 yards in three plays, capped by Allen rushing untouched 21 yards to the end zone to build a 30-21 lead.

Las Vegas countered with a 10-play drive off their own as Cousins continued hitting tight ends Bowers and Michael Mayer, who combined for 36 yards on three catches on the drive.

Cousins finished off the 65-yard drive with his first rushing touchdown of the year, a 1-yard sneak, to bring the Raiders closer.

The Raiders then forced the Jets to punt for the first time with 1:40 left in the third quarter. Cousins continued to stay on target, directing a nine-play, 84-yard drive that ended with the quarterback hitting Nailor in the end zone from 2 yards out to give Las Vegas its first lead since the second quarter.

Cousins became the first Las Vegas quarterback with multiple passing touchdowns and a rushing score in a game since Derek Carr in Week 14 of the 2020 season. It was Nailor's first touchdown grab as a Raider, and the eighth different player Cousins has connected with on a touchdown.

Both teams exchanged field goals down the stretch, with Matt Gay preserving the five-point lead with a 53-yard field goal with 4:04 remaining in regulation.

The Jets made a late, desperate bid to win the game, but Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn sealed the victory by intercepting Smith's pass to the end zone with seven seconds left. It was the Raiders' 13th takeaway this season.

Gameday Photos: Week 8 vs. Jets

View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23), fullback Connor Heyward (34) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23), fullback Connor Heyward (34) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44), running back Dylan Laube (23) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44), running back Dylan Laube (23) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
97 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
100 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
108 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
109 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
110 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
111 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
112 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
113 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
114 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
115 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9)] during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
116 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9)] during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
117 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
118 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
119 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
120 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
121 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
122 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
123 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
124 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
125 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
126 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
127 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
128 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
129 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
130 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
131 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
132 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
133 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
134 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
135 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
136 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
137 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
138 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
140 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
141 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
142 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
143 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
144 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
145 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
146 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
148 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
149 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
150 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
151 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
152 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
153 / 153

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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