Game Recap: Raiders come from behind in second half against Jets, end four-game skid

Yet defensive woes continued for the Silver and Black.

The Jets churned out another 10 points to end the half, with Smith hitting Adonai Mitchell for a 12-yard touchdown and Sanders making another field goal after the Raiders' offense was stopped on fourth down on a Connor Heyward tush push.

New York scored on all its first-half possessions, totaling 23 points for the team's most at halftime since Week 16 of the 2023 season. The Raiders' inability to stop the run was at the forefront, as Braelon Allen rushed for 121 yards on 18 carries in the first half.

To start the second half, the Raiders got back to feeding the weapons that helped put their first points on the board. Washington rushed for 30 yards on six carries and Bowers caught two passes for 29 yards and his second touchdown of the game.

It was Bowers' first multiple touchdown game since Week 13 of last season and the third of his career. He finished the game with seven receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and passed late Hall of Fame TE Mike Ditka for the most receiving yards (2,386) by a non-wide receiver in his first 35 NFL games.

The Jets' offense picked up where it left off at halftime, scoring on its sixth straight drive to start the game by going 58 yards in three plays, capped by Allen rushing untouched 21 yards to the end zone to build a 30-21 lead.

Las Vegas countered with a 10-play drive off their own as Cousins continued hitting tight ends Bowers and Michael Mayer, who combined for 36 yards on three catches on the drive.